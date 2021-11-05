“For last night in Soho I let my life go” is the repeated line from 1960s English pop band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich’s song “Last Night in Soho.” The song gives its name to director Edgar Wright’s latest film and is heard over the closing credits.
Wright’s film isn’t based on the song but it IS a story of someone who let their life go and, to quote another line from the song, “had dreams and broke them in two.”
Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), the film’s protagonist, is a shy English country girl being raised by her grandmother (Rita Tushingham) as her mother (Aimee Cassettari) died and her father isn’t in the picture. Influenced by her grandmother, Eloise is obsessed with London in the 1960s, especially the music and fashion.
Eloise sets off to study fashion in the city. At first, she is let down. Her roommate (Synnove Karlsen) in student housing is a vapid, mean girl. That changes when Eloise moves out of the dorms and rents a room in Soho from Mrs. Collins (Diana Rigg in her final film). This is more to Eloise’s liking, especially at night, as her dreams send her back to the 1960s.
But these are more than dreams; they are visions of the past and she begins to follow the life of an aspiring 1960s singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Both young women are taken in by the charms of Jack (Matt Smith), a manager who promises to make Sandie’s dreams come true.
There’s a dream logic to these trips to the London of lore. Eloise watches Sandie from mirrors but at times becomes her. This is most stunningly visualized in a dance with Jack in which Sandie and Eloise keep switching out. Eloise/Sandie will also exit a door only to appear in an entirely different building. The visuals from cinematopher Chung-hoon Chung are often drenched in harsh reds and blues that represent the neon sign that flashes outside Eloise’s flat.
So taken is she by her nightly adventures, Eloise begins to style herself after Sandie, including dying her hair and designing a dress inspired by one she saw Sandie wear. The costumes by Odile Dicks-Mireaux are exquisite.
But Eloise’s nightly sojourns into the past turn dark as Jack becomes cruel, cold and controlling. She can’t escape these visions as they begin to haunt her during the day. To give herself and Sandie peace, she sets out to find out what really happened to Sandie all those decades ago.
The screenplay by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns is structured in such a way as to put the audience through Sandie’s emotional experience. She is charmed by Jack, only to have her life destroyed. A similar bait and switch is played on the audience. We are promised a magical romp into the swinging 1960s and then given something more horrific.
The second half of the film descends into horror with creepy images and disturbing plot developments, but while the ghoulish visuals are frightful, the true horror is watching the destruction of a woman at the hands of men who see her as nothing more than an object.
McKenzie gives an open and honest performance starting out as a wallflower who, through her trips to the past, finds her voice and confidence. She then has to take a journey to the brink of madness. Throughout, McKenzie projects tremendous empathy for Sandie, culminating in an emotionally complex and heartbreaking climax.
Taylor-Joy’s Sandie arc follows the opposite trajectory to McKenzie’s Eloise. Sandie starts out alluring and self-possessed, especially during a performance of the song “Downtown,” before being slowly worn down and broken. Taylor-Joy brings a painful truth to Sandie’s tragedy.
Rigg, a staple of the 1960s thanks to “The Avengers” series, is given a juicy role for her swan song (the film is dedicated to her). Terrence Stamp has a small but memorable role as a sinister presence in the present that may have a link to the past. Michael Ajao also gives a nice performance as the one peer in present-day London who treats Eloise with kindness. McKenzie and Ajao have a sweet chemistry together.
Wright is one of the best and most consistent filmmakers working today. He has made seven films, including the documentary “The Sparks Brothers” earlier this year, and there hasn’t been a dud in the bunch.
His first few films (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “The World’s End” and “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World”) were comedic tributes to his favorite genre, but they weren’t mere parodies. They were carefully structured. Within the often broad characters, he was able to slip in dramatic moments and themes.
With the heist movie “Baby Driver” he made his first genre film that, while having funny moments, wasn’t a comedy. “Last Night in Soho” takes it one step further as there’s little winking to the camera.
The film is a genre pastiche paying homage to filmmakers like Dario Argento, Roman Polanski, Richard Lester and Alfred Hitchcock, but Wright uses these elements to tell an emotionally resonant story. It isn’t that Wright used humor as a crutch in the past, as he has a wildly inventive sense of humor that shouldn’t be downplayed, but he has become a confident enough filmmaker to make a film that doesn’t need jokes.
“Last Night In Soho” is as stylized as Wright’s past films, but he is trying something different. Gone in his signature kinetic editing. In its place, Wright and editor Paul Machliss develop a more fluid style befitting of the dreamlike quality of the film. There’s a lot of visual trickery, especially with some of the more horrific apparitions.
The visuals are paired with an evocative and moody score by Steven Price that hints at the menace before we see it. The sound design also mixes in haunting echoes of past dialogue. Per usual, Wright populates the film with a collection of great songs, in this case mostly from the 1960s.
Nostalgia has a tendency to idealize the past. Everyone has a time period they wish they could have lived through with the assumption that it was somehow better because it had better music, movies, fashion, etc. “Last Night in Soho” acts as a reminder that when you remove the rose-colored glasses, the past can be an ugly place.
"Last Night in Soho" is playing at the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7.
