Anjali Rose is a yoga and reiki practitioner and intuitive in North Conway who brings eastern spirituality and western methods as an integrated practice to heal the mind, body and spirit with yoga, meditation and mindfulness and reiki energy healing. She serves individuals, corporations, and international clients. She offers virtual and in-person sessions. To learn more about Anjali visit anjali-rose.com to receive your own free 30-minute clarity call to plan a path for living as your best self through health and well-being.

To begin with, we need to understand what a chakra is and the benefits of working with the chakras. Chakras are major centers of energy (power) within our subtle body. In fact, in yoga, we work with the traditional seven chakras or energy centers in our asanas and mindful movements practice.

Chakras are often described as wheels of energy, flowing in a circular motion. When this motion gets blocked or becomes stagnant, it is reflected in our physical, mental and subtle body, often appearing as limitations in energy, thought and physical discomfort. Clearing these blockages and stagnation can bring us endless energy and self-empowerment.

