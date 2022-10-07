By Lisa Samuelson, special to The Conway Daily Sun
Snow draping the graceful branches of eastern hemlock and the soft blue-green needles of white pine characterize our winter season of sledding, skiing and enjoyng hot chocolate by the fire.
Snow draping the graceful branches of eastern hemlock and the soft blue-green needles of white pine characterize our winter season of sledding, skiing and enjoyng hot chocolate by the fire.
In the dreariness of April, the green hues of the spruces, firs and pines remind us that spring will eventually arrive. When it is bitterly cold and windy outside, have you ever wondered how our beloved conifers survive the winter? Some conifers can survive temperatures as low as -80 below.
Although evergreen conifers retain their needles in winter, pines drop older needles in September and October as a normal part of needle aging. As the days shorten and temperatures fall, conifers go dormant by stopping growth and lowering their metabolism. To minimize injury from freezing, needles hold less water in winter than in summer.
Conifers have several strategies to prevent or survive ice formation within their needles. Water is moved from inside cells to between cells, so that ice when it forms does not injure live cells. Ice formation between cells also generates heat and raises the temperature of the twig.
Trees can undergo what is called “supercooling.” When water is moved out of cells, the remaining liquid becomes so viscous it’s nearly solid and harder to freeze.
Evergreens also make antifreeze proteins and use them along with sugars to reduce the freezing temperature, like adding salt to roads. Other modifications include changes in cell membranes, so they are not damaged by expanding ice crystals.
In addition to needle adaptations, conifers have a cone shape to help shed snow and ice. Short and flexible branches, and lower branch angles help shed snow too. Thick bark insulates the trunk. These are only a few of the many adaptations that help the evergreen conifers survive winters in the White Mountains.
An evergreen flowering bush common in our area is rhododendron. It, too, must survive freezing temperatures. Have you ever noticed that rhododendron leaves droop and curl in winter?
Erik Nilsen, a professor at Virginia Tech, studied leaf movements of rhododendron for most of his career. He found that drooping protects the leaf from excessive sunlight on cold days. Light energy from the sun is like a bullet and can damage the leaf when it is too cold for photosynthesis. He also found that leaf-curling slows the rate of thawing in frozen leaves by reducing exposure to the warming sun. Rhododendron leaves can freeze and thaw daily, and slow thawing causes less injury.
When you see evergreens draped in snow this winter, I wager you will gain a new appreciation of their resilient nature and agree that evergreens of the White Mountains are “supercool.”
Lisa Samuelson is professor emerita of forestry at Auburn University and lives in Center Conway.
