I knew I was in good hands when Tenacious D’s “Friendship” started playing in the opening minutes of “Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a live-action/animated hybrid film reboot of the popular Disney animated series from the 1980s.
Similar to Tenacious D, director Akiva Schaffer, one third of the comedy team Lonely Island, which also includes Andy Samberg who is voicing Dale, brings a goofy, subversive energy to “Rescue Rangers.” It also helps that the film goes full-meta, with the “Rescue Rangers” series existing in the “Rescue Rangers” movie.
The “Rescue Rangers” series debuted in 1988 and focused on a team of diminutive detectives with Chip and Dale joined by a pair of mice, the cheese-loving Aussie Monterey Jack and the genius Gadget, as well as a fly named Zipper. The series was canceled in 1990 at 65 episodes; a common practice at the time, as that was the number of episodes needed to sell a series into syndication.
The film, which debuts exclusively on Disney+ May 20, opens with the backstory of how Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Samberg) first met, the rise of their career (including appearing as extras in an episode of “Full House”), the success of “Rescue Rangers,” and their inevitable falling out.
Chip and Dale haven’t spoken in 30 years. In that time, Dale got a CG upgrade and hit the convention circuit where he has a booth next to Lumiere (Jeff Bennett) from “Beauty and the Beast.” Chip became an insurance salesman. When cartoons start disappearing, including Flounder (Rachel Bloom) from “The Little Mermaid” and Monterey Jack (Eric Bana), the duo reluctantly reunite.
Similar to last year's “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Disney is taking full advantage of its back catalog of characters and sprinkling them throughout the background and story.
“Rescue Rangers” takes the approach of 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” with cartoons and people living together in the real world. As with “Roger Rabbit,” cartoons are actors who are hired to appear in films and TV shows.
“Roger Rabbit” was unique because it showed Disney characters interacting with MGM and Warner Bros. characters — something we’ve never seen since. “Rescue Rangers” tries to do something similar and there are some brief appearances by non-Disney characters but nothing to the extent of “Roger Rabbit.”
But “Rescue Rangers” compensates for this by having characters in several different animation and puppet styles all interacting with each other as well as actors. This includes hand-drawn animation, CG animation, claymation, a Muppet-style character and even a sock puppet. J.K Simmons voices a Gumby-esque Captain Putty, who doesn’t want the fake detectives on the job.
Disney also cheats its way around licenses by including vague characters like a sheep that looks like the Serta Mattress sheep (Bloom again) and a polar bear (Da'Vone McDonald) clearly patterned after the Coca-Cola bear. Most hilariously is a recurring appearance by Ugly Sonic (Tim Robinson), a merciless gag at the expense of the original design of Sonic the Hedgehog in the film adaptation of that character.
There’s even a trip to the Uncanny Valley, a term used to describe photo-realistic CG animation that is ever-so slightly off. There’s a great gag where we see cats from the much-maligned film version of the musical “Cats” fighting in an alley.
In the Uncanny Valley we meet a Viking (Seth Rogen) that is clearly meant to be a leftover from Robert Zemeckis’ “Beowulf,” which was notorious for its dead-eyed animated versions of actors. The script by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who wrote for such shows as “How I Met Your Mother” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has a field day making fun of this, with Rogen’s Viking being unable to make direct eye contact with anyone.
All of this goes a long way to creating a world that feels lived in. While the film is playing on our nostalgia, it is all so cleverly integrated that it doesn’t feel as calculating and cynical as “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which played like a 90-minute commercial for Warner Bros. and HBO Max.
Given the Lonely Island connection with Schaffer and Samberg, it isn’t surprising there’s also a musical number used to distract a dimwitted snake (Flula Borg) who just happens to be a DJ. For fans of Lonely Island’s songs like “I’m on a Boat,” “Lazy Sunday,” “Jack Sparrow,” “I Just Had Sex” and “Dick in a Box,” this is an amusing family-friendly variation.
It is best to avoid trailers for the film as they spoil the reveal of the villain who is a Disney hero who hit a rough patch and turned dark. The character is voiced by Will Arnett, and his reveal as well as his evil plan for the kidnapped cartoons is deliciously dastardly.
While the film is more clever than laugh-out-loud funny, it holds together surprisingly well. For fans of Disney, and animation in general, it is fun to spot all the characters and Easter eggs, but “Rescue Rangers” is more than that. It is a genuinely funny nostalgic trip worth taking.
