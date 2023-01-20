FROM LEFT: Teacher Joe Riddensdale is proud of Kennett High students Molly DellaValla, Jack Calderwood and Noah Keefe, who display their passing private pilot exam results at the Flight Standards District Office in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Joe Riddensdale (left), who teaches the STEM Aviation program at the MWV Career and Technical Center and Center Director Virginia Schrader (right) stand with the first three Eagles — Jack Calderwood, Molly DellaValla and Noah Keefe — to pass their private pilot exams on Thursday at Kennett High School. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Eagles are soaring. The first three students from the MWV Career and Technical Center’s STEM Aviation program at Kennett High School successfully passed their private pilot exams on Wednesday.
Senior Noah Keefe, junior Molly DellaValla and sophomore Jack Calderwood took the three-hour-long private pilot exam at the Flight Standards District Office in Portland, Maine, and are one giant step closer to getting their wings.
“I’m so proud of the three of them,” Joe Riddensdale, who teaches the STEM Aviation and Aerospace program and also teaches CA DD (computer-aided design and drafting) at KHS, said by phone Thursday. “I can’t tell you how over the moon proud of them I was when each came out and told me they had passed.”
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world’s largest aviation community, created the aviation STEM curriculum for high schools across the United States, and it’s now in its third year at Kennett.
In the course description, MWV Career Tech Director Virginia Schrader noted: “Students will learn about engineering practices, problem-solving and the innovations and technological developments that have made today’s aviation and aerospace industries possible.”
She added that the program is also designed to give students a clear understanding of career opportunities in aviation and aerospace.
“This class will work closely with the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, which will provide mentorships and flight training opportunities for students.”
The Federal Aviation Administration gives people taking the exam 150 minutes to answer 60 test questions out of a possible 800 questions. The student has three options to choose from in answering each question.
“The test is really difficult,” Riddensdale said. “There are 11 different sections or categories ranging from knowledge of airports to weather and understanding of air space charts.
“Our kids crushed it,” Riddensdale said.
Calderwood, DellaValla and Keefe will continue to take flight lessons and prepare for their practical exam. On the day of the practical exam, candidates must first pass a one to two-hour oral exam before getting in the cockpit.
“The questions the instructor asks are based on the questions (the candidate) got wrong (during the private pilot exam),” said Riddensdale. “Ideally, myself or Woody (certified flight instructor Mark Woodruff of the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy) will go over with them for the oral exam.”
Keefe, who was the second student pilot to do a solo flight at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport from the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy last summer, has been soloing for several months, according to Riddensdale and should be ready to take the practical exam by the end of this school year.
DellaValla, who hasn’t soloed yet, is on track to do so soon, while Calderwood, who won’t turn 16 until late February, needs to be 17 before being eligible for his pilot’s license.
“In that year,” said Riddensdale, “he could train on a variety of other planes, such as a seaplane. When you get certified to fly, you are certified to fly that specific type of plane.”
