CONWAY — Police on Tuesday arrested a Maine man who led officers on a chase last spring. He is accused of putting other people’s lives in danger by swerving through traffic after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart.
Devin Spencer, 31, of Porter, Maine, was charged with a number of offenses stemming from a March 17 incident that resulted in three counts of reckless conduct, theft, driving after revocation or suspension and misuse of plates. He was also charged with driving over the yellow line and ignoring traffic signs/lights. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in April.
On Monday, Conway police picked up Spencer from York County Jail in Alfred, Maine, and transported him to Carroll County Jail. On Tuesday, Spencer pleaded not guilty. Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri ordered Spencer held on $5,000 cash or corporate surety bail.
The incident is outlined in a probable cause statement from Conway police Sgt. Michael Boucher.
Police were called to Walmart just before 5:30 p.m. on March 17 for an alleged shoplifter who fled in a Subaru Outback with Maine plates. Boucher spotted the Subaru sitting in traffic on Mountain Valley Boulevard and put on his blue lights. But Spencer took off southbound, going through a red light.
“The Subaru pulled to the left and completely over a solid yellow median line, and passed a line of southbound traveling vehicles ahead of it on the corner by Mineral Springs, in a clearly posted 45 mph zone,” said Boucher.
The Subaru traveled at times in the northbound lane of Route 16, narrowly avoiding head-on collisions with several northbound vehicles, Boucher said, noting, “I watched as the northbound traveling vehicles quickly veered to the right out of the path of the speeding Subaru.”
By the Scenic Overlook, Boucher could see the plates on the car. They came back to a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, not an Outback.
Further south, by Veno’s Specialty Foods, the Subaru traveled south in the northbound lane and narrowly missed colliding head-on with another group of vehicles, Boucher said. The same happened by Merrill Farm. At that point, Boucher looked at his speedometer and noticed his speed had increased to 75 in a 40-mph zone.
“I terminated the pursuit due to the unsafe operation of the Subaru and the risk it was putting the public in,” said Boucher. “I turned off my siren and emergency lights, but I continued south on Route 16 as the Subaru sped off ahead of me.”
Boucher followed at a distance through Conway Village but lost sight of the Outback heading toward Brownfield on Hampshire Road.
Boucher returned to Walmart, where he met with Asset Protection Associate Matthew Colella.
“He had observed a male remove several pieces of merchandise from their packaging while inside the store, such as a flashlight, a pair of sunglasses, earbuds and an FM transmitter and place them in his pants pockets,” Boucher said
The loss to Walmart was about $171. Boucher checked store surveillance footage and the shoplifter looked just like the man in the Subaru.
Conway police Sgt. Jonathan Hill told Boucher, “I spoke to Maine State Trooper Adam Fillebrown and Oxford County Sheriff Deputy Jeff Houston, who said that Spencer has been positively identified driving that Subaru in multiple pursuits that they have had with him recently,” said Boucher.
Spencer’s New Hampshire driving status shows 19 active suspensions for failing to appear in court from Sept. 10, 2020, to Feb. 14, 2022, said Boucher, adding Spencer had 20 active suspensions on his Maine driver’s license for various offenses.
Spencer also had five active bench warrants for non-appearance on charges of reckless operation, misuse of plates, disobeying an officer breach of bail, operating after suspension, operating after suspension subsequent offense, failing to obey stop/yield signs, unlawful passing on the left, yellow line violation, resisting arrest, speeding, unregistered vehicle and hands-free violation. Boucher said Maine has warrants for Spencer regarding a similar list of offenses. Spencer has a status conference in Carroll County Superior Court on Dec. 22.
