CONWAY — Twenty-four Kennett High students from the Mount Washington Career and Technical Center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society on May 17 in a ceremony in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
The ceremony was the first one to be held live and face to face in two years, due to the pandemic.
“It was really nice being back in person,” Virginia Schrader, director of the career and technical center, said last week. “I think the parents liked being able to attend and see their children recognized.”
Schrader characterized the inductees asstudents “who are successful in their chosen program, dependable, of worthy character, good mentality, credible achievement and possessing an outstanding attitude."
“This is the 17th class of inductees from the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center, and their accomplishment represents a high standard of excellence and academic achievement and is a noble goal for future students,” Schrader said.
The National Technical Honor Society is affiliated with over 2,500 schools and colleges. It began in 1984 as the National Vocational-Technical Honor Society in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.
In 2006, Kennett's career and tech center became a chapter of the NTHS with a goal “to increase the academic rigor and foster excellence in workforce education" in the center's programs.
To be considered for induction in the honor society, students must have finished all levels of the program and attain a minimum grade point average in career tech classes.
“It’s a pretty high standard, it’s not just because you show up,” said Kelley Murphy, who oversees the child and education studies program in the career and tech center. She added: "I think this is our biggest group." The 2021 class had 21 inductees.
The mission of the National Technical Honor Society is “to honor student achievement and leadership in Career and Technical Education, promote educational excellence, award scholarships and enhance career opportunities for members.”
At the induction ceremony, teacher Andy Shaw explained the purpose of NTHS.
“It was created to reward excellence in workforce education; to develop self-esteem and encourage students to reach higher levels of achievement; to promote business and industry’s critical workplace values — honesty, responsibility, initiative, teamwork, productivity, leadership and citizenship; to help schools build and maintain effective partnerships with local businesses and industry; and to champion stronger, more positive images for workforce education in America.”
Murphy explained the NTHS colors and emblem. Silver represents value and worth; white represents truth and honesty, while purple represents achievement and honor.
Here are this year's inductees:
• In Advanced Manufacturing — Aidan Hayes, Noah Keefe and Michael Keegan. Shaw is the instructor.
• Automotive Technology — Devon Nadeau. Jim Harrington is the instructor.
• Business Education — Cassandra Irish and Madeline McGrath. Corey Genest is the instructor.
• CADD (Computer Aided Design and Drafting) — Lillian Chick, Aiden Costello, John Cryan, Caleb Dickinson, Bryn Fayle, Andrew Fournier, Julia Silvia, Tristen Smith, Tytus Snow and Ember West. Joe Riddensdale is the instructor.
• Health Science Technology — Lily Holt-Tillinghurst and Grace Perley. Kathleen Maynard is the instructor.
• Marketing Education — Jocelyn Anzaldi, Kaia Chakravadhanula and Brady Robitaille. Greg Allain is the instructor.
• Teacher Education — Abigail Desmarais, Jozelyn Henry and Remington Snowden. Murphy is the instructor.
Schrader read the names of each of the inductees and then Christine Thompson, the career services coordinator for the MWVCTC, presented each of the inductees with their certificates.
Also on hand for the ceremony were 2021 inductees Emma Arnold, Spencer Ballou, Katherine Books, Krishna Garg, Reed Karnopp, Jack Martin, William Metz, Henry Moneypenny, Sean Morgan, Kylan Morneau, Liam Narducci and Spencer Ogren.
The motto of the society “Success Favors the Prepared Mind” was explained to the inductees by Brooks, Ballou, Morgan, Metz, Morneau and Karnop, while Martin lit the candles for the ceremony while fellow seniors explained the meaning behind each of the seven candles which represent; skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership.
Following the ceremony, cake was served in the cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.