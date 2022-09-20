I was recently told by a parent that he’d taught his children something I’ve long understood — happiness is a choice. Also a choice, and something I’ve not long understood to be one, is losing. Who knew?
Donald Trump chose not to lose, and many in the new wave of far right Senate and gubernatorial candidates appear to be preparing to exercise that very option. When asked by The Washington Post, a dozen trumped-up Republican candidates in battleground states declined to affirm that they would accept November’s election results.
One such race is here in New Hampshire. Proud election denier Don Bolduc, during an August debate, doubled down on his insistence that Trump won the 2020 election. “I’m not switching horses, baby.” That excellent phrase should absolutely be his campaign slogan as he takes on Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate race. Except that two days after the primary he switched horses.
Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, appeared Thursday on FOX “News.” He explained that having now done his own research, he realizes that Joe Biden is legitimately, if regrettably, the president. I’m guessing his “research” revealed that since garnering the nomination by pandering to party extremes, he’s going to need to reign that horse in to snag some moderates and independents if he wants ride it on down to Washington.
During the primary race, Corey Lewandowski slithered out from under his rock, primarily to promote himself, but also to weigh in on the candidates as if his assessment is remotely relevant. He pontificated about what it will take to elect a Republican to the U.S. Senate, and claims to have “spoken to the president at length about this race.”
I’m not sure why Lewandowski would be strategizing with Joe Biden. No doubt it was Corey’s proclivity toward the spirit of bipartisanship.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Senate President Chuck Morse in the primary, has called Bolduc a “conspiracy-theorist extremist.” But really, what does Sununu know? He’s a skier and not an equestrian.
For his part, Bolduc has called Sununu “a Chinese Communist sympathizer” which, I have to admit, comes as a surprise to me. Chris Sununu is Chinese? I mean, his name has three syllables! And he’s proven himself no Confucius as he said “I don’t take Bolduc as a serious candidate.”
In the words of the aforementioned ancient Chinese philosopher, “The superior man understands what is right; the inferior man understands what will sell.” And Bolduc is clearly selling something.
Bolduc ran on an anti-establishment platform, and truly, in addition to his admirable equine loyalty he does have some darned original ideas. For instance, he wants to abolish the 17th Amendment and return the U.S. Senate to a body of appointees rather than one of electees. He wants state legislatures, the majority of which are Republican-controlled, to appoint senators, thus lifting the burden from the voters. After, of course, the voters elect him to the Senate.
Among other bold ideas, Bolduc has floated abolishing the FBI and the Department of Education, and he has called for the U.S. military to “get in there on the ground” in Ukraine. I can’t imagine this is a popular platform, but the man is not pussyfooting around.
As he pointed out in a WMUR interview Sunday, he knows New Hampshire voters, by golly. When Maggie Hassan expressed that Bolduc in the Senate would be devastating to women’s reproductive rights, already in peril, Bolduc said, “Your views are not consistent with the average Granite Stater, number one.” You go, Donnie. Polling be damned. “Number two, get over it.”
I’m sure Maggie will get over it the moment those with penises lose the right to vote on or legislate anything to do with women’s bodies.
This week, Bolduc has proven defiant in not providing the financial disclosure required of candidates, thereby violating federal law.
This seems to be a tactic uniquely employed by nominees named Donald. In addition, when pressed on whether or not he will accept his own November election results, Bolduc is mum. Maybe he’s not switching horses after all, baby.
I just received to my inbox a news bulletin. It seems immigration arrests along the Mexican border have surpassed 2 million. Is anyone surprised?
The border is bound to be bursting after news spread that immigrants can get free transportation to Martha’s Vineyard. Indeed, I’m considering flying to Juárez and swimming back to Texas.
