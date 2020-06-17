OSSIPEE — Each year, Green Mountain Conservation Group staff select one or more members from the group who have made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of the organization’s programs and to the conservation of shared resources in the Ossipee Watershed.
These volunteers are awarded with the High Watch Community Award.
This year, staff selected three community volunteers who stood out as making extraordinary efforts in 2019 in the fields of water research, education and advocacy.
Typically, volunteers are honored at Green Mountain Conservation Group’s annual meeting; however, due to the COVID-19 crisis this year’s annual meeting was moved to an online event, happening June 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Green Mountain Conservation Group would like to congratulate Dr. Robert Newton and Karen and Victor Vitek as recipients of the High Watch Awards in 2020.
Newton receives this award in recognition of his leadership of the 2019 Groundwater Study, the third groundwater study collaboration with his lab at Smith College which has successfully tested over 200 wells across the watershed in 2009, 2016 and 2019.
Newton is also being recognized for his tireless efforts to prevent further wastewater discharge at Pinetree Power and his continued guidance of water quality research.
The Viteks received the award for their extensive support for and involvement in GMCG’s classroom education programs, including the GET WET! groundwater education program and VBAP (Volunteer Biological Assessment Program), participation in RIVERS monitoring, and their concerted advocacy work to protect fellow residents from the Pinetree Power effluent threat.
Recipients of this year’s High Watch Awards received copies of renowned author, artist and naturalist David Carroll’s books, inscribed by the author.
To register for the 22nd annual meeting, register by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at gmcg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.