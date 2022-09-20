I was recently told by a parent that he’d taught his children something I’ve long understood — happiness is a choice. Also a choice, and something I’ve not long understood to be one, is losing. Who knew?

Donald Trump chose not to lose, and many in the new wave of far right Senate and gubernatorial candidates appear to be preparing to exercise that very option. When asked by The Washington Post, a dozen trumped-up Republican candidates in battleground states declined to affirm that they would accept November’s election results.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.