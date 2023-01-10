Conway School Board - teacher contract - Kevin Richard

Superintendent Kevin Richard outlines a tentative agreement between the Conway School Board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union) on a three-year teacher contract at Monday night’s board meeting. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway School Board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union) have reached a tentative agreement on what would be the third three-year teacher contract in a row.

The cost of the contract, which would have to be approved by voters on April 11, is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.