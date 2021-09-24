CONWAY — The two service dog organizations in the valley, Assistance Canine Training Services and Little Angels Service Dogs are both looking for a few good people who love dogs and would like to become a puppy raiser for a dog that is destined to change someone’s life for the better.
“We always, always need puppy raisers,” Robin Crocker, ACTS’ director of canine development, said Wednesday. “We have no dogs at the moment but are waiting for two dogs to come into season and then be bred and when they do, we’ll need a lot of people. While the need is not immediate, it is long term, plus puppies always pop up.”
ACTS, based in North Conway, has been using puppy raisers for over 14 years and is now starting a program allowing individuals to commit a shorter amount of time.
“Puppy raisers for ACTS are given full support from the organization, including food, medical care and, most importantly, training support,” Crocker said. “ACTS trainers meet with puppy raisers weekly and provide phone, email and in-person support any time raisers are in need.”
ACTS uses primarily Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers.
“We seem to be glued to Labs right now,” Crocker said, laughing, adding, “that’s not to say we’d turn a golden (retriever) away if the right one came up. We have a couple of Lab and golden crosses that are very nice dogs.”
ACTS currently has 17 dogs in training to become service dogs with another one expected next month.
“Our goal is to hit 20,” said Crocker. “We should be there next year.”
ACTS branched out last year thanks to trainer Shelby Packard of North Conway. Packard raised two service dogs while growing up in Conway and attending Kennett High School. Packard, who’s attending the University of Vermont and wants to become a veterinarian, and still be involved in ACTS. She started an ACTS club — UPRAWR (United Puppy Raisers of ACTS and their Wagging Retrievers) — at UVM and has five students there raising service dog puppies.
“We’re working with the college at this point and Shelby is overseeing the club,” Crocker said. “She started it in the fall of 2020 and has done a phenomenal job. She’s one smart cookie.”
She added: “Shelby did all of the remote Zoom classes with the puppy raisers and has weekly training sessions at UVM. It’s fabulous to see what she has done there.”
“We hope to foster a greater awareness and respect for service dogs in the UVM community and surrounding area,” Packard shared on the club’s website. Through UPRAWR, students can become puppy raisers, puppy sitters and general members, all a vital part of the team.”
Crocker also currently works with a high school student, Maria Legre of Fryeburg, Maine, who has raised one dog in the program and is currently helping to team train another dog that has been matched to a wheelchair-bound woman in New York.
“It’s nice to have that young blood involved,” Crocker said. “We’re inspired by the youngins.”
What is the payoff to puppy raising? ACTS service dogs “are placed with individuals that are confined to a manual or electric wheelchair or scooter,” according to the organization’s website.
Facility therapy dogs are placed with professionals who work with populations such as school counselors, therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, ministers, social workers and family court professionals, the website says.
“I myself have raised many puppies, and some have gone on to be service dogs,” Crocker said. “Some have gone on to be facility dogs in places like schools. And some have been released to become beloved family pets.
While it takes to two years to train a service dog, not every dog is cut off to do this.
“The industry flunk out rate is 50 percent,” Crocker said. “Fortunately, we’re above that percentage (less than 20 percent).”
ACTS was started in Center Tuftonboro in 2007 and moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 2014. Since then, the volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit has graduated 30 teams (the recipients of the puppies get to train with ACTS, too).
In terms of new puppy raisers coming into the fold, Crocker said: “Puppy raisers need to know that we will support them through the entire process. They will learn a great deal and will enjoy the support of our volunteer trainers and other volunteers.”
When the six months are up, the pups will go to trainers who make an 18-month commitment.
Crocker said the graduate dogs from ACTS are fully trained and placed at a cost of $10,000.
If you are interested in helping to raise a puppy, go to assistancecanine.org/puppy-raisers or on Facebook at tinyurl.com/ybumfluf.
Little Angels Service Dogs was started in 2018 in Bartlett by a local family, the Drews. Little Angels Service Dogs is a charitable non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that reaches across all of the United States partnering service dogs with the disabled.
According to Josh Drew, executive director there, “Our foster program is built so anyone can do it! We supply the gear, cover the costs, and teach the skills.
“When looking for fosters we are hoping to find individuals and families that are invested in learning our methods, socializing the dogs in public, giving plenty of love and affection to the pups, and of course helping us change the lives of others.“
Following graduation, the recipient and his or her dog is then certified as a working team. A certification card will be provided to the handler, as well as a service vest and identification tag for his or her dog, which labels him or her as a service animal.
The organization maintains contact to ensure that each dog’s training and assistance remain intact, that the dog remains healthy and happy, and that the dog is improving the recipient’s quality of life, says the Little Angels website.
According to Darlene Drew, director of recipient relations, it costs the organization $38,000 to raise and train a service dog.
“We ask the clients to raise or donate $9,500. Then we help them raise the rest of the money,” she said.
She once served on ACTS’ board and said, “I called their board before we moved forward with our proposal to make sure they were fine with it, and they were, which is great because we would not have continued our plans otherwise.
If you are interested in being a foster, volunteer or recipient, the process is explained on their detailed website, littleangelsservicedogs.org.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
