BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic music with Scott Cook on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This is the final show of the Hayloft 2021 music series.
Cook is one of the hardest-working DIY troubadours on the road today, averaging around 150 shows, including a dozen festivals every year since 2007. All the hard miles notwithstanding, he still believes that songs can change your life, and your life can change the world.
Cook has been living out of a van or a backpack for a dozen years now, touring almost incessantly across Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia and elsewhere, and distilling his experiences into straight-talking, keenly observant verse.
His fourth independent release, “One More Time Around,” was nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award, and its opening track, "Pass It Along," won the folk and acoustic category in the 2013 United Kingdom Songwriting Contest, with UK magazine Maverick Country naming him "one of Canada's most inspiring and imaginative storytellers."
His sixth studio album, “Further Down the Line,” won him his second CFMA nomination (English Songwriter of the Year) and comes packaged in a 132-page book containing a look back, in words and pictures, on a decade of full-time travel. He's currently touring in support of his seventh collection, “Tangle of Souls,” which comes in a hardcover book of road stories and ruminations, both personal and political.
For more information or tickets, go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.