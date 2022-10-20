“Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green’s conclusion to his trilogy of “Halloween” sequels that started in 2018, is sorta fascinating. Green started his career making intimate character studies and, oddly enough, “Ends” feels like Green returning to his roots.
Green’s trilogy, which ignores all the previous sequels and acts as a direct sequel to director John Carpenter’s 1978 original, is an exploration of trauma. In 2018’s “Halloween,” the focus was on Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and the ripple effect of Laurie surviving Michael Myers’ rampage 40 years earlier. When Michael (James Jude Courtney) started a new killing spree, it became a story of three women facing their abuser.
Last year’s “Halloween Kills” picked up immediately where its predecessor ended with a presumed-dead Michael continuing his murderous ways. The scope of the trauma expanded to the entire town of Haddonfield, Ill., as the community’s fears shifted into anger and mob mentality.
In “Ends,” Michael Myers hasn’t been seen in four years but he has imprinted on the psyche of the Haddonfield inhabitants. A radio DJ (Keraun Harris) provides a steady stream of conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Michael, and there’s constant murmuring of the boogeyman.
Laurie is trying to move on by writing a book and is no longer living as a reclusive survivalist. Instead, she attempts domestic normalcy living with Alyson. But strangers come up to her and blame her for Michael's second rampage.
The movie is a bit of a bait and switch with Michael Myers not showing up for about 50 minutes and even then having limited screen time. This is a drastic tonal shift from “Kills” which had brutal, visceral violence from the opening minutes that rarely let up with Michael raking up a body count of 34.
“Ends” has significantly fewer deaths with the majority of them in the third act. The tonal shift between “Kills” and “Ends” is similar to Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Vol. 1” vs. “Vol. 2.” One is over-the-top carnage and the other more pensive and contemplative.
The best way to enjoy the film is to go in with an open mind and with no expectations because the film takes a big departure from the traditional “Halloween” formula of Michael returning and running amok on Halloween.
To do a deeper critique of the film, I have to go into spoilers, so if you want to go in blind read no further.
“Ends” opens with a prologue set in 2019 that introduces Corey (Rohan Campbell), a new character who is babysitting on Halloween. Things take a turn for the worst, and the kid Corey is watching is accidentally killed. Jump ahead three years and Corey is a social pariah with the community believing he intentionally killed the child. He is bullied and harassed and everyone looks at him like he’s a psycho.
A chance encounter with Michael Myers unlocks something inside of him, and he begins to head down a dark path. At the same time, Corey starts seeing Allyson but everytime they have a nice moment together, someone reminds Corey of his tragic past.
Corey is used as an exploration of nature vs. nurture. Is there an evil that exists inside of him (and all of us) or is it our environment that shapes us? Everyone treats Corey as if he’s psycho. When everyone sees you a certain way, do you eventually begin to see yourself that way, too?
“Ends” cheats this discussion a bit by implying that Corey becomes infected by whatever evil exists in Michael, but, regardless, it is surprising that the film is even raising the discussion at all.
The film is being advertised as the final showdown between Laurie and Michael, and Green does deliver on that promise. And the “end” of the title is definitive. There’s no way Michael is coming back from his demise in this one. At least this interaction of the story is concluded.
Does this mean this is the end of the “Halloween” franchise? Of course not. This is a series that has reset the timeline twice, has a standalone entry without Michael Myers and a remake with its own sequel. “Halloween” will undoubtedly be rebooted, but, for now, this is an impactful conclusion.
“Ends” is far from perfect, there’s clunky writing in places and some tired horror tropes (Corey has an oppressive mother that recalls “Psycho” and “Carrie”), but it is rare that a long-running franchise does something new.
Green and his co-writers Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride deserve credit for taking a chance. It is hard to imagine that fans of the franchise are going to appreciate the more ruminative tone of the film. I kinda dug it.
