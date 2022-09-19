FRYEBURG, Maine — The owner of the dog that attacked Selectman Tom Klinepeter earlier this month said he's cooperating with the town's animal control officer to ensure the public is safe. 

Wearing a brace on his arm, Selectmen Tom Klinepeter announced Sept. 8 that the day before, he was attacked as he was taking his morning walk in downtown Fryeburg at the corner of Maple and Main by a pit bull.

