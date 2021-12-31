CONWAY — Each year, the Sun's editorial staff votes on what it thinks are the top 10 stories of the year. And if there was ever a year when the biggest story was obvious, 2020 is it. The pandemic, of course, dominated national news as well as here at home.
1. COVID-19 continues
The continuing pandemic is again the top story of the year, affecting everything from how we work to how we play.
Our second COVID year dawned with cases surging at an average of 800 per day, along with hopes that vaccines approved at the end of 2020 would soon make the virus a memory.
Businesses were enforcing strict mask mandates and other measures. Ski areas required masks and limiting the number of tickets. Throughout the winter, the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force met regularly to look at guidelines for reopening things like summer camps.
People rushed to sign up for the vaccines as they became available in January, first to health workers, first responders and nursing home residents, then to those age 65 and older, and then to successively younger demographics in order to get the most vulnerable people vaccinated first.
Vaccination clinics were set up at the former Mt. Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center in North Conway and at State Police Troop E in Tamworthy. Pop-up vax clinics were held at Kennett High School for veterans, teachers and students; and pharmacies and other stores began offering vaccines in March.
Many people initially had trouble getting appointments, but by the end of January, the winter surge began to fade, and by mid-June, most who wanted a vaccine (a little over half the population) had gotten one. On April 15, Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the mask mandate.
Debate raged over the need for vaccinations, masks and other safety measures, with many taking sides along political lines. Hospitals and many nursing homes mandated employees be vaccinated, but Sununu joined other states in a lawsuit contesting federal regulations,
On June 11, the state of emergency Sununu declared in 2020 ended.
Memorial Hospital ended its emergency operations, only to reinstate them as new variants were identified — Delta in June, Omicron in December. The highest single-day number of new cases was 1,810 reported Dec. 18. Hospitalizations also increased to a high of 478 on Dec. 8, with almost all hospital beds in the state and in New England being filled. Most of those hospitalized had not been vaccinated.
As 2021 drew to a close, the state still averaged 1,000 new cases per day, but Sununu noted in a press conference on Dec. 23 that hospitalizations were down slightly at about 400. — Terry Leavitt
2. Short-term rentals: The proliferation of short term rentals aided by platforms like Airbnb and VRBO in the last few years have created controversy in towns across the country and the Mount Washington Valley, with 800 or so units, and the second biggest STR market in the state after the Seacoast, is no exception.
The town of Conway, with 500 units itself, dominated the STR headlines in 2021. At balloting in April, facing a confusing array of special articles and decisions, voters approved an ordinance to regulate noisy renters, a mechanism to regulate STRs, but defeated a proposed zoning change that would have allowed them in all residential zones. It would have replaced the existing ordinance which allowed no STRs, except those owner-occupied or located in the commercial zone.
Because that existing ordinance forbidding STRs was not enforced for decades, STR owners basically ignored the vote. With the proposed new zoning defeated and the old zoning law still on the books, Conway Selectmen felt compelled to enforce it. They responded by filing a lawsuit against Scott Kubrick, an owner of several STR properties and a representative of other STR owners. That court decision remains forthcoming.
Meanwhile, while Conway selectmen wait for the court to determine Conway’s fate, surrounding towns are taking action.
The Kearsarge Lighting District, a precinct of Conway, won a court decision upholding its own ordinance restricting STRs to owner-occupied rentals. That decision is also being appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. As in the Conway court case, key to the renters’ argument is the fact that the ordinance was on the books for decades and not enforced until a few years ago.
The town of Freedom is offering its voters a chance at Town Meeting this spring to restrict the number of rental days for all properly registered, short-term rental properties to 45 days.
And in Madison, selectmen have sent out letters banning STRs in the village district of Edelweiss, as well as regulating them throughout the rest of the town. — Mark Guerringue
3. Worker shortage: Help wanted signs were in most windows across the Mount Washington Valley last year, and several employers offered large signing bonuses to attract people.
The shortage of employees, especially J-1 foreign workers who were restricted from travel due to COVID-19 rules, forced many businesses to cut back on the hours of operation, even closing for a day or two during the peak of the summer.
“It’s not just tourism and hospitality: It’s every sector in the economy,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association on May 19.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the employment picture rippled out to all areas of the economy.
“It’s a numbers game ultimately,” said Crawford. “We just don’t have enough people to fill all the jobs.”
The Granite State was among the first to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits when the pandemic first hit. Between March 2020-April 2020, the unemployment rate jumped from 2.7 percent to over 16 percent. But as of last May, the jobless rate was back down to 2.8 percent.
Becca Deschenes, marketing director at Cranmore Mountain Resort, said the lack of J-1s had a big impact on that North Conway attraction’s business.
“Fourteen and 15-year olds are only allowed to work certain hours and rides by the labor laws, and it’s finding the 18 year-olds to work. Some of it’s COVID-related, but it also has a lot to do with housing in the valley,” said Deschenes.
Laura Lemieux, marketing and events director at Settlers Green concurred.
“Housing is an issue that we always bring into our development discussions. It’s the one issue that will take longer, but all the others seem to be turning the corner after the pandemic and people return to work,” said Lemieux.
When Labor Day arrived, and students returned back to school, businesses were left even more shorthanded. In Glen, Dunkin Donuts closed after shifting its workers to the North Conway restaurant. The Dunkin Donuts within Walmart in North Conway also closed temporarily due to a lack of staff. — Lloyd Jones
4. Anti-vaxxers, maskers at school board meetings: For the past six months, the Conway School Board has had regular visitors at its meetings continually asking that masks not be mandated in school.
On June 30, Nicole Nordlund of Madison and Wendy Richardson of Conway, both former Republican state Legislature candidates and mothers of school-age children, went before the Conway School Board with a message: Make masks go away when students return to classrooms in the school district this fall.
They told the board they fear the schools are "using coercive tactics to force children into medical devices.”
More concerned citizens turned out to the meetings, especially when the board was considering and ultimately voted to accept the SAU 9 Board’s Reentry Plan in August. The plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Under green conditions, masks are optional. Under yellow, masking is based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. With red, masks are required at all times.
SAU 9 has been under yellow operating conditions since school started in September.
Kevin Clifford of Madison and his son Danya gave a demonstration of CO2 levels during mask-wearing, while Center Conway resident Steven Steiner displayed his middle finger in response to possible mandatory mask-wearing during the first of two public comment sections.
“We're not anti-(vaxxers), we’re not anti-maskers, we’re not anti-anything,” Clifford said at the Aug. 10 meeting. “In fact, we're pro-choice for everybody and freedom for everybody.”
Over 160 people turned out to Kennett High's Loynd Auditorium on Aug. 12, when the SAU 9 Board unveiled and adopted the reentry plan. Of the 27 people who spoke at the 2 1/2 hour meeting, Kennett High junior Ava Frechette was the lone student to weigh in on masks.
“Is it uncomfortable? Yes. But I can assure you if doctors across the world aren't dropping dead of inhaling their own carbon dioxide, children with frequent mask breaks and seven-hour school days won't either. … Of course, they don’t want to wear masks. But if it were masks or remote learning, which would they choose? If it were masks or not seeing our friends or favorite teachers, which would they choose?”
On Oct. 12, Joe Lentini, chair of the board said masks were mandatory for those attending meetings or they needed a doctor’s note not to wear one.
On Nov. 8, the board was forced to cut short its meeting after seven people who declined to adhere to the board’s mask policy entered the Professional Development Center at SAU 9. Most refused requests to put on masks, causing Lentini to adjourn after 18 minutes, less than halfway through the board’s agenda.
“We’ve had disruptions because of emergencies but nothing like this,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard. — Lloyd Jones
5. Demolition of historic buildings: The demolition of two 100-plus-year-old buildings in Conway left locals lamenting the loss of history but also breathed new life into the Conway Historic District Commission, tasked with helping preserve historic buildings in town.
The commission was revitalized following the April demolition of a Center Conway landmark believed to be the site of the first town meeting in Conway. The former home and tavern built by Capt. Joshua Heath in 1771 at 1534 East Main St. in Center Conway was razed to make way for Eastern Propane offices and a maintenance building. And on Dec. 15, the former Valley Jewelers building at 142 Main St. was taken down by the adjacent Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church).
Former selectman Mark Hounsell called the loss of the 110-year-old building shocking and said townspeople should have been alerted in advance.
“These buildings represent more than just places to do business or store stuff, or whatever. They sit in memory of people who were born and raised here. … They are important for our souls. We should be more respectful before we tear something down,” he said.
Selectmen responded by voting to require the board be notified of any demolition permits issued by the town building inspector for any building greater than 500 square feet.
The commission, established following the 2016 demolition of the former Homestead Restaurant on Route 16 in North Conway, believed to have once been a stop on the Underground Railroad, is compiling an inventory of structures built before 1900.
Chair Ken Rancourt said they hope to have that compilation finished by the end of the summer. Member Brian Wiggin said he has already found 30 properties on West Side Road dating to before 1800. — Terry Leavitt
6. Intervale Hotel and hotels in progress: Rome wasn’t built in a day but it might take longer to build a hotel in picturesque Intervale. A proposed hotel at the former site of the Intervale Motel ran into a few speed bumps and locals even sought to save a tree.
On Feb. 11, the Conway Planning Board began a full site-plan review of a proposal to demolish the existing single-story, 16-unit, 1965-built Intervale Motel and to construct on its site a 105,836-square-foot, four-story, 105-room hotel.
The developers, Viewpoint North Conway, LLC), bought the property from the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust, says Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers in North Conway. He said the group includes at least one local partner, P.J. Patel.
According to the Carroll County Registry of Deeds, the motel and 3.66-acre property sold for $1.4 million on Dec. 16, 2020.
On Aug. 26, Viewpoint North Conway LLC scaled back the project from four stories to three, proposing to build a three-story, 98-room hotel totaling 59,412 square feet.
“The view is going to change (for the abutters)," McAllister said. "We’re talking about going from a one-story closed motel that is in dilapidated shape to a multistoried building that will impact the viewshed depending on where you are standing — it will be different from (how it is today), but everything we are proposing is allowed in the highway commercial zone."
Residents also were concerned that a large maple tree would be cut down for the project to proceed.
“I am so passionate about this that I am ready to chain myself to the tree when the bulldozer comes,” resident Jeff Shutak said.
In mid-December, plans for the hotel were downsized a third time. The latest proposal shows it measuring 20,735 square feet and featuring three stories and 70 rooms.
It also includes a proposal to open the 75-seat restaurant to the public. Past presentations had the rooftop lounge and restaurant for guests only.
It remains to be seen how the planning board will react to the new proposal, but McAllister is hoping his clients will receive two waivers and conditional approval when the board meets at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village.
There are more hotels on the way. The razing of the main part of the former Junge’s Motel to make way for a planned 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room hotel, plus a 5,800-square-foot restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot bank took place in November.
The new hotel will be a Cambria Hotel, a member of the Choice Hotel family and described on the website as offering “design forward accommodations and the chance to enjoy little indulgences when you’re away from home.”
The long-awaited opening of the 80-room, four-story Home2Suites by Hilton North Conway took place Oct. 5 on the former Fandangle’s Restaurant site.
And, last spring, Cranmore unveiled its Fairbank Lodge. — Lloyd Jones
7. Rec path: MWV Trails Association on Nov. 3 held the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the 2.9-mile paved North Conway Multi-use Alternative Transportation Recreation Path.
The trail — to extend south alongside the east side of the North-South Road to Hemlock Lane near Walmart — has been 13 years in the making.
The MWV Rec Path Committee was organized in 2008 by a group of volunteers with the specific mission to build a multiple-use, non-motorized recreational trail.
After years of planning and fundraising, the group had received state permits for the project. Progress was slowed, however, because of a complication with the defunct Conway Bypass project, as the state was trying to sell parcels that were to be used in the bypass.
Association President Chris Meier said Executive Councilor Joe Kenney helped clear that snag, arguing that because the recreation path is an alternate transportation route, the state did not have to pay back the federal government for the funds it had used to acquire the bypass corridor that is now to be used for the layout of the Rec Path.
The project is expected to cost about $3.5 million, funded by grants and donations, and has a scheduled completion date in June 2023. The project went out to bid in August, with local company A. J. Coleman submitted the winning bid.
The association hopes the North Conway section will be part of the larger and extended rec path that could someday go from Bartlett to Fryeburg, Maine, and possibly south to Madison.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce said the path would be a huge asset for our community. “This is another wonderful asset that brings the outdoor recreational industry in the valley to the fore,” said Crawford, touting the project as an economic development plus for the valley.
8. $1.3m window replacement KHS:
If there was one good thing to come out of COVID, it was that it paved the way for all of Kennett High School’s faulty windows to be replaced through federal funds. Though, for a while, it looked like Conway was facing a $1.3 million bond to get the job done.
The school board learned in June of 2020 that the windows at the 15-year-old school — had become brittle and were falling apart. The board invited eight businesses to bid to replace all 511 windows last March. Just two submitted proposals.
Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I., came in below the $1.3 million the board had originally thought the project may cost, at $1,186,345.
The board planned to bring a warrant article forward in April seeking a five-year bond, which required at least 60 percent voter support, for $1,186,345, but weeks before the voting portion of school meeting, Superintendent Kevin Richard got good news: a portion of the $1.9 million earmarked for the district from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund coud be used to pay for new windows.
“Approximately $650,000 can be used from the federal grant for the project,” Richard said April 4. “There may be more money in ESSER III that may be available for further expenditure for the project,” he added.
The warrant article passed 1,084-374, or by 74.35 percent on April 13.
Work on the windows started in late summer and went through the fall. The job is scheduled to be complete this coming summer, and the board hopes to pay for the entire project with federal funds. The board is in line to receive $3 million in ESSER III funds, with a portion of that going to complete the project. — Lloyd Jones
9. Commercial transactions:
New economic eras are nothing new to Conway.
The Grand Hotels of the late 1880s changed the local economy from agrarian-based to tourism, and the arrival of skimeister Hannes Schneider from Austria in 1939, which established North Conway as a ski town, are just two examples.
Although it’s too early to tell if it’s just a blip or a significant and permanent change in Conway’s economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused lots of economic disruption and activity.
Many new commercial projects are in the pipeline (such as the Intervale hotel). In addition, many businesses have changed ownership.
Here’s a partial list:
• Two major hotel properties were sold to investor groups, the majestic Wentworth Hotel in Jackson and the historic Red Jacket Inn in North Conway, which was sold as a package with other properties located on Cape Cod. One of the principals in the Red Jacket purchase said in a hotel trade magazine that adding just 30 to 45 days of running near capacity in a tourist market makes a huge difference to a hotel’s financial viability. Those extra days of rental nights are obviously due to the popularity of working remotely that was a result of the pandemic.
• The Mountain Valley Mall, the first retail center in North Conway built in 1978, was sold. The property includes Hannaford, Lowe’s, Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7, Mystery Escape Rooms and an empty space that was once occupied by a JCPenney store.
• Market Basket, the perennial “coming soon” grocery store, is oh so close to starting construction. After years of court fights, there is one more appeal still hanging. Settlers Green developer Rob Barsamian predicts that shovels will fly this winter for a late 2022 opening.
• Mae Kelly’s, a popular Irish pub and restaurant is for sale. In addition, Tuckerman’s Restaurant & Tavern, located on 16-A in Intervale, was sold. Fortunately, that sale was intra-family, virtually guaranteeing its quality fare will continue to be served.
And on the yummy doughnut front, Beth and Ray Leavitt sold Leavitt’s Bakery, a local, early-morning institution in Conway, to Sean Young. — Mark Guerringue
10. New fire station: North Conway has a new fire station, and it looks like it’s been a part of the village for years. The project took less than a year to come to fruition, but the seeds were planted several years prior.
Early studies by the Fire Expansion Committee led by Deputy Chief Tim Anderson and Chief Pat Preece and others took place in 2006 and 2009.
The effort restarted in July 2018 and was chaired by North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson. Later hired were project manager Allan Clark of REI Service Corp. of Manchester and Sugar Hill, and architects Cris Salomon and Ward D’Elia of Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness.
On June 6, 2020, North Conway Water Precinct voters by a 45-3 margin approved the 20-year $6.7 million fire station bond.
On July 13, 2020: a groundbreaking ceremony was held; 1962-built former station razed at the same site; pandemic slowdown in downtown North Conway allowed the project to get underway in July and proceed ahead of schedule from originally planned start after Labor Day; materials also arrived that were ordered ahead of pandemic-caused shortages and before substantial price increases thus aiding project's budget and schedule. Fire apparatus moved to North Conway Fire Department garage on Seavey Street during construction.
On May 22, 2021, the fire station dedication took place, featuring several guest speakers including Gov. Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan followed by tours of the new station. Project completed ahead of time and on budget.
“You’ve really set the model not just in creating something special for Mount Washington Valley but for the rest of the state to look at and say, ‘We want to do what they do.’ So let’s copy these guys all over the state and so the state as a whole can share that kind of success,” said Gov. Sununu. — Lloyd Jones
