Like many Americans I've been consumed with Russia's assault on Ukraine that's being played out in real time at every turn. The war in Ukraine has affected my family, but not as I'd ever have imagined — especially since my family is neither Russian nor Eastern European.
My mother has begun her 94th year on this earth, and if her birthday party last weekend was any indication, what future she still has will prove most interesting.
As anyone who reads this column regularly is aware, the woman has long been quite deaf — a condition about which she has chosen to do little. After all, it's not her problem but ours.
My mother has spent years in front of a blaring TV, with CNN playing day and evening. She's an old-school Democrat (as long as a white male is on the ticket) and hardly of a liberal or progressive mindset, so I was surprised when CNN became her televised news of choice. I believe much had to do with the recently fallen from grace Cuomo brothers. I've mentioned previously that she was, and likely continues to be, a diehard Cuomosexual — although at present she has suppressed said obsession. She has a new one.
Her increased deafness, along with the Cuomos' retreat from the public eye, has corresponded with a decrease in comprehension, and she's at the point now she can only read the banner at the bottom of the screen. This is good news for the rest of us because the TV no longer blares, and in fact the volume is often off.
Even as she looks at the TV, how much she's actually absorbing is uncertain as she now struggles to process external information. The world she once inhabited now seems only to inhabit her. The New York Times — read voraciously for 60 years — still greets her every morning at the breakfast table, but only occasionally is a page turned. Most days she spends an inordinate amount of time staring at the front page in what I can only presume is the reading and re-reading of headlines and initial paragraphs, and looking at pictures.
Upon my arrival Friday, my mother announced, "I saw Russians."
"Of course you did, Mom. The war's all over the news."
"No, I saw them out back. In the woods."
After some hesitation, I said, "You're joking, right?" Not a funny woman, her jokes generally fall flat, so this seemed a logical conclusion.
"I'm not. They came to get the Ukrainians." And after my prolonged silence, "Do you believe me?" Apparently this has been a tough sell. I glanced at her caregivers for confirmation.
Oh boy. "No."
Unruffled, she continued. "The Russians said nobody would believe me."
"Well, Mom, the Russians were right!"
Thus began our weekend.
My cousin Jan arrived later in the afternoon. When she walked in, I told her, "You're in for a treat!" Sure enough, it wasn't long before my mother had Jan's ear and was regaling her with the covert operations behind her house.
We spent Saturday readying for a birthday party, and talk of Russians took a back seat to the activity. Periodically she'd ask one of us to look out the window to see if any Russians were there, but we were mostly able to steer clear of the topic.
My departure Sunday turned out to be fortuitous. Monday morning there seems to have been a constipation issue. My mother, never one to suffer in silence, after creating quite a hullabaloo was wheeled away to the master bathroom. Eventually her caregiver emerged and told Jan, "She wants you."
And so my cousin ventured, with no small degree of trepidation, into the bathroom. There sat my mother, in all her glory, on her throne. She instructed Jan, "I need you to go look out the window to see if the Russians are there."
Back home I told a friend about these hallucinations, and she mentioned that toward the end her grandmother had also hallucinated. Hers were about a small Asian man sitting at the foot of her bed. I responded, "I had that hallucination for 31 years."
Yesterday, I spoke to my mother on the phone. Always incredibly upbeat, she told me things were wonderful — except for Russians swarming her backyard. "Your brother is taking this seriously." Little wonder he's always been the favorite.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
