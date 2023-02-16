MACHIAS, Maine — Acre Tatarczuk of Tamworth was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Maine at Machias. To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.30 or higher semester GPA.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Charter commission article leads to confusion
- Congressional liaisons visit Way Station
- New Cranmore hotel now open
- Budgeteers cut $1.2m from the school budget
- Week 5 indoor golf league results — Kiawah Island Resort
- Conway budgeteers defund paid parking
- Fox, Fusco land on wrestling podium
- Kiwanis Club begins work on new Passport to Entertainment
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway issues 'stop work' order on casino
- Casino approval appealed to ZBA
- Conway selectmen rescind paid parking article
- Conway Village to propose dissolving
- Christy McKinnon: Harassed in Whitaker Woods
- Love in the Sun: Lee Frizzell and Frank Hubbell: SOLO, together
- Obituary: Norman E. Girouard
- Love in the Sun: From chance encounter to happy valley family
- Inmate dies after fight with other inmate at state prison
- Obituary: Michaela Yvonne Poliquin
Images
Videos
Commented
- Linda Dionne: Take on Goliath and support fight against Fish and Game (10)
- Franklin Stephenson: There is an obvious double standard with classified documents (6)
- Leavitt's Bakery brings federal case against Conway (5)
- Michael Kerins: On classified documents, justice is being applied equally (4)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Has woke inclusive wordplay gone too far? (3)
- Leonard Witt: Fight against Big Oil companies' stranglehold on working families (3)
- Garri Constantine: Like Juneau did with theirs, get rid of Conway's inspector (3)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Dog-walker should inform herself to stay off marked ski trails (3)
- Conway selectmen rescind paid parking article (2)
- Stacy Sand: Parking and preserving North Conway Village (2)
- Michael Kerins: Many Americans still gripped by idiocy and swallowing lies (2)
- Jason Bergen: I hope the pain caused to the victim was worth it to supporters (2)
- Walter Davis: Do Republicans want to catch Trump in another lie? I doubt it (2)
- Linda Dionne: Don't allow anonymous trolls to comment on letters to the editor (1)
- Steve Angers: Earning recognition (1)
- Michael Callis: Balloons have been difficult to steer since days of Ben Franklin (1)
- Taking stock: New focus on saving oldest structures (1)
- Jim Salmon: If Leavitt's sign (mural) is free speech, it says, get your donuts here (1)
- Thomas Carver: Most of us have moved on from Trump, apparently not Q (1)
- Charitable gaming, casino coming to Conway plaza (1)
- Tamworth sled dog race is good to go on Feb. 5 (1)
- Love in the Sun: Bagels Plus couple to celebrate 25th 'Valaversary' (1)
- Walter Davis: People want Trump to return to White House? (1)
- Eugene M. Long: Party of sodomy and death unleashes war on law enforcement (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Trump 2024? Meh (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Live free and not die (1)
- Jim Salmon: I was wrong about the dollar amount but not about the sign size (1)
- Mark Butterfield: Parking plan is the most anti-everything I've seen in 40 years (1)
- Stacy Downs: Older veteran's words reminded me of what is most important (1)
- William Marvel: Inefficiency Ltd. (1)
- Sid Jones: Conway is home for dinosaurs, and run by incompetent ones (1)
- Rep seeks to ban pets from driver's laps (1)
- Bill MacFarlane: Fundamental problem is no control over school budget (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.