CONWAY — Republican candidates for national, state and county office got five minutes of air time when the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway hosted its annual GOP forum on Tuesday.
It followed by a week the Democratic candidates’ similar forum.
Although some Republicans had trouble accessing Zoom, including U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc and congressional candidate Michael Callis of Eaton, most were able to rejoin the group to give their remarks.
With the primary set for Sept. 8, Jill Reynolds, program director for the Gibson Center, said another forum will be held for successful primary candidates on Oct. 13 prior to the Nov. 3 general election.
First up on Tuesday was a Zoom stump speech by first-term Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields.
Sununu said he in no way would ever wish the challenges his administration has faced with the COVID-19 crisis the past six months on any of his successive governors.
“There was no playbook; very uncharted waters. At our press conferences, one thing we talk about all the time is the importance of transparency.,” Sununu said.
“At the end of the day, having that communication and that connection with a lot of folks in our communities has allowed us to make sure we have our PPE (personal protection equipment), our protective equipment where it needs to be, the funding where it needs to be, and the testing capacity where it needs to be,” he said.
He praised the “awesome team” that the state has working for it in addressing the pandemic, citing the work of state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan and state Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibenette.
Sununu touted his administration’s efforts in tackling mental health, saying the state is in the process of rebuilding “what was a disastrous system” into a community-based system; and addressing the opioid crisis, saying the Sununu administration’s “hub-and-spoke system” resulted in a 20 percent drop in opioid deaths last year.
Finally, his administration faced a $500 million budget crisis due to the impacts of the pandemic, he said.
“It’s not a crisis if you can manage it, and we can manage it without income taxes, sales taxes or business taxes. We don’t think the $500 million hole will be as big as we thought it was going to be and we can manage it without putting a burden on businesses and families and whatnot,” Sununu said.
Don Bolduc of Manchester was the only one of four Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to take part in the forum. (The others are Andy Martin, Corky Messner and Gerard Beloin.)
Bolduc is a former Army Special Forces brigadier general who served from 2012-13 as commander of the Combined Joint Special Operations Component in Afghanistan, where he served 10 tours.
Bolduc, whose Zoom speech was shortened by technical difficulties, hopes to use his 32 years of military experience to serve the people of New Hampshire.
“Right now, the people are not being taken care of,” said Bolduc, adding, “I will go down there and focus on the people. I am not beholden to lobbyists or special interests.”
Next up were three of the five GOP candidates running to face U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) in the general: Callis, Matt Mowers of Bedford and Matt Mayberry of Dover. Not taking part in the forum were Kevin Rondeau of Manchester and Jeff Denaro of Auburn.
Callis went first, but his Zoom connection from the Conway Public Library was briefly interrupted, leading him to call back later after Mowers’ and Mayberry’s appearances.
Mowers attacked Pappas for being in lockstep with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party instead of being an independent voice for New Hampshire.
“Chris said he would work across the aisle and with the president when he could and be an independent voice, but unfortunately he has not done that,” said Mowers, who was a national field coordinator for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and then served on the transition team and as a senior White House adviser.
“Chris sided with Nancy Pelosi when she stripped away qualified immunity from our police, which would leave them open to frivolous lawsuits,” added Mowers, saying he would be a strong advocate for law enforcement.
He also said Pappas supported “billions of dollars for stimulus checks for illegal immigrants,” calling that “a misplaced priority.”
Mowers supports building a wall at the Mexican border to “stop illegal drugs into this country.”
Mayberry assisted former Congressman Bill Zeliff when the latter served the 1st District from 1991-97. “I helped with field operations during the campaign, and when he won. I joined the Portsmouth office and worked on projects like highways and water,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry, who was born and raised in Gorham, Maine, prior to joining the Air Force, touted his knowledge of the Mount Washington Valley, even holding up a jar of Schartner Farm strawberry jam.
“How many of you have seen Chris Pappas at Zeb’s or the Gibson Center, or Dairy Queen … or Patch’s? Probably not,” said Mayberry, adding, “I am thrilled to have the endorsement of (Bartlett selectmen chair) Gene Chandler and (state Sen.) Jeb Bradley.”
Mayberry added that “I got into this race because I want to help New Hampshire veterans access health care.” He also addressed his support for law enforcement, saying, “I stand with the blue all the day long.”
In his appearance, Callis described himself as an outsider, underscoring that as in 2018, he is once again calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, citing a news article in which a former Homeland Security official was quoted as saying Trump had used political reasons and personal gains in determining disaster relief aid.
“I am offering people an opportunity to say by voting for me that Trump should be impeached because he is endangering the electoral process,” said Callis.
“I said when I ran in 2018 that we should keep the impeachment going in case he did something nefarious — well, he has done something nefarious, trying to dismantle the post office because he’s upset with the absentee ballots.”
Saying most leaders support absentee ballot voting as a way to protect public safety, Callis said, “That’s what I stand for. As we can see from the pandemic, (Trump) has failed.”
Valley Vision Channel 3 and The Conway Daily Sun recorded the forum and will air it on TV and at conwaydailysun.com.
A total of 15 candidates for federal, state and county offices spoke. The Sun will carry further coverage of those races in the following days.
