CONCORD — The first round of applicants in a new dental loan repayment program has been selected, with $300,000 in awards supporting three dental practices located in Berlin, Southern Maine and Brattleboro, Vt. These multi-year awards will assist both general dentists and oral surgeons with their loan repayment obligations.

In 2022, Northeast Delta Dental funded the development of a novel dental student loan repayment program to attract and retain more dentists in Northern New England. The program is administered by the Recruitment Center at Bi-State Primary Care Association and is governed by a Steering Committee with representatives from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.