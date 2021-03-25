It’s no surprise that exercise is an important factor to support our health. However, exercising on occasion is not really going to make much of a difference in the long run. Establishing a regular habit of physical activity is absolutely crucial for making positive changes to your life and making progress over time.
Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week. Aerobic exercise is cardiovascular conditioning that can be sustained over a period of time and includes activities such as jogging or swimming.
You’ll also want to include anaerobic exercises at least two days per week. Anaerobic exercise is short bursts of activity that can’t be sustained for long but help to build muscle, such as weightlifting and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).
Only about 23 percent of American adults are meeting these guidelines, so here are some tips to help you create a daily habit and maintain it.
Find a time that works for you. Morning workouts are an excellent way to wake up and set the tone for a productive day ahead, while mid-day exercise is great for breaking up the day and preventing an afternoon slump. Alternatively, evening may be the best opportunity for you to dedicate time for some uninterrupted movement. Keep in mind that exercising too close to bedtime may disrupt your sleep, so allow adequate time to wind down and rest before heading to bed.
Exercise with a friend. Encourage your friends and family members to join in, whether together in-person or online through a virtual class. Having a supportive community that helps to keep you moving and motivated is key. The added accountability of a positive person alongside you will keep you showing up time and time again.
Try something new. Keep in mind that you want to include a variety of different types of exercise so as not to get bored or plateau in your progress. Try hiking, dancing, chair yoga, biking and resistance training. Challenge yourself by stepping out of your comfort zone, and you just might find a new favorite activity that you’ve been missing out on. You’ll be more inclined to exercise if you actually enjoy what you are doing!
Get outdoors. With warmer weather ahead, take your physical activity outside. You can explore new trails to walk on, go kayaking on a river or lake, or work on functional strength training in a park. Breathing in fresh air, getting some sunshine, and changing up your environment can help make each workout unique and interesting.
Rest when you need to. To prevent burnout and injury, rest when necessary. You may choose to take a full day of rest once per week to fully recover, or if you are feeling sore in one part of your body, focus the attention of your exercise on a different area of the body. For example, if one day your shoulders and arms are feeling sore go for a nice long walk. As Newton's first law of motion states, “an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion.” Taking too much time away from physical activity can make regaining momentum and getting back into the routine more challenging.
Focus on your goals. If you are ever struggling with finding the motivation to get moving, think back to why exercise is important to you. Define and focus on your goals and realize that achieving those goals takes time, energy, consistency and determination of a regular movement practice.
Celebrate your achievements. You may discover that being more active improves your sleep quality and energy levels, elevates your mood and brain function, and builds your confidence. Celebrate these amazing benefits that you’ve gained as you recognize them and keep up the good work.
Looking for a good place to get started? Discover Health Movement Membership is an online movement membership created to help you enhance your mobility, build your strength, and move with confidence and ease. The membership provides live, instructor-led classes three times per week including Self-Myofascial Release with Lisa Buerk, Movement for Longevity with Jim Chaput and Discover Yoga with Meghan Vestal. Classes are also recorded so that members can watch and re-watch them at their convenience.
Meghan Vestal is a registered yoga teacher (RYT-500) and teaches yoga for Discover Health Movement Membership. To learn more, go to discoverhealthfmc.com/#Movement, call the Discover Health Functional Medicine Center at (603) 447-3112, or email discoverhealthcoaching@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.