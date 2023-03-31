CONWAY — After being beaten like a rented mule for proposing a parking plan in North Conway based on an app that does not work and prematurely authorizing a casino, town officials say they have a plan that will make all parties happy, plus gain revenue to offset taxes.
In a plan dubbed Casino Royale,” instead of parking kiosks, the town is installing slot machines along the streets in North Conway Village.
“This is our best idea yet,” said Conway Public Works Andrew Smoothtalker. “This combines the fun of gambling, plus it raises revenue to offset taxes.”
Here’s how it works: First, people spin the roulette wheel located on Main Street. This will determine fees ranging from 0 to $50.
After spinning the wheel to find out how much the parking costs, a person parking his or her car, then pulls the arm on the slot machine located in front of his space.
What comes up will determine the how long they can park in the spot, which ranges from five minutes to eight hours.
“Hey, some people will get lucky and park all day for nothing and some people could pay $50 for five minutes,” said Smoothtalker.
“Obviously, the $50 people are not going to be happy, but so what? As Selectmen Carl Toobadnc says, if they don’t like it they can go elsewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.