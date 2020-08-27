M&D presents 'Bakersfield Mist' and 'Matt and Ben'
CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playing is venturing back into the world of live theater for the first time since the COVID-19 virus cut the theater company's planned season short in March.
With its Summer Slam Series, M&D will be offering a series of intimate shows which can be safely produced with minimal cast and crew requirements.
The series includes “Bakersfield Mist,” by Stephen Sachs and directed by Christopher Bellis; “Matt and Ben,” by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers and directed by M&D Artistic Director Mark Sickler; “A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking,” by John Ford Noonan and Loudon Wainwright III and directed by Siobhan Stevens; “The Harry and Sam Dialogues” by Karen Ellison and directed by Eric Jordan; and “Duet for One” by Tom Kempinski and directed by Christine Thompson.
“Bakersfield Mist” and “Matt and Ben” will be paired together on a rotating scheduling starting Aug. 27 with the other three shows group together starting Sept. 17.
“They are all two-person shows which makes for an interesting concept for a series under the cloud of the pandemic,” Sickler said. “It makes it easier to produce socially distant theater but it just provides an interesting balance with all the different titles, and I think pairing “Matt and Ben” with “Bakersfield Mist” was a really good balance between the shows.”
“Bakersfield Mist,” which opened Aug. 27 with additional performances Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, 6, 10, 12, centers on Maude (June Desmond), an unemployed bartender who comes into possession of a painting that she’s convinced is a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions. A world-class art expert (Kim Lajoie) arrives from New York to authenticate the painting.
“I think that it is a good moment for everybody to remember what classism is,” Lajoie said about the themes of “Bakersfield.” “In these times of divisiveness, anything that questions how we come together, and how we can see the humanity in different classes and different lifestyles is a good thing. If we can see the humanity in them, then we can see that we are all the same.”
The play also explores how we value art and what even qualifies as art.
“Art is art because people like it,” Desmond said. “I think one of the things that we can take away from this particular piece is that we put value into a piece of art based on what we associate with it.”
Bellis is quick to add that the play is also funny in its exploration of the differences between these two characters.
“I would say that it's a humorous take on how two opposites can come together to find commonality and value,” Bellis said.
Desmond agrees saying that the script plays with audience expectations in amusing ways.
“There are some definite comedic moments in which you go, ‘OK, so that's how that works,” Desmond said. “There's a lot of that bait-and-switch type of thing where you expect one response and you get something else entirely.”
“Matt and Ben,” which opens Aug. 28 with additional performances Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, 5, 11 and 13 focuses on Matt Damon and Ben Affleck circa 1995 with the best friends having to decide what to do when the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” drops mysteriously from the heavens.
“I think it takes the concept of a buddy comedy and turns it on its head,” Sicker said. “I think it says a lot about friendship and the fact that it's not always the journey, it's the destination, as cliche as that sounds. It wasn't about being given this amazing script, it was about what it took to get there.”
Another aspect of what makes “Matt and Ben” interesting is that it's two women (Ashley Kerr and Kayla Charles) in the roles of Matt and Ben. This is by design as the writers, including Kaling, who has gone on to have a successful writing and acting career, also starred in the original off-Broadway production.
“When I first saw this play, I fell in love with it,” Kerr said. “I thought it was hilarious and silly and absurd. All of those things drew me to it. And I definitely think it's amusing that two women are playing two young males.”
Charles agrees and admits that when she is playing Ben she feels like a certain part of the male anatomy is between her legs.
“I feel really connected to Ben because I'm from Mass.,” Charles said. “It has been different but fun playing a guy.”
Kerr, similar to the characterization of Damon in the script, worked hard to do justice in playing a real person.
“Generally speaking, I try not to do research when I'm in a show so that I can have a clear opinion on my character,” Kerr said. “But playing a real person is very different in that I actually needed to know his nuances, instincts, ticks and what he does, so doing the research for that was a lot of fun. And then trying to emulate my performance to be Matt Damon-esque.”
For the series, M&D has updated its ticketing protocols. All tickets must be purchased in advance at mdplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (603) 733-5275. Online sales will end at 7:20 p.m. for evening performances and 3:20 p.m. for Sunday matinees.
M&D asks that when choosing seats a block is selected that is appropriate to the number of individuals in the party, as seats have been socially distanced.
Additionally, M&D is requiring all concessions be pre-purchased. A list of available concession items is available on M&D’s website. These items can be purchased at md-playhouse.square.site/s/shop.
The house will not open until 7:15 p.m., unless due to inclement weather. M&D asks that masks be worn at all times when in the building, except when seated for the performance. Late arrivals will not be accommodated.
For more information, go to mdplayhouse.com.
