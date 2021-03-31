CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is excited to announce the Virtual Talent Competition to be presented via live streaming in May. All talent is welcome and local performers are encouraged to participate.
“We are looking for any talent out there,” said Siobhan Stevens. “With all the cancellations of live music and theater, high school band, dance, chorus and more, we know performers out there have been practicing their talent and we have an outlet to give an audience a chance to see it.”
The competition is open to New Hampshire and Maine residents only, age 8 years and older. There will be two divisions (youth 8 to 14 and adult 15-up) judged by a panel of four judges, including Dave Gutter of Rustic Overtones, Paranoid Social Club and Armies and Greg Frizzel of Mount Washington Radio Group.
There will be one winner in each division with cash and prizes valued at over $350. There will be one People’s Choice award winner including both divisions.
Video submissions are now being accepted with a $25 registration fee. Three preliminary rounds are scheduled for May 2, 9, and 16 with the top acts from each round moving on to the final on May 23 with cash and prizes up for grabs.
Preliminary rounds will be available for viewing for voting for People’s Choice awards but the final round will be streamed live.
Rules, regulations and video submission information can be found online or by emailing producer Stevens at pr@mdplayhouse.com.
M&D Playhouse has also announced a virtual presentation of a comedy "Slow Food," directed by Christine Thompson. The show will be filmed live on stage at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse and available for viewing with four streaming dates to choose from.
Auditions have also been announced for "Xanadu," which will mark M&D’s return to the stage at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse. Auditions are being held April 25 and 26 with the show slated to open July 1.
For more details on all the exciting happenings at M&D Playhouse go to mdplayhouse.com.
