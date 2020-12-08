CONWAY — Sisters Jordon Hewson and Laura Denis have been operating separate businesses in North Conway Village for several years now — Hewson owns Designed Gardens Flower Studio and Denis owns Frontside Coffee Roasters.
But the two women have had their eye on a vacant building at 14 Kearsarge Road behind Frontside, and in early October, they decided it was time to take over and utilize the space for a new botanically inspired gift shop, Poppy & Vale.
Hewson explained that they initially wanted to rent office space together but this “pandemic project” of theirs quickly escalated.
As an owner of Frontside, Denis wanted extra space so the business could roast their coffee closer to the coffee shop. But, she said, "we did not need all of this space for the roaster.”
So, in less than a month. the two said, “yeah, let’s do it,” and they started to order botanically inspired home goods for their new store.
“We are therapy shoppers, and we wanted to have a place that is calm, soothing and inviting,” said Denis.
The store is decorated with jewel- and earth-toned products, twinkle lights, and has the faint aroma of freshly roasted coffee.
The botanically inspired gifts and goods are intended to brighten up the darkest corner of your home.
As Denis said, “We hope to bring this aesthetic into the home.”
Hewson stated, “Every item we order we pick together and we pick it for a reason.”
While sorting through a new inventory of ornaments depicting cute stuffed dogs wearing sweaters on skis, she said, “Every time we get an order in, it’s like Christmas. It’s like opening presents and then putting it together.”
The two enjoy decorating and integrating plant styling into their store.
They envision one of their products as if it were in a room, and coordinate it with other similar styles on the shelves.
“Every single part of opening this store was peaceful and fun,” stated Denis. “We like to stay busy.”
When ordering products for the store, they try to get products that are as eco- friendly and locally made as possible.
“We are all for local people selling products, and we would love to find a local person who makes headbands,” said Denis.
Hewson followed by saying her favorite part of running this store is the emotional support they received from the community, their family and all of their employees.
Both women enjoy being busy while staying safe.
“Jordon and I both thrive on chaos. What others perceive as chaos, we think is fun,” said Denis.
“Eventually we want this to be an outlet for our creativity. We have a large basement, and after COVID, we hope to do classes,” she said.
These innovative women can envision utilizing every inch of their newly acquired space. While the creative duo have their new business thriving, they have several ideas for the future, from decorating their office, to having cocktails on the patio, but right now they are focusing on the here and now.
“It is not just a place to buy a gift, it is an experience,” said Denis.
They offer home decor, accessories, candles, botanically infused cocktail mixers, and a baby section.
Denis and Hewson enjoy putting together gifts for those hard-to-buy-for friends and family members, as it allows them to get to know their customers better and express their creativity through crafting.
“Bringing aspects of nature inside is one of our strong suits,” said Hewson.
The sisters are able to assist customers with their shopping, home decor, and gift giving needs in person and online.
Poppy & Vale now has its website up and running for online orders. They are offering free shipping for orders over $100, gift wrapping and free local delivery within an 8-mile radius from the store.
They offer a gift registry or wish list for any occasion, including birthday gifts, holiday presents, and showers of all types.
Poppy & Vale is open Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To order online. go to poppyandvale.com.
