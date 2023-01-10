CONWAY — The Conway School Board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union) have reached a tentative agreement on what would be the third three-year teacher contract in a row.
The cost of the contract, which would have to be approved by voters on April 11, is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26.
Cumulatively, over three years, the cost of the contract would be $3,417,739. After each year of the contract, it automatically carries over into the next budget.
“I can tell you our salaries will not increase $3.4 million over the next three years,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone on Tuesday, noting that benefits are also included.
In the current contract, approved by voters in April of 2020, the costs were$133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23.
Cumulatively, over three years, the cost of the contract was $1,917,448.
Richard shared the highlights of the agreement at Monday’s meeting.
The new contract would address wages, looking to bring the starting salaries to a competitive salary range (median of comparable districts).
“Over a three-year period, all current and future teaching staff will be placed on a salary schedule (45-plus steps) at the appropriate track and step,” Richard explained.
“Teachers will be given full credit for years of service and advance accordingly over the three-year period,” he said.
According to Richard, the base salary for teachers is currently set at 95 percent of the median salary of Comp 1 and 2 districts.
Currently, the master step 10 salary is at 84 percent of the median salary of Comp 1 and 2 districts.
Comp 1 in the district’s strategic plans, refers to the 24 New Hampshire schools within a 50-mile radius of Conway. School districts range in size and structure in grades K-12.
Comp 2 refers to a select group of 13 New Hampshire schools/SAUs with similar district size, demographics (economic status) and structure.
They include Berlin Public Schools (SAU 3), Fall Mountain Regional School District (SAU 60), Gilford School District (SAU 72), Governor Wentworth Regional (Kingswood, SAU 49), Inter-Lakes Regional (SAU 2), Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District (SAU 47), Lebanon (SAU 88), Laconia (SAU 30), Mascoma Regional (SAU 62), Newfound Area School District (SAU 4), Shaker Regional (SAU 80), White Mountains Regional (SAU 36) and Winnisquam Regional (SAU 49).
Under the agreement, if approved, Richard said the base salary schedule increases by $750 per year. A person with a bachelor’s degree at step 1 would receive a starting salary of $42,571 in 2025-26. The increase between steps is increased by $50 per year of the contract (2023-24 inroad to $900/step; 2024-25 to $950/step; and 2025-26 to $1,000/step).
Under the current agreement, teacher salaries increased to $38,007 in 2020-21, to $39,617 in 2021-22 and $40,431 in this final year.
Mosca said in the agreement there is a three percent increase to co-curricular stipends each of the three years, representing a $27,961 increase over the life of the contract.
The contract also includes incentivising attendance by paying $100 per day for up to three unused personal days per year, which would be an increase from $50 per day.
There were some changes to health insurance, according to Richard and Mosca.
The deductible health insurance plan is still in place with no district contributions toward the deductible costs which were previously $500 for a single person, $1,000 for a two-person and $1,500 for a family plan.
“Health waiver language is capped at $4,800 per year (the maximum a person I can receive if he/she chooses not to take the district’s health insurance) versus the 50 percent of the single plan premium,” said Mosca. “The dental insurance premiums changed from a 5 percent employee contribution to 10 percent.”
The change from 5 to 10 percent projects a savings of $12,184 over three years for the district.
Mosca said there were also some language changes in the agreement. He said the reduction in force language was “more clearly defined.”
Joe Mosca (chairman), Cassie Capone and Ryan Wallace negotiated for the board, while Darcy Kane, Sean Littlefield, Sheila Sanfilippo and Chris Bailey (co-president with Matt Liebenow) represented the union. Littlefield and Mosca were the lead negotiators at the table.
Richard was pleased with how the negotiations went.
“Both sides were outstanding throughout the entire process,” he said. “They went into negotiations using the community-created Conway School District Strategic Plan as their guide. I think there was give and take, and open dialogue the whole time.”
Richard said, the new contract if approved in April, will lift “the hiring cap and will allow me a little more latitude in hiring.”
Mosca likes a multi-year agreement as it brings, “stability for the teachers, stability for our budgeting. Teachers can see that the school board and the community support them in the important job they do.”
“A multi-year deal is great for morale,” Bailey has said of the two previous three-year agreements. “It gives you some certainty over a few years.”
