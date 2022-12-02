ONWAY — Conway Police will be holding their eighth annual community food drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hannaford in North Conway.
"It is very hard to keep track of actual amounts donated, but I can say with confidence that each year the donations increase," said Conway Police Department Dispatch Supervisor Joanne MacKenzie. "The first one was held in 2013, and we have had one every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic."
People can donate items or money. If people donate money, it's used to purchase items at Hannaford.
"The response from the community is amazing, and seems to increase every year. We deliver all the donations to Vaughan Community Services food pantry, and Conway Village Congregational Church food pantry," she said.
Last year, police used the Chief' Chis Mattei's 24 foot trailer at the food drive, it was about three quarters full of donations, to include non-perishable food, paper products, toiletries and pet food.
"We hope to get it stuffed fuller this year!" said MacKenzie. "This food drive is our biggest community event, and I am extremely proud of it!"
Vaughan Community Services Administrator Jennifer Perkins, who oversees the food pantry, said the need for food is growing. She said the police food drive is "very helpful" for the food pantry.
This year, the food pantry is seeing many new faces, people who haven't needed the service before and that includes families with young children and seniors.
"That's pretty significant," said Vaughan. "That number is a conservative number and don't have a crystal ball but I suspect it will grow."
Perkins said a year ago Vaughan served 80 to 100 families and today they are well over 135 families. She said many tell their stories. For some it's a "difficult step" to come to Vaughan because they never needed to visit a food pantry in the past.
"There is a lot of compassionate listening that goes on and reinforcing that this is what we are geared to do and that they are in the right place," said Perkins.
Vaughan Community Service, Inc. Food Pantry is located at 2493 White Mountain Highway and is open Tuesdays from noon to 1:45 p.m. and Thursdays 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Conway Village Congregational Church, located at 132 Main St. It's food pantry is open for food distribution, by appointment, every Tuesday 9 to 11:30 a.m. Please call the church office (603) 447-3851 for information and to schedule an appointment.
