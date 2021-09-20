CONCORD — Capt. Doug Miner of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau on Saturday received a 2021 Smokey Bear Award for outstanding achievement in wildfire prevention service.
U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) spoke at at the award ceremony at the N.H. Fire Protection Bureau Regional Office in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.
“We know that wildfires pose a real threat to our forest, particularly as we grapple with the growing impact of climate change, and we need to do all that we can to help more people understand the need for wildfire prevention,” Hassan said. “That is why Captain Miner’s work is so impressive, among other things, and why he is so deserving of this distinct honor.”
Hassan underscored the important role New Hampshire’s forests play in defining the state’s history and character, and noted the threats wildfires pose to forests due to the growing impact of climate change.
The Smokey Bear Award is the highest honor that one can receive for wildland fire prevention education, and Captain Miner was chosen in part because of his work to coordinate the year-long celebration of Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday.
Among other outreach efforts, Miner coordinated more than 61 events across New Hampshire in 2019, highlighting Smokey Bear’s 75th anniversary. An estimated 12,000 people attended 61 events.
His work to raise awareness about wildfire prevention is accomplished along with his regular assigned duties as a New Hampshire Forest Ranger captain.
Miner was nominated for the award by Brad Simpkins of the U.S. Forest Service. While New Hampshire State Forester and director of the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, Simpkins observed Miner’s wildfire prevention work firsthand.
In addition to Hassan, the event was attended by members of the U.S. Forest Service, N.H Forest Protection Bureau rangers and patrolmen, New Hampshire’s firefighting community and leadership from the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau, part of the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, is responsible for protecting 4.5 million acres of both public and private New Hampshire forestlands from the threat of wildland fire and crimes against the forest resource. This is accomplished by forest rangers, fire patrolmen, fire tower personnel and support staff as well as the forest fire wardens and deputy wardens serving in each community.
From 2016-2020, New Hampshire experienced an average of 119 wildfires, impacting 276 acres annually.
The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands, which protects and promotes the value provided by trees, forests and natural communities. For more information about the Division of Forests and Lands and the work of its Forest Protection Bureau, go to nh.gov/nhdfl or call (603) 271-2214.
