Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the "Halloween" franchise in "Halloween Ends" one last time. (RYAN GREEN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

“Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green’s conclusion to his trilogy of “Halloween” sequels that started in 2018, is sorta fascinating. Green started his career making intimate character studies and, oddly enough, “Ends” feels like Green returning to his roots.

Green’s trilogy, which ignores all the previous sequels and acts as a direct sequel to director John Carpenter’s 1978 original, is an exploration of trauma. In 2018’s “Halloween,” the focus was on Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and the ripple effect of Laurie surviving Michael Myers’ rampage 40 years earlier. When Michael (James Jude Courtney) started a new killing spree, it became a story of three women facing their abuser.

Halloween Ends-poster

Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) have their final showdown in "Halloween Ends." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Halloween Ends-Laurie and Corey

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Corey (Rohan Campbell) in "Halloween Ends." (RYAN GREEN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Halloween Ends-Laurie and Michael

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has her final face off with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in "Halloween Ends." (RYAN GREEN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.