The Conway Daily Sun’s 10 most-viewed online stories from 2021 by reader interest were based on the Sun’s Google analytics. They are based on unique page view (views by individuals) rather than total page count, which would include multiple views by the same person.
1. “Settlers wins final Market Basket case,” by Daymond Steer, published Oct. 11, 17,801 page views. It said a Market Basket supermarket could be open in North Conway by fall of 2023. The developer, owners of Settlers Green outlet mall, said a New Hampshire Supreme Court decision cleared the way for construction to finally begin.
The high court issued its ruling in Bellevue Properties Inc. v. 13 Green Street Properties (Settlers) on Friday, Oct. 8. Bellevue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel, has delayed the project for years, filing suits claiming that traffic and road maintenance issues would impact their business. The town planners were sued, along with Settlers.
2. “2 hikers survive falls in Tuckerman Ravine,” by Tom Eastman, published Jan. 12; 11,824 views. Authorities say two men were lucky to be alive after surviving falls of more than 500 feet down the rock- and snow-covered Tuckerman Ravine headwall.
3. “Jackson teen charged with sexual assault by Daymond Steer, published March 3; 9,647 views. Police charged Riley Hayes, 18, with aggravated felonious sexual assault. The police log from Feb. 26-March 1 showed Hayes was charged with felonious sexual assault on a “helpless victim” allegedly less than three years younger than Hayes.
4. “Local Conway site readied for Market Basket,” by Daymond Steer, published May 3; 8,122 views. After years of being held up in court, trees are being felled and brush cleared on 6 acres off of Barnes Road, which is located south of Home Depot and north of Settlers Green outlet mall, whose owners are developing the site.
5. “Local man charged in crash that hurt conservation officer,” by Barbara Tetreault of The Berlin Sun, published June 4; 7,773 views. A Massachusetts man was charged with reckless conduct and vehicular assault in the ATV collision that seriously injured Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Holmes in June 2020. Holmes, who was being filmed for the TV show, “North Woods Law,” was running stationary radar on the Dummer Pond Road and was attempting to stop two ATVs when his patrol ATV was struck from behind by an ATV operated by Ryan Gingras-Jodice, 24, of Groton, Mass.
6. “37-year-old man drowns in Echo Lake,” by Daymond Steer, published Aug. 9; 6,860 hits. On Aug. 7, at about 4:48 p.m., State Police Communications received a call regarding a possible drowning in Echo Lake.
Vinod Varadharajan of Bedford was attempting to assist another swimmer when he went underwater and did not resurface.
7. “Conway selectmen move against short-term rentals.” by Daymond Steer. published April 21. 5,776 views.
Selectmen decided to begin the enforcement process against hundreds of short-term rental owners operating in the residential zones after ordinances to allow such rentals failed at the town polls on April 13.
Selectmen met with attorney Peter Malia to discuss how to move forward. The next day, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said the board had authorized him to say: “The selectmen agreed to begin the enforcement process which in Conway begins with a notice to the property owners regarding the violations.”
8. “Birders in camo mistaken for terrorists in Gorham,” by Edith Tucker of The Berlin Sun, published Jan. 15; 5,481 views.
When out-of-town bird-watching enthusiasts dressed in camouflage and carrying long-lens cameras drove into Gorham to see flocks of Bohemian waxwings eating crab apples, at least one local resident suspected them of being domestic terrorists. It was shortly after Jan. 6 and the political unrest in Washington, and a Mechanic Street resident “saw some folks in camo with long-lens cameras” and called police, said retired forester David Govatski. “They came and chatted with the birders.
9. “Bail denied for woman charged with beheading dead lover,” by Damien Fisher of InDepthNH, published Feb. 23; 5,221 views. Britany Barron was doing what her husband told her to do when she cut off her dead lover’s head and dumped his body in a remote stream, and Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein said that’s reason enough to keep her in jail pending trial. “The defendant did as her husband told her to do,” Bornstein said at Britany Barron’s bail hearing Monday. “There is still a substantial risk the defendant will do as her husband tells her to do.”
10. “North Conway woman gets prison time for dealing heroin,” by Daymond Steer, published Jan. 22; 5,399 views. Kayla Backman, 24, was sentenced on felony drug charges, including a drug sale at the post office, and a misdemeanor count of assault in Carroll County Superior Court. Backman received two to four years in state prison with six months suspended pending completion of drug treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.