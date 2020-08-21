CONWAY — At Tuesday’s 5-minute GOP forum presented by the Gibson Center for Senior Services, candidates taking part included Joe Kenney of Wakefield, seeking to regain his former Executive Council seat; state representative hopefuls, many of whom were also voted out of office in the 2018 “blue wave”; and incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
Several Carroll County offices are on the ballot, but just one is contested.
Kimberly Tessari of Ossipee is taking on incumbent David Babson (R-Ossipee) for the GOP nominee for county commissioner, 2nd District.
Tessari said her years as a former assistant attorney from 2016-19 gives her insight motivated her to run for the commissioner post. Since 2019, she has served as a prosecutor for New Hampshire State Police Troop E.
“When you are talking a $30 million budget, there is no room for errors. We should make sure what needs to get done gets done,” she said.
Babson, up for a fourth term, said he is running because “there is a prospect of having two commissioners on the board with no experience,” as forum participant Matthew Plache of Wolfeboro is unopposed in the primary for the District 3 seat being vacated by Amanda Bevard of Wolfeboro. Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) is also relatively new on the board.
Babson said his priorities are addressing what to do with the old county nursing home and straightening out what he called the “audit mess,” noting the board is in the process of getting a bid for a new audit after the company previously selected “backed out.”
Making his pitch to return to the Executive Council, Kenney, who was bested by Cryans in 2018, faces a GOP primary challenge from Kim Strathdee of Lincoln (who did not take part in the Gibson forum).
“My concern is that over the past year and a half, Washington-style politics has crept onto the Executive Council,” stated Kenney. “Look at the Supreme Court chief justice nomination of Gordon MacDonald in 2019 — he had widespread state support and (Democratic gubernatorial candidate and executive councilor) Mike Cryans shot him down,” Kenney said.
He said the state will be facing what Gov. Chris Sununu — who also participated in the forum, as well as GOP congressional candidates Matt Nowers, Matt Mayberry and Michael Callis — couched as a possible $500 million hole due to the challenges of the pandemic. However, Kenney and Sununu both said the budget can be managed without new taxes.
Kenney supports increasing broadband in Carroll Count, planning to work with fellow Republican state Sen. Bradley.
In his stump speech, Bradley talked about his love for and work to protect New Hampshire’s environment. He also cited his work in the state Senate on behalf of improving mental health care, fighting substance abuse and lowering prescription drug costs.
“These are very unsettling times, and we need people who can work in a very bipartisan fashion and solve problems,” said Bradley.
Next up were several candidates for state representative.
Retired Army Capt. Ray Gilmore Jr. of Bartlett seeks to win the District 1 seat currently occupied by Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett).
Describing himself as a “farmer, father, veteran and local community leader,” who served as coordinator of the Cranmore Mountain Meisters program and an Eastern Slope Ski Club volunteer, Gilmore said, “I am tired of partisan politics like the national level that have leaked into New Hampshire.”
Also on hand were three District 2 candidates (three seats are open): Wendy Richardson of Conway, former state Rep. Karen Umberger of Conway and former state Rep. Frank McCarthy of Conway.
Richardson, a political newcomer, said: “I’m a former teacher, wife and mother, married to a former teacher and operator of a farmstand in Conway, so to say I support agriculture is an understatement.
“I am running because I did not feel my voice was being represented in New Hampshire.”
Umberger is a former selectman and budget committee member who also has served the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct.
“I’m running because I do not feel that our Democratic representatives represent us,” said Umberger. “Ninety-eight percent of their votes have followed the Democratic Party line — they went to Concord to work across party lines, and I have seen very little of that.”
A five-term former House member, she supports roads and bridges infrastructure and broadband investment, noting, “Without high-speed internet children are being short-changed.”
McCarthy is seeking back the seat he lost in the Democratic wave of 2018. A Vietnam veteran, he served 16 years as commander of American Legion Post 95 of North Conway and several years as an elected member of the Municipal Budget Committee. He said state representativess are “there to represent the majority of the people in the state — that is my creed.”
Running for District 3 are former state representative Mark McConkey of Freedom and Nicole Nordlund of Madison, both unopposed in the primary.
McConkey touted his many accomplishments while in office, including getting funding for the three Route 16 bridge projects currently underway. “I believe in personal responsibility, small government, school choice and keeping taxes low,” he said.
Nordlund said she and her husband Carl, a Tamworth teacher, moved to the valley from Connecticut 21 years ago.
“We were seeking old-fashioned simplicity and Yankee ingenuity, and that is what we found.”
Active with Madison’s community solar initiative, she supports small business and is a self-described fiscal conservative.
Also appearing were other candidates running unopposed, including District 7 (floterial) state representative candidate Norman Tregenza of Conway.
Incumbents unopposed in the election include Carroll County Sheriff Domenic Richardi of Conway; Carroll County Treasurer Joseph Costello of Conway; Register of Deeds Lisa Scott of Sandwich; and Register of Probate Meg Lavender of Bartlett.
Four Conway residents are running for three seats as Republican delegates to the state convention: Mike DiGregorio, Terry McCarthy (wife of Frank McCarthy), Suzanne Nelson and Jim Umberger (husband of Karen Umberger).
The forum will be televised by Valley Vision on Channel 3 and posted at conwaydailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.