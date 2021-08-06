STONEHAM, Maine — Perhaps you are wondering why so many authors have donated their time and energy for author nights and Zoom visits to raise money for a summercamp.
It's because they know Camp Susan Curtis has made a real difference in the lives of hundreds of young Mainers.
Located on the shores of Trout Pond in Stoneham (about a half-hour north of Bridgton), its mission is to provide a camp experience that nurtures self-confidence and a sense of belonging in klds dealing with economic hardship.
“It is our strong belief that the future of every Maine child has value and promise,” says Executive Director Kathryn Pierce.
“We know that access to opportunity and positive adult role models are powerful forces in enabling children to realize their value and promise. This is what we do at Camp Susan Curtis — we unlock the potential of Maine children with few economic resources — and the support that Evening with Maine Authors provides is critical in helping us do this.”
About 500 Maine kids ages 8-18, evenly divided between boys and girls, attend the camp each summer.
The camp, which has been operating for nearly 50 years, provides two weeks of programs to each qualifying low-income child, The programs are designed to develop leadership and other social skills, literacy and educational support in a traditional summer camp setting.
Not only do the authors participate in dinners and auctions to raise money for the camp, but many of them volunteer to come to the camp to talk to the children and lead them in writing workshops.
A longtime supporter of the program, novelist Bruce Coffin, who is headline author at next week's Evening with Maine Authors fundraiser, has visited the camp as an artist to run a plein air painting program for the campers.
While he has since hung up his paintbrush for a pen, Coffin called the work with campers inspiring and said "Anything I can do to help them, I'm in."
Last year, Elizabeth Strout was the author night headliner and also visited the camp to meet and work with the kids, and author Caitlin Shetterly, who helps organize the author events has also been to the camp to hold writing workshops.
Shetterly is also a former junior camp counselor at Camp Susan Curtis and said she has been moved and changed by her work with the campers.
"It's rewarding work," she said, seeing the campers, many of whom are "for the first time in their lives getting three regular meals a day, and nobody is going to hurt them and nobody's worried about something all the time. They have fun, they learn skills and they get to know they are not alone. It makes them stronger.
Those involved see the camp as a lifeline that changes people’s lives. The 46th season of the camp was held in 2020 and it is being held again this summer.
Pierce said in her 2020 annual report, “Every summer we are inspired by the stick-with-it-ness of our campers as they try new activities that challenge them to face their fears, lean on their peers and expand their world view. It’s remarkable to see how much they grow through these experiences.
“This summer we followed their example and stuck with our camp season despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.”
While there, campers who at home might face food instability, get healthy meals as well as outdoor activities that provide exercise and time spent in nature.
Many campers return year after year, camp records show and those who attend four years or more are almost guaranteed to graduate from high school and most go on to some higher education or the military.
Susan L. Curtis Foundation was founded in 1971 and is named for then-Maine Gov. Ken Curtis' daughter, who at age 11 tragically died of cystic fibrosis, an incurable lung disease, and was initially created with gifts given in her memory.
Camp Susan Curtis is the most visible aspect of the foundation, which also provides programming throughout the year.
The foundation also provides learning opportunities for campers throughout the school year through the CSC Leaders program.
It has also added mobile teams and virtual programming to reach campers who could not attend in person and provide activities throughout the summer and sent campers home with bags of shelf-stable food.
The Evening with Maine Authors has become a key fundraising event for the camp, raising over $25,000 in 2019 (it was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The was developed by architect John Cole of Arlington, Mass., and Fryeburg, Maine, and fellow board member Jon Deveaux.
The foundation’s fundraising is not focused on camp facilities' needs but on the kids, and dollars translate directly into stays at the camp.
It costs about $1,200 to send one child to camp for two weeks.
The lack of events like the Evening with Maine Authors did affect funding last year, but Deveaux and Cole did some alternate email fundraising to make up part of that loss, and this year’s event has added a significant charity auction to help out as well.
Tickets for the Evening with Maine Authors are $100 and available at maineauthors5.eventbrite.com. Bidding on the online auction is at charityauction.bid/TalktoME. Donations are also welcome through the website or by going to susancurtisfoundation.org.
