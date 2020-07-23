On Aug. 13, it will be officially 10 years since the release of “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World,” an occasion that was marked with a cast table read via Zoom, hosted by Entertainment Weekly. I have been “in lesbians” with the movie from day one.
Director and co-writer Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s six-part graphic novel — a pastiche of comic books, video games, anime, romantic comedies, rock musicals, sitcoms, kung-fu movies and even a dash of Bollywood — immediately spoke to me.
I became fairly obsessed. I read all of the books, got both the soundtrack and score, and, in recent years, purchased the card game “Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Card Game.” There may even be a tattoo in the near future. The more I immersed myself in the world, the better the film became.
Usually when you read the source material for a film, you come up disappointed or frustrated by the things that were left out, characterizations that were altered or other inexplicable choices made by a filmmaker. But Wright and co-writer Michael Bacall did a remarkable job of distilling six books into just under two hours. While, inevitably, there were things that were omitted, O’Malley’s characters, visuals, sense of humor and themes are intact.
Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is the 22-year bassist for a band called Sex Bob-omb. At the beginning of the film, he’s dating 17-year-old Knives Chau (Ellen Wong), because it is an easy relationship and he enjoys her blind, naive idolization. Scott tosses her aside pretty quickly when Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) rollerblades through his dreams (There's a convenient subspace highway running through his head, naturally).
In order to date Ramona, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes. The characters in the film live in a heightened reality that follows the logic of video games of the 1980s and 1990s. This means the fights are staged like fighting games, such as “Street Fighter” or “Mortal Kombat,” complete with video game graphics and sound effects.
You could argue that this is perhaps merely how Scott sees the world, but everyone seems to accept and be in on this reality. Essentially, the film is a giant allegory for the trials and tribulations of dating.
While the books span a year in the lives of Scott and Ramona, the film condenses the story to mere days. This may seem problematic, but the intent of the story still remains with the comic showing the difficulties of a relationship over time, and the film focusing on the awkward early stages of dating. In both cases, the characters are facing their emotional baggage and trying to grow.
For a hero, Scott is actually kind of awful, especially in his treatment of Knives, but he isn’t malicious. Like so many, he’s so wrapped up in his own insecurities and foibles as to not see how his actions affect others. The film alludes to him having a history of hurting the women he dates, including the drummer in his band Kim Pine (the wonderfully deadpan Allison Pill). As Ramona notes at one point, “you’re just another evil ex in the making.”
It is a credit to Cera’s easy-going charisma and perfect comedic timing that Scott is actually likable. Cera’s performance makes it easy to see how Knives and Ramona could be drawn to Scott despite his character flaws.
Similarly, Winstead makes Ramona more than just the mysterious object of Scott’s affections. She adds a weariness to Ramona who is clearly weighed down by her dating history. She has a pattern that she doesn’t know how to break. In this way, Ramona and Scott are perfect for each other.
By the end, Scott finally becomes aware of his toxic behaviors. When Ramona says he’s the nicest guy she’s ever dated he replies, “That’s kind of sad.” An acknowledgement that he’s far from perfect. The story doesn’t end with a happily ever after for Scott and Ramona, but rather with them attempting to embark on a healthier relationship, perhaps the first for either of them.
For all the crazy visuals, quotable dialogue (“Bread makes you fat?!” “I’m a little bi-furious,” etc.), Sex Bob-ombs songs (written by Beck) and the pitch-perfect performances of a dream cast, including a pre-“Captain America” Chris Evans, a pre-Oscar, pre-“Captain Marvel” Brie Larson, a post-“Superman” Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Kieran Culkin, and even Bill Hader as a narrator, it is the emotional core that makes “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” still resonate a decade later.
