CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has announced the expansion of the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway.
The Land Trust purchased an additional 134 acres on Jan, 31, growing the Community Forest by 30 percent.
The New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) awarded $94,000 to USVLT to support the project, and the United States Forest Service granted $190,000 through their national “Community Forest Program.”
Other funds were generously donated by the town of Conway, Gibson/Woodbury Charitable Foundation, Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation, Robert & Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation, Fields Pond Foundation, State Conservation Committee (the “Moose Plate” grant), donor-advised funds from the N.H. Charitable Foundation and several private individuals.
The addition of the 134 acres allows for expansion of the existing trail network, as well as the construction of two new public parking areas and trailheads.
Situated in the “triangle” between Route 16 and Route 302 in Conway and surrounding the Kennett High School campus, the nearly 600-acre expanded Pine Hill Community Forest is home to the Conway Rec Path and the new “Ravine Trail” and is popular with hikers, runners, mountain bikers and snowshoers. It provides outdoor learning space for local students, protects the water quality of the Saco River and provides forested habitat for wildlife.
“We are very proud to be able to expand Conway’s beloved Pine Hill Community Forest by 134 more acres,” said Abby King, USVLT’s conservation lands manager.
“The Community Forest Program award, the LCHIP award, support from the Town of Conway and many other funders was critical for this project. This expansion will help address challenges we’ve had with creating better access points, trailheads and trails at the property,” she said.
“It will protect more habitat for plants and animals and create more opportunities for outdoor education, alternative transportation, and recreation for all,” King added.
The Pine Hill Community Forest is managed to balance ecological and social values for the long-term benefit of the natural and human communities in the Mount Washington Valley. Management decisions are made by the Pine Hill Management Committee, a multi-stakeholder group.
Members of the management committee include Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Kennett High School & the Conway School District, The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association & Rec Path Committee, the Mountain Meadow Riders Snowmobile Club and the town of Conway.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Community Forest Program award of $190,000 to USVLT for this project is one of 10 awarded in 2021 across nine states, totaling $4 million in support. The grants include financial assistance to local governments, Indian tribes and qualified non-profit organizations to create, expand and enhance community-owned and community-managed forests. Since 2012, the program has supported 88 projects across 25 states and territories and permanently conserved more than 24,000 acres.
LCHIP’s $94,000 award to USVLT for the Pine Hill Expansion Project is one of 40 announced last November.
Ben Wilcox, LCHIP board chair (and Cranmore Mountain Resort’s president and general manager), said: “In 2021, LCHIP awarded $4.7 million to historic preservation and land conservation projects in all 10 counties of New Hampshire. I’m thrilled that the Pine Hill Community Forest Expansion project was among them.
“The forest, located right in the heart of Conway, offers so many opportunities to Kennett High School students and athletes, and the expansion creates even more opportunities to collaborate with the Tin Mountain Conservation Center,” Wilcox said.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. whose motto is “Preserving Land for Community Benefit.” USVLT has completed 81 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 13,000 acres throughout Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark and Fryeburg in Maine. Learn more at usvlt.org.
