Randolph A. Messineo, 79, of Tamworth, N.H., died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., to the late Augustine and Ida Messineo, Randy served in Korea, for three years in the Army as a photographer. He later became a licensed master plumber and shared his knowledge through the mentorship of many young aspiring plumbers.
Randy was never idle. After retirement, he became a licensed boat captain and entertained tourists for 13 years, with his wonderful stories, jokes and vast knowledge of the Lake Dora waterway while working at the Premier Boat works in Mount Dora Florida.
In his spare time, Randy proudly served as a Commander at the Amvets Post No. 79.
He also loved to put on a show as a disc jockey and karaoke entertainer. His favorite song to sing was “It’s a Wonderful World.”
Randy leaves his beloved wife of 30 years, Donna McGrath Messineo; sister Silvia and late husband, Jack Hallworth, of Massachusetts; sister Claire and husband, Bill Robichaud, of Massachusetts; brother Gus and wife, Joyce Messineo, of Florida; son Dale Etter Sr. and wife, Donna, of Pennsylvania; son Master Sgt. Randy Messineo and wife, Emily, of California; daughter Nicole Messineo of Massachusetts; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jens Friends Cancer Foundation of North Conway or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse association of Meredith, N.H., both of which were a tremendous support.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.