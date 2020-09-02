CONWAY — It’s "make up your mind" time, Part 1 — that means it's Primary Day next Tuesday, when Granite Staters will head to polls to cast their ballots in the primary election. While there are no locally contested state representative races, there are a few county, state and national races to be decided Sept. 8.
There is a contested race among the GOP to be the District 1 Executive Council nominee between Joe Kenney of Wakefield and Kim Strathdee of Lincoln. Strathdee and Kenney vied in the 2018 primary, with Kenney garnering close to 80 percent of the vote (14,758-3,875).
The stage could be set for incumbent Mike Cryans, 69, of Hanover, who is unopposed in the primary for the Democrats, and Kenney to square off a fifth time,
Also, there are several Carroll County offices on the ballot, but just one is contested. Incumbent David Babson of Ossipee is being primaried by Kimberly Tessari of Ossipee to be the GOP nominee for county commissioner, 2nd District. The winner will meet Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in the general election.
There will be a new commissioner in the 3rd District on Nov. 3 as Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) is stepping down from her seat. Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and former commissioner Chip Albee (D-Tuftonboro) will decide this race in November.
Other county offices: Running unopposed are incumbent Michaela O’Rourke Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro) for county attorney; incumbent Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) for sheriff of Carroll County; incumbent Joseph Costello (R-Conway) for treasurer of Carroll County; incumbent Lisa Scott (R-Sandwich) for register of deeds for Carroll County; and incumbent Meg Lavender (R-Bartlett) for register of deeds for Carroll County.
Four Conway residents are running for three seats as Republican delegates to the state convention — Mike DiGregorio, Terry McCarthy, Suzanne Nelson and Jim Umberger.
In District 3 state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, the incumbent, is unopposed in the primary on the Republican ballot, as is Democrat Theresa Swanick of Effingham.
Among the state representatives, in races to be decided Nov. 3, incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is being challenged for the one state rep seat for in Carroll County District 1, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, by Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett).
Incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway) along with Ellin Leonard (D-Conway) are running for the three state representative seats from Carroll County District 2 (covers, Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hales Estates), against former reps Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger, both of Conway, along with Wendy Richardson of Conway, who fill out the Republican slate.
Incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) are challenged by former Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) for the two seas in Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
In the District 7 (floterial) state representative (one seat): former Rep. Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett) and Chris McAlee (D-Jackson) are seeking the seat Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) chose not to run for again, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
Incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-Madbury) is a strong favorite to ward off the challenges of Tom Alciere (Nashua) and Paul J. Krautmann (Concord) for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
Republicans Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Andy Martin of Manchester, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro, are competing for their party’s nomination to in all likelihood to face Shaheen in the November 3 general election. Political pundits see it as a race between military veterans Messner, 63, and Bolduc, 58. President Donald Trump has endorsed Messner, a former Army Ranger, over retired Brig. Gen. Bolduc.\
Campaigning has been difficult for all the candidates due to COVID-19 and the need for social distance. Many have held Zoom forum over the internet or tried to attend small gatherings.
According to OpenSecrets.org, as of Aug. 19, Messner had raised $4,399,195 ($3.8 million of his own money according to WMUR Channel 9) and spent $1,918.564. Bolduc had raised $884,402 and spent $706,336. Both are so far dwarfed by Shaheen on the fundraising front. As of Aug. 19, reported having raised $15,216,590 and spent $8,063,668.
Incumbent Chris Pappas (Manchester) is running unopposed in the primary on the Democrat ticket for a second term as representative to Congress in the 1st district.
There is a race on the Republican ballot with Matt Mowers of Bedford, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester, Michael Callis of Conway, Jeff Denaro of Auburn and Matt Mayberry of Dover. The two Matts see this as a two-horse race. Mowers, 31, has received the endorsement of President Trump, while Mayberry, 55, has ties to the Mount Washington Valley after working for Bill Zeliff of Jackson when he held this seat from 1991-97.
Mowers, who was Chris Christie’s New Hampshire director during his 2016 presidential bid and later joined the Trump team, and after the election was appointed by Trump as a senior White House advisor and worked as chief of staff to Dr. Deborah Brix. He has said the Trump endorsement shows that he’s the only "true conservative" in the primary race.
Mayberry, the former vice-chairman of the state GOP, said he has stood on stage countless times with Trump, but on Tuesday, “The people of New Hampshire want to make their own decisions,” and endorsements won’t matter.
According to OpenSecrets.org, Mowers has raised $692,301 and spent $318,834, while Mayberry has raised $172,484 and spent $150,508 as of Aug. 19.
Pappas had raised 2,175,939 and spent $749,540 as of Aug. 19.
Granite Staters have a couple of choices in the gubernatorial race. Republican Chris Sununu, the incumbent is riding record approval numbers for his handling of the pandemic. He is challenged in the primary by Karen Testerman of Franklin and Nobody of Keene.
Two Democrat candidates Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, 64, and state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, 41, both attorneys from Concord, are giving it all they have in the final hour of this campaign. Only Feltes took the no-broad-based-taxes pledge, which Volinsky considers to be a thing of the past while offering his pledge to the future, to “reduce local property taxes for the majority of our state’s citizens. The Dems have not nominated a candidate for governor who did not take the pledge since 2002.
A July 28 poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, Sununu, 45, has a sizable lead over either of his Democratic challengers.
Among those polled, Sununu led Feltes by 31 points (59-28 percent) in a general election match-up and led Volinsky by 28 points (58-29 percent).
