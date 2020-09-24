CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playing is continuing its Summer Slam Series with three more plays to be performed on a rotating schedule.
“The Harry And Sam Dialogues,” by Karen Ellison and directed by Eric Jordan, opened Thursday, Sept. 24, with additional performances Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, 4 and 16.
“A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking,” by John Ford Noonan and Loudon Wainwright III and directed by Siobhan Stevens opens Friday, Sept. 25 with additional performance Sept. 27 and Oct. 8, 10 and 15.
“Duet For One,” by Tom Kempinski and directed by Christine Thompson, opens Thursday, Oct. 1, with additional performances Oct. 3, 9, 11, 17 and 18.
“They are all two-person shows, which makes for an interesting concept for a series under the cloud of the pandemic,” M&D Artistic Director Mark Sickler said. “It makes it easier to produce socially distant theater.
“Harry And Sam” focuses on two old friends, Harry (Jason Stevens) and Sam (Jordan), who like to pass the time posing outlandish questions to one another. The off-the-wall questions slowly reveal the two men’s characters and allow them to take stock of each other.
Jordan, as both a director and actor, was drawn to the play by its simplicity and Ellison’s dialogue.
“It is sharp and funny, and there is plenty of room for creativity of staging, movement and gags without getting in the way of the sincerity of the characters,” Jordan said.
In respect of CDC guidelines, most of the rehearsal process has taken place away from the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse.
“I cleared a spot in my garage, but I mean, due to the stripped-down presentation, we could do the whole thing in a space the size of a large dog if we had to,” Jordan said. “It’s been a trip not to be on the stage until late in the game, but it’s been a hell of a lot more convenient for the two of us than schlepping into Conway.”
Jordan admits that the actor half of him was a handful for his director half.
“(Actor Eric) is a pain in the ass,” Jordan joked about directing himself. “He didn’t learn his lines until the last day, was obsessed with his costume, really unmotivated because he’s too comfortable in his own house — but pretty funny, so I put up with it.”
All jokes aside, his acting partner made pulling double duty easy.
“Jason knows where to go and why,” Jordan said. “I ain’t gotta babysit him. Just some last-minute notes from an outside eye for those small details it’s hard to see when you’re up there. I’d (direct myself) again, as long as the cast is small.”
“A Coupla White Chicks” takes place in the suburban Westchester County, New York kitchen of Maude Mix (Teresa Dyer). Maude’s husband is off on a weekend spree with his secretary and she can’t get rid of the pesky neighbor, Hannah Mae Bindler (Francesca Jellison), who has just moved up from Texas. Hannah and Maude eventually join forces against their errant and erring husbands.
“I was asked to direct this show by Mark, but once I read it I fell in love with it,” Siohban Stevens said. “These ladies are just like every other lady out there who is trying to make the best of the horrible situations they are in.”
Stevens, who is making her directorial debut, has enjoyed the rehearsal process and credits her cast for making it easy.
“I’m only as good as these ladies are. They are the real deal and I couldn’t be happier, prouder, or more humbled by Teresa Dyer and Franchesca Jellison. I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work and dedication.”
Stevens believes the show’s themes of friendship can speak to everyone, and are especially relevant today in the age of social distancing.
“Even though it has to be done differently than sitting around a table, connecting with our friends and loved ones is so important,” Stevens said. “Not just for our self-esteem but our health, too. Like Maude Mix says ‘being happy is work.’ Hopefully, we are all lucky enough to have people in our lives that don’t make it seem so hard.”
“Duet for One,” which won the London Theatre Critics Award for best play in 1980, centers on a famous concert violinist (Tracy Mullen Cosker) who is stricken with a disease that necessitates her retirement from the stage and threatens her marriage as well. The play is structured as a series of interviews between the violinist and her psychiatrist (Glynn Cosker).
“The show appealed to me on many levels,” Thompson said. “It tackles the devastation one would feel if the thing that defined them (in this case music) was ripped away from them. The show beautifully follows the journey of its protagonist, Stephanie, as she goes through the various stages of grief.”
As with Jordan and Stevens, Thompson has had the pleasure of working with talented actors.
“I am fortunate to have two gifted actors working on this show: husband and wife Tracy and Glynn Cosker,” Thompson said. “It has been a true collaboration and I have been moved to tears more than once as we’ve gone through the rehearsal process.”
Like Stevens, Thompson believes “Duet for One” speaks to the struggles of our times.
“COVID-19 has made us all rethink what it is that defines us,” Thompson said. “We’ve had to change our routines and give up, albeit temporarily, parts of our lives that gave us great fulfillment and happiness. This show will make the audience think about those things and mourn with its characters yet find the slender reed of hope that comes through as we see the resilience of the human spirit.”
For the series, M&D has updated its ticketing protocols. All tickets must be purchased in advance at mdplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (603) 733-5275. Online sales will end at 7:20 p.m. for evening performances and 3:20 p.m. for Sunday matinees.
M&D asks that when choosing seats a block is selected that is appropriate to the number of individuals in the party, as seats have been socially distanced.
Additionally, M&D is requiring all concessions be pre-purchased. A list of available concession items is available on M&D’s website. These items can be purchased at md-playhouse.square.site/s/shop.
The house will not open until 7:15 p.m., unless there is inclement weather. M&D asks that masks be worn at all times when in the building, except when seated for the performance. Late arrivals will not be accommodated.
For more information, go to mdplayhouse.com.
