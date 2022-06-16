I’ve been meaning to write this letter about Quddus Snyder’s letter about Tamworth, or as he said, Tam-worthless which appeared in the April 29 edition of the Sun and about the proposed Smokin’ Joes Gentleman’s Club. After cutting down the people and businesses in town, and in his usual fashion letting us know how far superior he is than everyone in Tamworth and the rest of the world, I have this to say.
In a town that already has a strip mall, a motel where they strip the bed bug laden sheets off beds everyday, Ricker’s junk yard where they strip autos, several businesses that strip trees, sand gravel and loam from the landscape and Rosie’s Diner where you can get the best bacon strips in New Hampshire, what better place for a strip club? Dr. Q. let us know in the May 13 Sun that his student evaluations claimed that he was” hilarious and super hot” in a past life.
This got me thinking that this could lead to a new career for Q. Smokin’ Joes could have a ladies night for the women in town, starring none other than Q himself. Can’t you just see Q., in a G string, his long shiny, brown hair swinging in the breeze as he swings from the pole on the stage wrapped in the flags of Eaton and doing lap dances to a smokey beat. A performance like this could also entice Jonna Carter to travel to Tamworth from South Conway and Marvel at Q’s talents and expose him for what he is. When he finished entertaining the ladies Q could grab a pool cue and try to make a living playing pool with all the hustlers and the losers in a side room.
While we’re at it, let’s take a cue from the Conway Public Library and have a children’s story hour. Just picture it, young mothers sipping lattes and watching Q. perform while the female strippers are reading children’s books to their toddlers. That certainly wouldn’t be a drag now would it? I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for the grand opening. Let’s go, Joe.
