The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center on East Main Street in Center Conway, seen Feb. 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Municipal Budget Committee members last Wednesday narrowly voted to recommend the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center's request for $12,500 in taxpayer funding, but some budgeteers voiced concern about the non-profit's financial viability. It received unanimous support from selectmen.

The day center is a 14,000-square-foot facility located at 987 East Main St. in Center Conway. It was built in 2019 with funds from the Betty C. Ketchum Foundation and provides services for adults living with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease and older adults with chronic health conditions.

