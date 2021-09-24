FRYEBURG, Maine — During the start of the pandemic, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter adopted a new way to adopt pets by requiring all would-be adopters to schedule an appointment.
They still require that, says longtime executive director Joan McBurnie, as they found when people make an appointment, they are more likely to go home with a pet.
“Back in the day, we kind of used to be the ‘free zoo,’ in that people would stop by to see and play with the dogs and cats. It was great for the animals’ socialization — but no one was getting adopted,” said McBurnie, who has directed the shelter for 20 years.
“But now with us continuing to only be open by appointment, although that upsets some people, once we explain that anytime we have an appointment the pets go home, they support it,” she said.
Asked why that is the case, McBurnie believes that simply by having a conversation in making the appointment, much of the screening background work is also done, so that results in a more positive, streamlined interaction once they do come to the shelter.
“When they come, they have our full undivided attention for an hour, and we already know from the earlier conversation in making the appointment what they are looking for,” said McBurnie.
During the start of the pandemic last year, shelters such as Harvest Hills and the Conway Area Humane Society in Conway saw strong demand.
That has continued, note both McBurnie and Tim Westwig, her counterpart at CAHS, and although there have been some news reports nationwide about animal shelters seeing returns now that people are heading back to work in person, the two said they have not seen that at their local shelters.
Harvest Hills currently has 16 dogs and 30 cats available for adoption.
They’re open daily 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays) and closed Thursdays.
Now that some people are returning to the workplace or office, McBurnie said, “We’re hoping that businesses will consider letting employees to bring their dogs in with them to work.
“Of course, I’m biased — we love it when we have an office dog with us,” she said.
Asked why so many people turned to pets during the stay-at-home orders last year and during remote learning for students, McBurnie spoke about the healing power of the human-animal bond.
“Pets just help people in so many ways — they bring your blood pressure down; they bring stress down … When the pandemic hit and people were home, I think we saw great emotional need. We are still seeing people with that,” said McBurnie.
She said unlike reports in The New York Times of shelters seeing more returns nationwide, Harvest Hills is not experiencing any more than normal.
“No, we are not seeing greater returns,” McBurnie said. “However, we are seeing some cases where people may have gotten a dog from a rescue outfit down south in Mississippi or Georgia that you’ve never heard of and they meet somewhere in a parking lot off I-95 and take the animals home and they find out they are not what they were told.
“For instance, we had a lady in North Conway who was told that the dog she was adopting got along with cats. Well, that was not true. When she got the dog home, it wanted to kill her cat. So although it’s easy to adopt from them it’s not so easy to return because how do you get them back to them?
“So, although we are not getting our own returns so much, we are seeing some from other places,” McBurnie said.
CAHS’ Westwig echoed those comments, though he said one difference between the two shelters is that CAHS does do a lot of transport, taking animal rescues from the Deep South.
At Tuesday’s MWV Chamber After Hours, held at Sea Dog Brewing Co. in North Conway, CAHS was a featured non-profit. Westwig, Event Director Elizabeth Lord, Administrative Assistant Autumn St. John and volunteer Evin Hatch had an information table where they were accompanied by Calvin, a well-mannered Lab mix that the shelter received from Texas.
“He’s a good boy — just getting socialized and still a bit shy,” said St. John, as Calvin rested his head on her leg. “He’s a great dog,” agreed Westwig, who has served as CAHS’ executive director since 2019.
Operations Manager Kristen Belanger notes that CAHS has 36 cats and 19 dogs in their care, along with three rabbits.
It’s a big week for the humane society, as they put on their “Paws for Putts” golf tournament Wednesday at the North Conway Country Club, then geared up for their “Trails for Tails” fundraising event, taking place today at Whitaker Woods in North Conway.
“We bring in animals from Southern states that are in danger of being euthanized,” said Westwig. “Therefore, some months last year, during the pandemic, we were doing over 1,200 percent more in adoptions from prior years. We were transporting as many animals as we possibly could find a way to do, as the demand was incredibly high.”
Like McBurnie, he said due to the pandemic, people reached out to animals for comfort, hence the increase in adoptions.
“A lot of people say it was because more people were at home, but personally, I feel it was deeper. Animals provide unbelievable comfort, encouragement and unconditional love ad during the isolation that many experienced during the pandemic that was very needed,” said Westwig.
He said CAHS continues to be “strict” in terms of whom they allow to adopt. “Our application process is very thorough and sometimes people get frustrated with how we dig down deep — but we want to make sure that people have taken care of their pets in the past if they have had them. While it can be burdensome at times, and I respect that, I think that’s why it’s resulted in very few surrenders (returns) for us.”
He said adoptions have slowed down somewhat from a year ago at the height of the demand.
“We are back to our traditional numbers — we adopt on average about 25-40 dogs a month and fewer than that for cats but within those ranges,” said Westwig, noting that pet ages range from kittens to 12-year-old cats and from puppies to older dogs.
He said CAHS also takes in local surrenders as well as local abuse cases when animals are seized by police and turned over to the shelter.
Still, he said, they are not seeing a big increase in surrenders, related to the pandemic or otherwise.
That was echoed by Megan Williams, executive director of the Lakes Region Humane Society in Ossipee.
“We saw a big increase in our adoptions last year, which was great,” Williams said. “We have not seen many surrenders, although we remain a bit apprehensive of that changing as life gets back to more normal, if that ever happens.
“But so far, so good,” said Williams, noting that the shelter currently is caring for about 40 animals, both cats and dogs.
Westwig said: “We have a light uptick of surrenders when it comes to cats but not with our dogs. From time to time, there are obviously bad pairings that happen, but they are rare when you have, for example, an adopted animal that doesn’t get along with other family pets. But it’s not often.”
Westwig says CAHS belongs to the New Hampshire Federation of Humane Organizations and have seen “only a very small percentage of surrenders.”
He and McBurnie noted that their respective shelters step up and fill the need when things such as a divorce or move occurs, or when a pet owner dies and their animal needs a new home.
But what about when people head back to work in person — don’t they find it tough to tend to their pet’s needs?
“What I have seen is people make time once they get an animal,” said Westwig.
“And as for the pet? They don’t know there’s a pandemic going on, or that there is a financial downturn or whatever: they’re just happy to see you, and they give you their unconditional love.”
For more information about adopting or fostering pets, call Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, at 1389 Bridgton Road in Fryeburg, Maine at (207) 935-4358 or go to harvesthills.org.
For the Conway Area Humane Society, located 223 East Main St. in Conway, call (603) 447-5955 or go to conwayshelter.org.
information about Lakes Region Humane Society, call (603) 539-1077 or go to lrhs.net.
