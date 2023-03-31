CONWAY — After being beaten like a rented mule for proposing a parking plan in North Conway based on an app that does not work and prematurely authorizing a casino, town officials say they have a plan that will make all parties happy, plus gain revenue to offset taxes.

In a plan dubbed Casino Royale,” instead of parking kiosks, the town is installing slot machines along the streets in North Conway Village.

