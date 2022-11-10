Devin Spencer 11822

Devin Spencer was charged with several offenses Tuesday in connection to a March police chase in Conway. (CARROLL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO)

CONWAY — Police on Tuesday arrested a Maine man who led officers on a chase last spring. He is accused of putting other people’s lives in danger by swerving through traffic after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart.

Devin Spencer, 31, of Porter, Maine, was charged with a number of offenses stemming from a March 17 incident that resulted in three counts of reckless conduct, theft, driving after revocation or suspension and misuse of plates. He was also charged with driving over the yellow line and ignoring traffic signs/lights. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in April.

