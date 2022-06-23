In my review of the previous film in the “Jurassic World” franchise I wrote: “The concluding moments of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” promise a followup that will enter new and uncharted territory for this franchise.” That promise is somewhat delivered upon in an entertaining, but overlong conclusion to the “Jurassic Park/World” saga.
Six movies into the popular dinosaur series, which started in 1993 with Steven Spielberg's “Jurassic Park,” we finally have a scenario in which the genetically-engineered dinosaurs have escaped the confines of the failed theme parks they were bred for and have spread around the world.
It is an exciting premise ripe for opportunity. Even the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros. teases the potential for a wild adventure: “Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures in a new era.”
Sadly, that’s not what the film is actually about.
Early on, there are scenes that show humans, animals and dinosaurs living together, and there are some great ideas introduced. Chris Pratt’s former raptor trainer Owen Grady has become a cowboy (or rather dinoboy) herding loose dinosaurs to safety. There’s a striking image of dinosaurs running alongside horses. This is a cool enough idea for a whole movie, but alas it is just one scene.
Similarly, there’s a sequence involving a world of underground dinosaur fights in the style of illegal dog or cock fights. This is a bonkers concept that, again, could be explored for an entire film, but it, too, is just a one-off scene.
In the same sequence, there’s a thrilling motorcycle chase through the streets of Malta that plays like a scene from the “Bourne” or James Bond franchise but with atrociraptors. It isn’t like anything we’ve seen in the previous films. More sequences that showed dinosaurs in different locales around the world would make for a truly outrageous film.
Unfortunately, the majority of the film takes place at a secluded dinosaur sanctuary complete with a science department doing genetic research. It basically functions as another park. Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing even states it has the same computer systems that ran Jurassic World.
Once the action transitions to this location, it plays out like every other “Jurassic Park” or “Jurassic World.” Each of these films have been about escaping a dinosaur-infested island. While the sanctuary isn’t an island, it serves the same function. It is frustrating that the scope of this world was opened wide and, instead of taking advantage of that, the screenplay by Emily Carmichael and director Colin Trevorrow narrowed it.
The major selling point of “Jurassic World: Dominion” is that it brings together the characters of the “Jurassic Park” trilogy — Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm — with the ones in the “Jurassic World” films.
The problem is that these sets of characters exist in separate parts of the film, and it takes far too long to bring them together. The film is nearly two and half hours long and it is well into the second hour that the “Park” characters finally meet the “World” characters. When the two casts do come together, it is a blast, and they have tremendous chemistry together. Goldblum, in particular, has some big laughs in his interactions with Pratt.
The lynch pin that brings them together is a plague of genetically-engineered locusts created by BioSyn, the franchise’s latest group of scientists to have the hubris to play God. They run the dinosaur sanctuary and are led by Lewis Dodgson (a returning character, played by a new actor, Campbell Scott). Grant and Ellie head to BioSyn thanks to an invite from Malcolm, who works there, in hopes of exposing Dodgson.
Grady and Dearing are drawn to BioSyn because their adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) is kidnapped and brought to BioSyn’s research facility. Maise is a clone who is the key to ending the locust plague. Also motivating Grady and Dearing is that the offspring of the velociraptor Blue was taken, too.
Blue, who Grady trained and has a bond with, is an actual character and one of the best aspects of the “Jurassic World” films. Sadly, Blue's presence is limited to the beginning and end of the film.
In addition to the aforementioned characters, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda return from “Fallen Kingdom,” Omar Sy returns from “Jurassic World” and B.D. Wong once again reprises Dr. Henry Wu, a character he has played since “Jurassic Park.”
With all these characters to juggle, the film adds new ones played by Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Freya Parker. Some of these actors are welcome additions — especially Athie and Wise — but others just add needless padding. Lachman’s character could be cut entirely.
That may seem like a lot of negative criticism, but there are some films that you like despite their flaws. “Dominion” holds together thanks to its cast, its crazier ideas and some decent dino action. While it is a bit of a missed opportunity, it is still an enjoyably dumb bit of escapism that should satisfy fans of the franchise.
