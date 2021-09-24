CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce gets that dogs are an important part of your family — which is why they have compiled a sampling of pet-friendly activities in the valley.
TAKE YOUR DOG FOR A WALK
• Let your dog run free in North Conway in Schouler Park. Located right in North Conway Village, spend your morning playing fetch in front of the iconic Conway Scenic Railroad and stretch out in this local park, open to dogs and their owners
• The Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg, Maine, is an 8-mile paved path. It’s not just a great option to bring your pup, it’s also stroller and bike friendly. The MWV Trails Association provides information on this trail system as well as others throughout the Mt. Washington Valley.
• Theater in the Wood offers miles of trails to bring your dog on. It is walk-able and bikable in spring, summer, and fall; and cross-country skiable, snowshoe-able and walkable as well in the winter.
• Whitaker Woods is a town-owned recreation area in North Conway Village. John Eastman, Conway Parks and Recreation director, says they encourage a "carry-in, carry-out" policy for dog waste. The town does not have a leash law but town regulations require that dogs be kept "in control."
TAKE YOUR DOG SHOPPING
• Four Your Paws Only is known as the “local canine hangout. This pet-friendly store caters to pets and their owners by providing locally made pet products and all natural pet foods. They also offer the most unique pet themed gifts.
• Percy Paws, in Settlers Green, carries pet-friendly treats, including a CBD treat line, desserts and more. Percy Paws is also committed to supporting local non-profits that support animal welfare.
• Feel comfortable to walk right into The Rugged Mill in North Conway Village — they welcome your pet with open arms.
• Settlers Green offers open space to roam from store to store with your pet. While individual shops within the outlet village have different pet protocols, the courtyard in Settlers Green is still a great place to hang with your pup.
• LupinePet of East Conway has proudly been making pet collars since 1990. For more, go to lupinepet.com.
DOGGIE DAY CARE IN THE VALLEY
• Karla's Pet Rendezvous (603-447-3435) in Conway has been offering professional pet care for well over 20 years. Pet Rendezvous also offers grooming and a retail shop in addition to its doggie day-care options.
• Aunt Cindy’s Albany Pet Care (603-447-5614) in Albany is another fantastic option for pet care. “The Next Best Place to Being Home," Aunt Cindy’s offers dog training, walks, five large fenced indoor/outdoor play yards and more.
• The Ultimutt Cut Pet Salon (603-356-6699) located at 512 Eastman Road in North Conway offers a variety of services, from a nail trim to a haircut with the works.
PET FRIENDLY DINING
One development as a result of the pandemic has been the increase in outdoor dining in the valley — and many cafes allow well-behaved dogs to be with their owners as they dine. For an overview of pet-friendly lodging in the valley, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org.
