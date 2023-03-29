Anjali Rose is a yoga and reiki practitioner and intuitive in North Conway who brings eastern spirituality and western methods as an integrated practice to heal the mind, body and spirit with yoga, meditation and mindfulness and reiki energy healing. She serves individuals, corporations, and international clients. She offers virtual and in-person sessions. To learn more about Anjali visit anjali-rose.com to receive your own free 30-minute clarity call to plan a path for living as your best self through health and well-being.
To begin with, we need to understand what a chakra is and the benefits of working with the chakras. Chakras are major centers of energy (power) within our subtle body. In fact, in yoga, we work with the traditional seven chakras or energy centers in our asanas and mindful movements practice.
Chakras are often described as wheels of energy, flowing in a circular motion. When this motion gets blocked or becomes stagnant, it is reflected in our physical, mental and subtle body, often appearing as limitations in energy, thought and physical discomfort. Clearing these blockages and stagnation can bring us endless energy and self-empowerment.
Think of a typical situation in daily life where you may get upset with a friend or family member and you want to speak up, yet might be afraid to say anything. Situations like this can cause energy to become blocked and stagnant. Often this leaves us feeling low in energy and perhaps a bit spaced out or disconnected from the world around us.
Bringing balance to these chakras or energy centers creates a flow of energy often seeing ourselves in a better light, creating more self-confidence and communicating in a healthy manner. We function in a more relaxed manner, our natural immunity is increased and we are better able to deal with stress.
Think of clearing the throat chakra with a camel pose or a reiki energy session and being able to speak from your heart in a mindful and loving way. Tada, a gift to yourself and those you care about.
Energy healing whether in a physical mindful yoga practice focused on pranayama (breath work), mudras, meditation or reiki can create balance in the subtle body bringing a flow of creativity, connectedness, spiritual intuition and healthier communication.
The journey to balance and center the chakras begins in everyday life with a sense of awareness, self-discovery and intuition. Bringing this practice to your current journey takes a commitment to your own health and self-care. Imagine waking up each day feeling joyous, creative and living the life of your dreams. It’s available to you today. Align your energy with your true purpose and see how happily life unfolds.
Yoga aligns the chakra energy to flow purposefully through the body creating an inner sense of well-being. Reiki healing sessions release stuck energy from the chakras to create a flow of energy easing the body, mind and spirit. Yoga and Reiki combined give the ultimate in energy release and alignment. Treat yourself to a spring renewal and realignment with a yoga class or reiki session to open up to the energy of Spring and new beginnings.
