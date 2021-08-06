STONEHAM, Maine — Do you love “The Giver”? Ever want to sit down and chat with its Newbery Medal-winning author, Lois Lowry, and ask her how she gets her ideas and what she’s working on next? Now’s your chance.
Lowry is one of 14 Maine authors who are donating their time for the "Talk to ME" auction to support the Susan L. Curtis Foundation, which provides programs for disadvantaged youth in Maine, including stays at Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham (see related story).
The auction runs through Aug. 13 at charityauction.bid/TalktoME.
Lowry, who has a summer home in Bridgton, Maine, has offered to host up to 10 friends or book club members via a one-hour Zoom session where she will share things like what inspired her to begin writing, where her ideas come from and who her favorite characters and authors are.
Other authors offer similar packages, with bidding starting at $300. Most are for a 45-minute to one-hour Zoom talk, though two items are in-person and several include writing advice.
Lowry has won many awards for her young adult novels, which in addition to “The Giver” include “Number the Stars.” Both won the Newbery Medal, and “The Giver” was made into a major motion picture.
Though marketed to young readers her stories also appeal to a much wider audience.
The online auction features several other writers who will be familiar to local readers. Lily King, author of “Euphoria,” and Monica Wood, who wrote “One in a Million Boy,” both had their novels chosen by local libraries for the annual One Book One Valley big read.
Wood, who was born in Mexico, Maine, to a family of Irish Catholic mill workers, also is the author of the bestselling memoir, “When We Were the Kennedys” and such books as “Ernie’s Ark.”
She’s offering a Zoom session for nine people to talk “books, reading, life.”
Caitlin Shetterly was a featured author on the Cold River Radio Show, a local variety show at Theater in the Wood hosted by Jonathan Sarty, speaking about her book “Modified: GMOs and the Threat to Our Food, Our Land, Our Future.”
That book co-won the Maine Literary Award for Best Nonfiction of 2017 and was named one of “The Best Books of 2016” by Publishers Weekly.
She also is an avid supporter of Camp Susan Curtis and organized the online auction as well as donating her time and culinary skills.
She will contribute two freshly made, organic, gluten-free quiches and a salad from her garden for the winner to host their own brunch or dinner.
She also will include signed copies of her books, “Modified” and “Made for You and Me,” and will visit for an hour outside with the winner and guests.
Shetterly’s connection with the camp extends to her youth, when she worked one summer as a junior counselor there, and she has written about the positive effect the camp has had on the children as well as herself.
“Their sensitivity and openness and ability to talk about their problems transformed my life,” she said in an interview with the Sun last week.
She’s happy to talk about pandemic homeschooling French language, the science of elvers and algebra, the environment, novel and nonfiction writing with the auction winner and guests.
Author Kerri Arsenault also is willing to travel (within reason, she says) within New England to cook dinner for six, talk books and sign and provide six copies of her highly praised book “Mill Town” to the winning bidder and guests.
“Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains,” which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Leonard Prize and won the Maine Literary Award of 2021, is a memoir of Arsenault’s returning home to a small town in Maine.
Both Lowry and author Bruce Coffin (who will also be speaking in person at Stone Mountain Arts Center for next week's author dinner) were featured in past years’ An Evening with Maine Authors events.
If you are a fan of detective fiction, Coffin and Paul Doiron have donated time for private conversations about their work — with up to 10 people — exploring the characters in their detective series, both set in Maine.
Novelist Christina Baker Kline has donated a 45-minute “book club” Zoom session where she will answer any questions about her three recent bestselling novels — “The Exiles,” “A Piece of the World” and “Orphan Train.” She is also happy to talk about “creativity, writing, research, her favorite books, or anything else that comes up.”
Also on offer is help for writers, be they aspiring novelists or kids hoping to get into college.
King and fellow novelist Susan Conley are offering a multi-genre, two-hour group workshop in which participants will work on openings (to short stories, novels or memoirs). The authors promise to unpack the craft involved in openings and will have people try writing new openings based on prompts they offer.
King’s “Euphoria” has been described as “atmospheric and sensual … an intellectually stimulating tour de force,” and her latest work “Writers and Lovers" as “proof that literature doesn't have to be groundbreaking to be absolutely compelling.”
Conley is the author of five critically acclaimed books, including her new bestselling novel “Landslide” — A New York Times editor’s choice.
“Unknown Caller” novelist and Colby College professor Debra Spark has offered to read your high school student's college application essay and offer suggestions for improvement.
On the website advertising the event, Spark says, "I will read your high school student's college application essay and offer suggestions for improvement. I will meet with your student on up to three separate occasions to talk about drafts, and if they want to have one meeting to just brainstorm ideas, I'll do that, too! Don't worry if your child is only in first grade! If you bid on this fantastic offer, you will have 20 years to redeem. Today is my 59th birthday, though, so buyer beware! i.e., check the actuarial tables for women in Maine before you bid!”
Meredith Hall, whose memoir “Without a Map” was a New York Times bestseller, has offered to read your piece of fiction or nonfiction of up to 20 pages, double-spaced. She will provide the writer with a three- to five-page written response and then have a phone conference of up to one hour to discuss that piece or a larger project.
Novelist Eleanor Morse has promised to spend one hour in a Zoom session with an emerging writer discussing craft and practice.
Morse, who spent a number of years living in Botswana in the 1970s and now lives on a small island off the coast of Maine, has written novels set in both locations, including, “White Dog Fell from the Sky,” “An Unexpected Forest,” and the recently released “Margreete’s Harbor,” a literary novel set on the coast of Maine during the 1960s.
Kate Christensen will name a character after the winning bidder, or a person of their choice, in her novel in progress.
Christensen is the author of seven novels, including “The Great Man,” which won the 2008 PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction, and, most recently, “The Last Cruise,” as well as two food-centric memoirs, “Blue Plate Special” and “How to Cook a Moose,” which won the 2016 Maine Literary Award for Memoir.
Or perhaps you’d like to talk about current events. A 45-minute Zoom with up to 10 people with veteran journalist Colin Woodard is also on the auction block.
Woodard is a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist and is currently the state and national affairs writer at the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram. He has reported from more than 50 foreign countries and seven continents and lived for more than four years in Eastern Europe.
His books include “American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America, “American Character: A History of the Epic Struggle Between Individual Liberty and the Common Good,” and Union: The Struggle to Form the Story of the United States Nationhood.”
You might want to bone up before having a thoughtful conversation with him.
The auction closes Aug. 13. All funds raised will go to support Camp Susan Curtis. For more information on the authors and auction options, go to charityauction.bid/TalktoME.
