CONWAY — The Eagles are soaring. The first three students from the MWV Career and Technical Center’s STEM Aviation program at Kennett High School successfully passed their private pilot exams on Wednesday.

Senior Noah Keefe, junior Molly DellaValla and sophomore Jack Calderwood took the three-hour-long private pilot exam at the Flight Standards District Office in Portland, Maine, and are one giant step closer to getting their wings.

