The Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund is pleased to announce a return to its normal support of community organizations, following a hiatus in its grant programs due to the pandemic, by awarding grants of $2,500 each to the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park and the Assistance Canine Training Program (A.C.T.S).
Zebs co-owner David Peterson commented, "It is very gratifying to able to see a return to a robust retail environment after many long months of dealing with the many COVID restrictions, such that our fund is now able to accept applications for our grant program."
Fundraising for the skate park has been in the works for several years. It will be located behind Walmart in North Conway. The end is in sight according to Caren Peare.
"We are so very close to having the land needed to begin construction in the next 12-18 months, and this grant from the Zeb’s Charitable Fund is the kind of donation that truly helps to put us that much closer to our fund raising goal. We are also very fortunate to have numerous commitments from many local contractors to participate in the buildout on an in-kind basis," she said.
The skate park will be named after Caren’s brother, who was an avid skate boarder and passed away at the age of 31.
The Charitable Fund also donated $2,500 to Assistance Canine Training Services – A.C.T.S.. This organization was founded in 2007 by Dorothy Hyde Williams in the name of her son Nate, who tragically died in a bicycle accident. The mission of A.C.T.S. is to train service dogs for people with mobility disabilities that confine them to a wheelchair and facility dogs for professionals using animal assisted therapy in their full-time practices or jobs. All the dogs are trained by volunteer handlers up to 24 months and then matched with clients. Locally, A.C.T.S. has placed working service dogs with individuals in Conway, Center Conway, and Tamworth as well as nearby in Center Tuftonboro and Franklin.
A.C.T.S. facility dog teams are thriving at John H. Fuller Elementary, The Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County, Children’s Unlimited, Molly Ockett School and Bartlett Elementary School.
Kathy Metz, executive director of A.C.T.S., expressed her appreciation of the Zeb’s donation which will sponsor the graduation ceremony on July 24. This event will see five client/dog teams celebrate their new partnership.
Edwards said: "Both of these organizations that we have donated to are representative of kind of non-profits that can make such a difference in the lives of our young kids. Our fund has contributed over $230,000 since its inception in 2007, and we are pleased to be able to add two new names to our list of recipients."
For further information on Zeb’s Charitable Fund, go to zebs.com; assistancecanine.org for A.C.T.S.; and goskate4kev@aol.com for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.