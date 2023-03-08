CONCORD — The first round of applicants in a new dental loan repayment program has been selected, with $300,000 in awards supporting three dental practices located in Berlin, Southern Maine and Brattleboro, Vt. These multi-year awards will assist both general dentists and oral surgeons with their loan repayment obligations.
In 2022, Northeast Delta Dental funded the development of a novel dental student loan repayment program to attract and retain more dentists in Northern New England. The program is administered by the Recruitment Center at Bi-State Primary Care Association and is governed by a Steering Committee with representatives from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
“These first three awards will ensure that the oral health needs are met for additional patients across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont,” said Stephanie Pagliuca, senior director for workforce development and recruitment at Bi-State Primary Care Association.
“The funds established by Northeast Delta Dental are very flexible and can fill gaps left by other programs. We are fortunate to have such a forward-thinking partner focused on improving dental care in our region. There will be additional rounds of funding available later this year through 2025,” she said.
Workforce vacancies across all health-care specialties have been rising in recent years, and there is an acute shortage in Northern New England for dentists across all specialties.
The increased demand for additional dentists is due to a combination of factors including retirements, state Medicaid program benefit expansions, and rural and/or underserved areas across the region who have had difficulty with recruitment.
“The Northeast Delta Dental Board had the foresight to develop this program in order to both attract and retain dentists to rural and underserved areas and populations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont,” said Tom Raffio, president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental.
“After lobbying for over two decades, we finally helped usher in legislation providing the first-ever dental benefit for as many as 88,000 adults on Medicaid in New Hampshire. These funds will have a long-term impact in communities across the region, and patients with all types of insurance coverage, especially Medicaid, will benefit,” Raffio said.
Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, offering dental insurance programs for businesses and non-profits, and individuals and families. Since 1995, the philanthropic arm of Northeast Delta Dental, the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation has supported organizations and initiatives in the tri-state area that provide oral health education and dental care to uninsured and underserved people. The mission of the foundation is to advance the importance of good oral health and its role in overall wellness, underscoring the belief that everyone deserves a healthy smile. For more information, go to nedelta.com.
Bi-State Primary Care Association is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that represents New Hampshire and Vermont’s 28 Community Health Centers serving over 315,400 patients at 143 locations across every county in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Bi-State Primary Care Association was founded as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in 1986 with offices in Bow and Montpelier, Vt. Learn more at bistatepca.org.
