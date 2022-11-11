CONWAY — Three days after America’s midterm elections, a strong patriotic spirit was evident Friday, as one of the largest crowds in recent memory turned out to observe Veterans Day ceremonies in North Conway.
Hundreds lined Main Street for the parade that started at 11:15 a.m. at John H. Fuller Elementary School on Pine Street in North Conway and proceeded to ceremonies in Schouler Park.
Some put the crowd size at nearly 300 — larger than anyone could recall.
The parade was led by American Legion Post 95 of North Conway’s Honor Guard as well as Post 46 of Conway’s Honor Guard.
Also larger than in past years, the parade featured participation by veterans from Post 95 of North Conway and Post 46 of Conway, American Legion Auxiliary of Post 46, the Kennett High Band led by Dr. Therese Davison, Scout Troop 150, the MWV Kiwanis Club’s K-Kids and two vintage Army vehicles.
“It was really impressive to see all the people come out today. We really appreciate it,” said American Legion Post 95 Commander/Army veteran Jim LeFebvre after the ceremonies in Schouler Park, which lasted about 20 minutes.
The sun shone and there was no wind as people came out to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather in the mid-50s as they paid their respects. Many were holding small American flags, while others wore veterans' caps. A few were in wheelchairs. People of all ages were present.
Post 95 presented the ceremonies, assisted by American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road in Conway.
Serving as master of ceremonies again was former Post 95 commander and Navy veteran John Pandora, 92, of Brownfield, Maine.
The Kennett High Band performed a rousing rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and later played “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
Post 95 Adjutant next asked the audience to join him in a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, as everyone looked north to the flagpole in the park, which flew the American flag as well as the POW flag.
Pastor John Hughes of the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church) gave the opening prayer and later the benediction, thanking veterans for their service, including that of his late father, who was awarded a Bronze Star.
A wreath-laying ceremony was then held, with Post 95’s LeFebvre and new Post 46 Commander Dan Macleod doing the honors.
Guest speaker USN Capt.-Ret. Gary Lovgren was then introduced, and he asked for a show of hands of veterans present, followed by a request for all who have or have had family members in the military to do the same — more than half of those present raised their hands.
He also saluted the many businesses in the valley who honor veterans not just on Veterans Day but throughout the year, including Priscilla’s and Settlers Green.
“Our gathering is just one small spark in the flame of pride that burns across the nation today and every day. It’s not a lot, but it’s one small way we can honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in freedom,” said Lovgren, who said he and his wife retired to the valley several years ago and are impressed with the respect shown here to veterans, saying, “This is not true everywhere in the United States, and we should all take pride in the culture of patriotism and appreciation that remains in our community.”
A flag-folding ceremony in honor of MIA and POW veterans was conducted by Army veteran Karl Chandler of Bartlett and Army Paratrooper veteran Bob Currier of Post 46.
The Post 95 Honor Guard led by Army veteran Larry Smith then fired a volley. Taps was played by Stacy Sand of North Conway and Kennett High graduate Abby Lyman, daughter of Conway School Board vice chair Joe Mosca.
The Kennett High Band then brought the ceremonies to a close with a rendition of “God Bless America.”
As has been the case for the past several years, a luncheon for veterans and guests was held at Post 46 after the ceremonies with nearly 100 in attendance. "It was one of our biggest crowds in the last four or five years," said Senior Vice Commander Joe Evans, who is district commander for the state.
"It was really nice to see the turnout in the park and at the Legion. We also this week had children make cards of appreciation and we are displaying those at the Legion," he said.
Meanwhile, free flags were handed out at Settlers Green for Veterans Day on Friday.
Ceremonies were also held in Tamworth and a parade was held in Fryeburg along with ceremonies in Bradley Park, in East Conway and in Lovell by Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783.
"We did not have much of a turnout in East Conway or Fryeburg, but we had about 30 in Lovell, which was great," said Post Commander Gene Lord. The Chatham Historical Society on Veterans Day featured an exhibit of Chatham veterans over the years.
In Bridgton, Maine, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ will hold a Veterans Day Worship Service that will include guest speakers Kelly and Chris Roseberry from the Travis Mills Foundation. The Foundation supports “recalibrated” veterans (a term coined by Mills — who lost all four limbs — to signify his wounds have healed but he had to learn to live his “new normal”) and their families. For more, go to bridgtonucc.com or call (207) 647-3936.
Veterans Day honors those who have served in the military during wartime. The holiday, always observed Nov. 11, was first created as Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. On June 1, 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day.
