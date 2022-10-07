By Lisa Samuelson, special to The Conway Daily Sun
Ah, autumn. Is there anything better than having a front-row seat for New England’s splendid display of foliage as the seasons slowly turn?
And as we split and stack the firewood in preparation for winter, trees are also preparing for winter by entering dormancy. Deciduous trees do so by dropping their leaves, which can’t survive freezing.
Leaves break down chlorophyll before leaf drop and recycle the nutrients back to the tree. This process is called senescence and is triggered by shorter days and cooler temperatures.
Chlorophyll is the green pigment in leaves responsible for absorbing light energy from the sun.
The breakdown of chlorophyll reveals the yellow xanthophyll and orange carotenoid pigments that are usually hidden. The dazzling red and purple colors are caused by the anthocyanin pigments. Anthocyanins are produced in autumn prior to senescence. Not all tree species make anthocyanins in autumn.
Autumn colors have a strong genetic component and are dependent on tree species. Red maple and sugar maple are responsible for the brilliant reds and oranges seen on mountain slopes and in yards. Red maple leaves can turn scarlet, and sugar maple is usually orange, yellow and red.
Other trees and shrubs that turn red include northern red oak, serviceberry, pin and black cherry, mountain-ash, sumacs and viburnums. Hobblebush, which grows in the forest understory, turns purple. White ash can also turn purple.
The trees that are responsible for yellow autumn color include the birches, silver and striped maple, tamarack, American beech, aspens, American elm, willows and witch hazel.
Why do some trees make anthocyanins in autumn and others don’t? In turns out that the brilliant reds that herald the coming of winter are not just a pretty byproduct of leaf senescence but may be an evolutionary adaptation.
There are two theories explaining why trees make anthocyanins in autumn. The first one — the “sunburn” theory — proposes that red pigments protect the leaves against the harmful effects of high light at low temperatures, acting like a sunscreen during chlorophyll breakdown.
The second — the signaling theory — suggests that red colors are a warning signal to insects that migrate to trees in autumn. For example, aphids are color choosy and dislike red.
Aphids migrate to trees to lay their eggs on branches close to winter buds and feed on the sugary sap in new shoots and leaves in spring. Many species of aphid prefer maple trees.
Insects also transmit viruses, fungi and bacteria. Red leaves may act as a warning to insects that a tree will fight back with chemical defenses.
Colors usually peak from late September through mid-October. So, which conditions cause the best color?
Best color comes from cool nights and clear days. These conditions promote the production and accumulation of sugars needed to make anthocyanins. Sunny days increase sugar production from photosynthesis, and cool nights slow down sugar export by shrinking leaf veins.
Severe drought and other stresses may cause trees to show less vibrant colors and change color early. Recent spongy moth infestations defoliated some northern red oak, birch, beech, aspen and sugar maple trees in our forests and yards. The stress of growing new leaves after defoliation may reduce pigment production and autumn color this year.
Color change has begun on the Kancamagus Highway. Red maple sugar maple, paper birch and trembling aspen are revealing their bright hues. Driving up the Kanc, you will see the Northern Hardwood Forest, consisting of deciduous tree species that turn the brightest colors. Above 2,000 feet. you will mostly see the greens of spruce and fir trees in the Boreal Forest zone.
So, when enjoying the colorful autumn display, remember there is more to pretty leaves than meets the eye!
Lisa Samuelson is professor emerita of forestry at Auburn University and lives in Center Conway.
