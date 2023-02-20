CONWAY — Municipal Budget Committee members last Wednesday narrowly voted to recommend the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center's request for $12,500 in taxpayer funding, but some budgeteers voiced concern about the non-profit's financial viability. It received unanimous support from selectmen.
The day center is a 14,000-square-foot facility located at 987 East Main St. in Center Conway. It was built in 2019 with funds from the Betty C. Ketchum Foundation and provides services for adults living with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease and older adults with chronic health conditions.
Budgeteer Randy Davison said the day center already gets an abatement of $81,000.
He said the day center serves 22 towns, but the only other town they asked for money was Bartlett (asking $2,800).
"They definitely have to do something with their clientele. They were saying they only had 20 clients. And they're looking to I think break even with 50," said Davison.
Budgeteer William Marvel opined: "The safest thing a non-profit can do is take care of cats or old people."
Marvel noted that at one point in his life he could have used the service, had it been available and affordable, when he had to take care of his father for six months.
"If I hadn't traded off with my cousin, two different weeks over that six months, I probably would have blown my brains out, but I could not afford what these people are charging to take people in and entertain them for a few hours," said Marvel.
The day center's website says, "The cost of services is $75 for a five-hour day (minimum charge per visit). Additional time over five hours per day is billed at $12 per additional hour (billed in hourly increments)."
Marvel said he understands that COVID impacted the day center, but he wondered whether it will ever be viable.
"I really question whether the need is so great, that they will survive," said Marvel.
"I think the motivation is commendable. I'm not sure that the need is sufficient," he added. "Otherwise, they would be crammed, would they not?"
Budgeteer Stacy Sand countered that Carroll County has a fast-growing elderly population and some older residents don't have family nearby.
"They've found that people who have dementia issues and such oftentimes don't progress as quickly into their illness if they have places like this, where they can be stimulated, making it easier, when they do go home, on the families that are trying to take care of them," said Sand.
"I can easily see myself in this position based on the health history of my family. I think they made a good argument that because of COVID, they couldn't get going properly ... This is very little to ask," she said.
At a previous meeting, day center personnel made their case before the budget committee and selectmen.
Budget committee chair Peter Donohoe said, "I admire what they're attempting to do here. But if I believe I heard the discussion properly, the gentleman that told us what was constraining their number of clients was the ways in which they provide transportation to go get those clients," said Donohoe.
"And when I heard one of the reasons for the constraints, it caused me to think that maybe parts of their model were a little bit flawed."
According to its website, the day center, on a "limited basis" can offer transportation to guests, on a specific route, to and from the facility in specially equipped electric sedans for the cost of $18 each way. (The Sun learned later that families are only asked to pay $8).
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre asked if the day center was having issues getting enough staff to open fully but Marvel said he didn't hear that complaint.
"I think Conway is basically the sucker for any non-profit," said Marvel.
Selectmen's representative to the budget committee John Colbath said the day center has a sliding scale for clients so no one gets turned away for lack of money.
"A facility like this is a safety net for those people and for the entire community. And I think it's worth supporting at this level," said Colbath. "I wish they were doing better."
The budget committee voted 6-4-3 to recommend the article. Davison, Donohoe, Marvel and Quentin Lewis were opposed.
On Monday, day center Director/Administrator Lynn Coyle told the Sun she was grateful the day center had the opportunity to make its case for funding from the town.
"Really, our challenge is keeping our care affordable for the families that we serve, and really the community," said Coyle.
"We have great satisfaction in providing the therapeutic programs that we do, and the social opportunities that we provide to our participants," she said.
Coyle took over the position in 2021 after Sue Ruka, the first director, returned to full-time work at Memorial Hospital.
Coyle has a master’s degree in music therapy and comes to the position from Matheny Medical and Educational Center in New Jersey.
She explained that the day center partners with other organizations to offer therapeutic and enrichment programs. For instance, Jeanne Limmer does a creative movement and dance class.
"It's giving them a safe place to dance, which may not be accessible in their current lives," said Coyle.
Asked if the center needed 50 guests but had only 20, Coyle said day center staff are working to help as many families as they can.
Coyle said before the center opened a study said 50 guests per day would be a break even number. The center isn't there yet but is working toward it, she said.
"Our goal is just to make sure that we can help families in need and keeping our care affordable. You know, 23 percent of those services we provided in 2022, we offered free of charge for families who could not afford to be here," Coyle said.
She said the center has worked with or assisted a total of 165 families.
The cost of the service is offset with grants. She said Colbath is correct in that there is a sliding scale.
"In 2022, we applied for 61 grants," said Coyle, adding the center didn't get them all.
"We cannot apply for 61 grants year after year. So coming to get local support is one of our strategies to keep our our facility viable to keep everything affordable for the community," said Coyle.
As for the issue of transportation, Coyle said although it costs the center $18 to provide the rides, families pay $8 because grants subsidize the rides.
The day center, said Coyle, serves people in Carroll County as well as Oxford County, Maine. She said the center asked only two towns for money this year and that center staff are new to the petitioned warrant article process.
"It's hard to try to do 22 towns the first year," said Coyle.
Heading into Wednesday's budget hearing, the day center's article was No. 47 but it was discovered that one petition article was left off and so the day center's article will probably be bumped to No. 48 on the pre-deliberative session warrant.
