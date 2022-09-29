Arriving nearly 30 years after its predecessor, “Hocus Pocus 2” reunites Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters, Salem’s favorite wisecracking witches, for another adventure.
Back in 1993, the idea of a “Hocus Pocus” sequel would have seemed unlikely as the film underperformed at the box office and was ravaged by critics. Over the years, thanks to home video and cable, its reputation and popularity grew, and, now, it is a bona fide cult hit.
A sequel has been gestating for years. In 2018, Disney released a sequel in book form that centered on Max (Omri Katz) and Alison (Vinessa Shaw), the now-adult teens who thwarted the Sanderson Sisters — boisterous leader Winifred (Midler), goofball Mary (Najimy) and dimwitted Sarah (Parker).
In 2020, a star-studded virtual reunion “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” acted as a fundraiser for the New York Restoration Project. The reunion pave the way for the sequel.
“Hocus Pocus 2,” which premieres Friday, Sept. 29, exclusively on Disney+, opens with a strong prologue that adds a touch of tragedy to the sisters and shows why they went dark. Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen and Juju Journey Brener do a terrific job playing the young versions of Winifred, Mary and Sarah. The trio absolutely nails the manners of their older counterparts. I would watch a whole movie with them or at the very least a longer prologue.
Hannah Waddingham also appears in this opening as the witch that helped to unlock the sisters’ potential. Waddingham brings a wonderful presence and energy to the film and she plays so well off of the young Sanderson Sisters. It is a shame her role is so brief.
As with the original “Hocus Pocus,” the Sanderson Sisters are brought back for one night when the black flame candle is lit by a virgin. Once again, a trio of kids must take down the resurrected 17th century witches.
The sequel is not based on the 2018 book and doesn’t see the return of Max, his little sister Dani (Thora Birch) or Alison. Doug Jones as the good-natured zombie Billy Butcherson does make a most welcomed return though.
The new teen leads are three friends who used to play at being witches every Halloween. Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) keep the tradition alive, but Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) got a boyfriend (Froy Gutierrez) and went off with the cool kids. How dare she.
Becca is the strongest of the new protagonists and is given some personality by Peak, but the writing of these characters feels like something out of a Disney Channel movie. Which is ironic as the original “Hocus Pocus” was developed for the Disney Channel before getting upgraded to the big screen.
While these new characters aren’t nearly as appealing as Max, Dani and Alison, they serve the story well-enough and feed into a strong theme of sisterly love.
The best thing about “Hocus Pocus 2” is Midler, Najimy and Parker who all came to play. It is clear they are relishing being back in these roles and are not remotely phoning it in. They slip back into the roles like no time has passed. Parker in particular seems to be having fun returning as the airheaded Sarah. Even more so than the original, the Sanderson Sisters feel like the Three Stooges with Winifred as Moe slapping the other two around.
Jones is equally committed to his return as Billy. He is partnered with Sam Richardson as a Sanderson Sisters fanboy who runs their cottage as a magic shop. Jones and Richardson have a fun banter together.
There’s also a dual role for Tony Hale. He appears in the prologue and in the present day as the ancestor of his character in the opening. There’s a distinct contrast between the two parts that could’ve been played with more leading to a stronger pay off, but Hale is clearly having fun.
One of the highlights of the original was the now-iconic “I Put a Spell on You” musical number. “Hocus Pocus 2” has not one, but two Sanderson Sister musical numbers: “The Witch is Back” and “One Way or Another.” While neither one is a patch on “I Put a Spell on You,” they are fun and dynamically performed by Midler, Najimy and Parker.
During the climax, Midler gets to give the normally cartoonish Winifred some real moments of pathos. It is too much to say these final moments are a redemption for Winifred — after all she does soak the life force from children — but it does allow her some peace.
“Hocus Pocus 2” isn’t a perfect follow-up, but it gives us more of the Sanderson Sisters and it is good to see them again. They are given a proper send off that is surprisingly emotional and may even elicit a few tears from fans that grew up with these characters.
