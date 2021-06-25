FRYEBURG, Maine —The town's sale of the C.A.Snow School and former MSAD 72 building to Avesta Housing has been completed, the town manager announced at Thursday's selectmen's meeting.
Avesta is a Portland, Maine-based non-profit housing development organization founded in 1972 that has about 100 properties includes 2,700 apartments and two assisted living facilities in its portfolio.
The C.A. Snow School on Pine Street and the MSAD 72 building on Portland Street were vacated when the Molly Ockett School expansion was completed in 2017 and students and staff were moved.
Residents authorized selectmen to sell the property to Avesta at town meeting in 2019. The year before, the town meeting voters authorized selectmen to acquire the property from the school district for $1.
"Good news," said Town Manager Katie Haley. "Avesta is now the proud owners of the CA Snow School."
Haley added they handed over the keys Thursday and Avesta should be going to the planning board in August.
She said Avesta couldn't buy the property until it had gotten all the funds needed to do the construction to create what she believes will be about two dozen housing units for people over 55 years old.
The units will mostly be one-bedroom and a few two-bedrooms. She believes Avesta will raze the school and renovate the nearby former MSAD 72 building.
Avesta Development Officer Catherine Elliott said Avesta plans on building 28 apartments, 26 of which are one-bedroom and two are two-bedroom, for older adults.
"All of the apartments are affordable and will have income restrictions that are tied to the average income in the area (Area Median Income, or AMI)," said Elliott.
The apartments will have a range of income qualifications to meet the needs of a variety of seniors in the community, with apartments reserved for households earning under 30 percent AMI, under 50 percent AMI, and under 60 percent AMI.
All utilities will be included, and there will be a shared laundry room and community room. All apartments will have the same features, with special attention to facilitate aging in place.
"This means incorporating things like grab bars, high contrast finishes, handrails in the hallways and wider doorways to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices" Elliott said.
"Avesta prides itself on raising the bar for energy efficient development, and this building will feature many of those design standards — a highly insulated building envelope to reduce heat loss/gain, LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances, water conservation measures for the building and the site, and even a solar array to offset much of the electrical load for the building," she added.
The estimated cost of the project is between $7 million and $8 million.
"For the administrative building, we are working with a historic consultant, architect and engineering team to understand the conditions and determine the best path forward," said Elliott.
The purchase price was $50,000 and the money will go into the town's general fund.
"It wasn't really a money-making scheme," said Haley. "It was more I was trying to find a responsible reuse plan for the property, get it back on the tax rolls and transition the property to something that benefits the town."
Asked when construction might begin, Haley, the town's former code officer, said if Avesta can get its approvals by the early fall, construction could start in the spring.
Elliott confirmed that was the goal.
"We are planning on a spring 2022 construction start and anticipate construction to take about 12 months, with our first residents moving in during spring 2023," said Elliott.
Asked about funding, Elliot said the project has a number of sources.
"We have been seeking funding for this development for several years, because funding comes from a lot of different sources," said Elliott.
"This development will be funded primarily with 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits allocated by MaineHousing, as well as other sources that MaineHousing provides to facilitate affordable housing development.
"Other sources include a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and tax credits from the solar array. It is possible that we may seek additional funding sources as we finalize the budget and get closer to starting construction," she said.
Selectman Tom Klinepeter said after Avesta's bid was accepted by the town, then-town manager Sharon Jackson delegated the project to Haley.
"This has been Katie's project from day one and it's coming to fruition," said Klinepeter, who told Haley, "You've done an excellent job."
