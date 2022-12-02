ONWAY — Conway Police will be holding their eighth annual community food drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hannaford in North Conway.

"It is very hard to keep track of actual amounts donated, but I can say with confidence that each year the donations increase," said Conway Police Department Dispatch Supervisor Joanne MacKenzie. "The first one was held in 2013, and we have had one every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic."

