CONWAY — It’s difficult campaigning for political office amid a pandemic. With large gatherings not recommended due to COCID-19, candidates have had to scale back face-to-face campaigning and try to connect as much as possible in radio and television snippets along with taking part in Zoom and other online forums.
Throw in that sitting Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields), who is seeking a third two-year term, is enjoying a large favorability rating among Granite Staters for his handling of the coronavirus, and the task might seem daunting.
But two Concord Democrats, both attorneys — Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky — would welcome the opportunity to square off with Sununu in November.
A July 28 poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, Sununu has a sizable lead over his Democratic challengers.
Among those polled, Sununu led Feltes by 31 points (59-28 percent) in a general election match-up and led Volinsky by 28 points (58-29 percent).
Volinsky, 64, who serves on the Executive Council representing District 2 (Keene to Concord), and Feltes, 41, the majority leader of the state Senate, are vying to be the Democratic nominee in the Sept. 8 primary.
Sununu is being challenged in the primary by Karen Testerman of Franklin and a man from Keene who legally changed his name to Nobody.
On Aug. 11, Feltes and Volinsky took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ Five-Minute Forum over Zoom.
A week later, Sununu became the first sitting governor in the 14-year history of the forums to take part in one when he Zoomed in with fellow members of the GOP.
The Sun has historically held editorial boards with candidates for governor, but thus far in 2020 that has not been possible due to the virus.
During their Zoom stump speeches at the Gibson forum, Volinsky and Feltes both made their cases on why they only can take on but also defeat Sununu on Nov. 3.
While they agree on a number of issues, only Feltes agreed to take the "no-broad-based-taxes" pledge, while Volinsky has repeatedly called it “a tax of the past” and said the only pledge he would make would be to reduce state property taxes for the majority of Granite Staters.
Volinsky, who was the lawyer in the landmark Claremont school funding case, still doesn’t believe education is funded properly in the Granite State.
“I lead a team of volunteer lawyers that exposed just how unfairly our schools are funded, and how the quality of a child's education really depends on where she lives," he said during his five minutes.
"We did more than just expose the problem for the first time in our state's history. We convinced the Supreme Court to recognize a constitutional right to a state-funded public education," Volinsky said.
"That was a bold idea. But for lack of courageous leadership, we've never fully realized the promise of Claremont," he said.
"I am running for governor to realize that promise to ensure that seniors feel safe in their homes so that taxpayers pay their fair share, and no more so that children have good quality schools across our state.”
Volinsky, who grew up in Levittown, Pa., and was the first in his family to graduate from college, went on to earn his juris doctor degree from George Washington Law School.
“I understand the importance of educational opportunity,” he said. “It's an economic justice issue. And it's time we dealt with these issues head-on. That's why I'm running," Volinsky said.
Volinsky, who said he is a grandfather, also prioritizes combating climate change.
"I worry about the future we're leaving our children and our children's children. I say the time for half-measures is gone. There is no good excuse for one more fracked gas pipeline. That's why when Liberty Utilities wanted to build their fracked gas $400 million pipeline, I opposed it from the outset. I'm the only one in this race who opposed that pipeline.”
If elected, Volinsky plans to create an "agency for climate energy in the environment.”
Volinsky and his wife, Amy have three grown children — Josh, Mollie and Bekah. For more information,, go to volinskynh.com.
Feltes earned his law degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University, focusing on economics and energy regulation.
He took Sununu to task for not having a plan for students to return safely to schools.
“This is about how we move forward and get out of this mess, including right now with our schools — no school reopening plan, no clear guidelines, no public health standards and no financial support for schools,” he said.
“Chris Sununu punted it all down to the local level, just like (President Donald) Trump punted it all down. It's no wonder he calls himself a Trump guy through and through," Feltes said, touting his own plan, "Live Free and Learn Safe" (viewable at tinyurl.com/y24wrn5j).
He added: “I can tell you, as majority leader of the state Senate, that the singular obstacle to meaningful and bipartisan progress for all our people, all our families and the state of New Hampshire is Chris Sununu.”
Feltes, who has been in the state Senate for three terms, believes his will be a different path to the corner office than the one Sununu took.
“I have a distinctly different perspective and background to the current governor. My dad wasn't governor. My brother wasn't a U.S. senator. I was never gifted a ski resort," Feltes said.
"My dad worked in a furniture factory" he said, "doing roughly the same job day in day out 45 years. My mom’s part-time jobs included the night shift while raising four kids.
"The gifts they gave to me were the values of hard work honesty and integrity and looking out for working people and working families,” Feltes said.
He blames Sununu for things not getting accomplished in the state.
“We got results here and there, but all too often bumping up against the same obstacle — Chris Sununu and his record-setting 80 vetoes, 65 of which had bipartisan support. And this guy calls himself in his own words, a Trump guy through and through.”
Feltes added that while Sununu says he's pro-choice around election time, "all his actions in between are the opposite. He said he supports paid family medical leave, which is critical right now especially with COVID-19," but Sununu vetoed it twice, Feltes said,
"Not only vetoed it, auctioned off a copy of his veto in a partisan political fundraiser to the highest bidder. Not only that, he auctioned off the U.S. flag and the New Hampshire flag flown over the State House the day he vetoed paid family leave, and called it not once, not twice, but three different times a vacation.”
Feltes and wife, Erin, have two daughters, Iris and Josie, along with two dogs Franklin and Roosevelt. You can learn more about the candidate at danfeltesnh.com.
