BROWNFIELD, Maine — The Evening with Maine Authors is back after a year’s hiatus, with award-winning author Bruce Robert Coffin headlining the event.
The fifth annual authors night, set to take place next Friday, Aug. 13, from 5-10 p.m., at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, is a a major fundraising dinner to benefit The Susan L. Curtis Foundation.
The foundation provides programs for disadvantaged youth in Maine, including stays at Camp Susan Curtis in nearby Stoneham (see related story).
Coffin’s work, described as “gritty, wintry police procedural,” follows Detective Sgt. Byron and his work solving crimes in Portland, Maine.
Coffin, who now lives in Windham, Maine, will be reading from his latest novel, “Within Plain Sight” and said he plans to share some insights with the audience about his protagonist, Portland City Police Department homicide detective John Byron.
The evening will include a buffet dinner and a talk by a former Camp Susan Curtis camper who will share reflections about their transformative camp experience. Tickets are $100 and are available online at maineauthors5.eventbrite.com.
Coffin is also one of 14 Maine authors who have donated their time for one-on-one Zoom meetings via an online auction (see related story).
Pulitzer-winning author Richard Russo and daughter and fellow author Kate Russo had been scheduled to speak at the event but withdrew due to concerns about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant.
Host Caitlin Shetterly has also withdrawn from this year's event but is organizing the online auction.
"This was a hard decision for them. They have been great to us, and we expect them to come next year," said event co-founder Jon Deveaux.
Although they will not be able to participate, both the Russos and past event author Elizabeth Strout have pledged contributions to the camp this year.
Deveaux said Thursday he and fellow founding organizer John Cole made the decision despite the Russos' and Shetterley's last-minute cancellations to go ahead with the event.
He said more than 100 tickets have alreadt been sold for the event and people still want to come. He added that every effort is being made to provide a safe event for both authors and guests.
"Of course the committee is concerned about COVID, but people want to come, and we want to offer the option," he said.
Deveaux said the numbers of COVID cases in Oxford County are not showing any substantial spread at this point, but should there be an uptick in cases, and Maine Gov. Janet Mills sees the need to reinstitute restrictions, they may still have to cancel the event.
He added that Stone Mountain Arts Center has been open during the pandemic with changes in place to promote social distancing.
Coffin was one of three authors featured in the Evening With Maine Author's first event in 2017 and has long been a supporter of Camp Susan Curtis, so he quickly said yes to filling in for the author night.
Having led workshops at the camp and seen firsthand what it has done to help children, he said he is happy to do whatever he can to make that happen for the kids.
Coffin says the camp brings young people out of their shells. “It’s pretty inspiring,” he said. “It’s hard not to be touched when you see it.”
When he spoke at the 2017 event, Coffin was a newly published author, with his first book, "Among the Shadows" having just been published by Harper Collins in 2016. Since then, he has published three more novels, all award-winners, as well as numerous short stories in about a dozen anthologies.
His fifth John Byron novel, with the working title "Under the Gun," is now with the publisher.
Coffin draws extensively on his first career in crafting his plots. He served on the Portland police force for 28 years, heading the homicide and violent crime investigations toward the end of his career.
"I couldn't have done this job (being an author) effectively if I didn't do that job," he said.
After the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Coffin worked closely with what he calls "the alphabet agencies" like the FBI. That exposed him to "an entirely different world," but he said the investigative techniques were the same.
"I can't talk about specific things but suffice to say there's a lot more going on in the world than most people think," he said.
Would he draw on that experience for future novels in the vein of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan thrillers?
"I have a number of stand-alone ideas underway," he said, but such scenarios would be outside the scope of the Detective Byron series he is focusing on these days.
When asked how much of what he writes about is “real life,” he says while it is fiction, "of course, I pull from personal experience to write the scenes.”
While he loved police work, he said the job "can eat you up physically and emotionally," and by the time he retired in 2012, "I had done everything I ever dreamed of doing."
And that was when another long-dormant dream came knocking again — that of being a writer.
As a young man, he had attended the University of Southern Maine on a scholarship based on his writing ability, but he said his hopes of becoming a writer were dashed by a professor who graded his early work harshly.
“The message was clear. He didn’t think I could write,” Coffin said, adding he left his last short story in the professor’s office and never went back, quitting school.
"I wanted to be a writer. That was really my only goal. I decided to choose a different line of work, and writing went into hibernation. It actually worked out pretty well for me."
When asked what kind of writer he would have been if he hadn't had that career in police work, he said, "Probably something in the horror field. I have an unhealthy appetite for being scared."
Advice for young writers? "I tell people don't let anyone squash it. Stick with it and go out and have a life," he said. "Don't give up on your dream. It really can happen for you. I'm proof of that."
The Evening With Maine Author event is made possible in part by Great Northern Docks of Naples, Maine, the presenting sponsor for the fifth consecutive year; and sponsors Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine; Norway Savings Bank of Norway, Maine; Hancock Lumber of Casco, Maine; Main Eco Homes, of Bridgton, Maine, and The Lakes Real Estate, Bridgton.
Stone Mountain Arts Center is located at 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield, Maine. For more, go to maineauthors5.eventbrite.com.
