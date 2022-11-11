CONWAY — Three days after America’s midterm elections, a strong patriotic spirit was evident Friday, as one of the largest crowds in recent memory turned out to observe Veterans Day ceremonies in North Conway.

Hundreds lined Main Street for the parade that started at 11:15 a.m. at John H. Fuller Elementary School on Pine Street in North Conway and proceeded to ceremonies in Schouler Park.

