Snowy evergreens in the White Mtns

Snow weighs on the boughs of evergreens in the White Mountains. (JOHN KEATOR PHOTO)

By Lisa Samuelson, special to The Conway Daily Sun

Snow draping the graceful branches of eastern hemlock and the soft blue-green needles of white pine characterize our winter season of sledding, skiing and enjoyng hot chocolate by the fire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.