Pumba the pit bull, owned by Fryeburg resident Adam Martinese, attacked Selectman Tom Klinepeter on Sept. 7. Martinese, who was out of town at the time of the attack, said he wants to make sure the public is safe. (PHOTO COURTESY CYNTHIA EATON)
Best Budz owner Adam Martinese holds his other dog, Timona, in April 2021. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Pumba the pit bull, owned by Fryeburg resident Adam Martinese, attacked Selectman Tom Klinepeter on Sept. 7. Martinese, who was out of town at the time of the attack, said he wants to make sure the public is safe. (PHOTO COURTESY CYNTHIA EATON)
FRYEBURG, Maine — The owner of the dog that attacked Selectman Tom Klinepeter earlier this month said he's cooperating with the town's animal control officer to ensure the public is safe.
Wearing a brace on his arm, Selectmen Tom Klinepeter announced Sept. 8 that the day before, he was attacked as he was taking his morning walk in downtown Fryeburg at the corner of Maple and Main by a pit bull.
He said the dog broke a bone in his right wrist and he'll have to wear a brace for a month. He said the dog "took him to ground like a rag doll."
Fryeburg Animal Control Officer Cynthia Eaton said the dog, whose owner was out of town, had been on a cable that snapped.
On Monday, Eaton identified the dog’s owner as Adam Martinese of Fryeburg and the dog as Pumba. Martinese is best-known as owner of Best Budz cannabis businesses in Fryeburg and Brownfield. Prior to that, he operated a barber shop in North Conway.
Martinese, who is in Mexico until Sept. 29, told the Sun: “This was an unfortunate incident, and I accept full responsibility for Pumba’s abrupt escape. Pumba was improperly leashed for his strength, and I should have muzzled him while he was outside. It was me who failed.”
Martinese added, “He was only doing his job and that is to protect his home from a perceived threat.”
He said Pumba is 2 ½-year-old “bully” (a term that encompasses such breeds as bulldogs and bull terriers). Pumba, according to Martinese, had weeks of “intense training” in Virginia to help with his “genetic disposition and behaviors.” Now, Martinese is also looking at castration and medications.
“We are working closely with the dog officer (Cindy), the vet’s office, as well as the town of Fryeburg to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Martinese.
“I can’t stress more this IS and WAS owner error, not the dog or, more importantly, the breed.”
Martinese explained the cable had a 300-pound breaking strength and that Pumba is the “sweetest boy” to the people in his life. He added that he owes Klinepeter a “very sincere apology.”
Eaton told the Sun she is going to issue summonses to Martinese for having a dog deemed dangerous and also to have Martinese reimburse Klinepeter. She said Martinese has been remorseful and told her he “failed” his job as a dog parent.
Eaton said Monday she’s talking to the Oxford County District Attorney’s Office to see how the case should be handled.
“Right now, it’s in the DA’s hands,” she said.
She said Martinese is putting fencing around the house and if the dog goes outside he will be connected to the ground by a chain and there will also be a chain to connect him to a handler. Pumba will also have to be muzzled. “Dangerous dog” signs will also be put up. Pumba cannot go outside without an adult human watching him.
“Having the dog deemed dangerous is good because if it happens again — hopefully never does — the dog will be automatically put down,” she said.
Eaton said she told Martinese that people need to feel safe walking on the sidewalk and her mission is to ensure public safety. She said she met the dog while running a personal errand delivering food to Martinese’s home and at that time, the dog appeared to be friendly.
“I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what snapped,” said Eaton.
Although some have called for the dog to be put down immediately, she said the case wouldn’t even be heard in court for a couple of months.
Eaton commended Martinese for his cooperation and candor. She said she’s glad Martinese agreed to have Pumba use the muzzle without having to be court ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.