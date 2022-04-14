Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried died at the age of 67 from Type II myotonic dystrophy, a kind of muscular dystrophy, on Tuesday, April 12.
Gottfried was famous for his screechy, loud voice and abrasive comedy style. But, here’s the thing: The squinty man with the grating voice was just an act.
In private, as seen in the wonderful 2017 documentary “Gilbert,” which offered a look into his personal life, he was shy, soft-spoken, sweet, humble, self-deprecating and quick to laugh, often in response to his own wry jokes and observations.
In 2017, I had the pleasure of speaking with Gottfried. When I asked him where his iconic voice and persona came from, he told me, “I never actually sat down and thought it out or anything like that. It just kind of happened through performing so much.”
Gottfried told me one of his earliest memories of getting a laugh was when he was in kindergarten or first grade.
“The teacher was talking, and there was some kid who wasn’t paying attention, so she had a newspaper with her and she placed the newspaper on his head, and I called out, ‘These are the headlines!’ and that got a laugh. And my comedy hasn’t advanced since those days.”
As a TV fan, Gottfried started imitating actors and comedians. He dropped out of high school and, despite his father’s pressure to learn a trade, he pursued comedy. He started finding some success as a standup comic in the late 1970s, but wouldn’t truly find his voice until the 1980s.
Gottfried’s first big break was joining the Season 6 cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Unfortunately, this was the first cast following the temporary departure of producer Lorne Michaels and the original cast, which included the likes of John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris and Bill Murray.
“I remember before we even aired an episode, we were being attacked in the papers,” Gottfried told me in 2017. “You don’t want to be the replacement, you want to be the replacement of the replacement. Because when you are the replacement, you get compared to the original and you can never live up to that. Then after you fail, they bring in someone else who is coming in on the white horse and saving the day.”
While that season of “SNL” isn’t particularly good — it is available on Peacock for free, as is “Gilbert” — you can see early glimpses of Gottfried’s talent, as well as see him perform without his signature persona. It isn’t always funny, but it is fascinating in hindsight.
In the 1980s and early 1990s, he became the go-to guy for scene-stealing bit parts in movies, such as “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child” and “Look Who’s Talking Too.” This culminated with his most famous role, the voice of Iago the parrot, the wisecracking sidekick to the villainous Jafar in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“I understood Disney was a big name,” Gottfiried told me in 2017. “I remember at the time running into somebody, and we were talking and they said ‘So, what are you doing lately?’ and I said ‘I don’t know, I’m working on some stupid cartoon.’ Boy, when it came out, it just exploded. It is one of those quality productions, one of the few I feel like that I’ve been in.”
He would revisit Iago in sequels, TV shows, video games and other projects for Disney.
“I remember like the greatest job I ever had was when (Disney) was doing some kind of “Aladdin” thing and they just needed the parrot to laugh, so I came in to the sound place and did “Ha, ha, ha, ha” and they said, ‘OK, that’s great.’ I put my jacket on and left.”
As a comedian, he became known for raunchy jokes and his willingness to tell “too soon” jokes. This got him in trouble in 2011, when he tweeted a series of jokes following a devastating tsunami that hit Japan. It cost him his gig as the voice of the Aflac duck.
But as fellow comedian Bill Burr said in “Gilbert,” humor is often a defense mechanism. For Gottfried, telling a joke was his way of dealing with tragedy. Sometimes those jokes were too soon and maybe in poor taste, but there’s also something very human about that. Gottfried was rarely malicious in his jokes; he was just trying to make people smile in dark times.
“It is always good when there’s comedy,” Gottfried told me in 2017. “I think it keeps things in order in a way, in a very slight way. For instance, when Hitler was in power, the Three Stooges made two films with Moe as Hitler, and when those pop up on TV I think, ‘You know what? That’s really a good thing.’ It took him down a couple of notches.”
Gottfried had a love-hate relationship with performing. He told me there were many times “I couldn’t wait to get off.”
“I feel like performing and dealing with an audience is like the difference sometimes between a good and a bad date,” he said. “Like a good date, you could be talking for five hours and it feels like just five minutes went by. A bad date, you’re doing five minutes and you feel like five hours have gone by.”
Gottfried continued to appear in films, but he seemed most comfortable on such TV shows as the game show “Hollywood Squares,” in which he appeared on 334 times between 1998 and 2004, and Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts.
For the past several years, Gottfried also hosted his own podcast, “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” in which he discussed classic film and television and interviewed icons of the past and present as well as fellow comedians. He did 675 episodes.
I feel privileged that I was able to speak with Gottfried for a few moments and was able to see a glimpse of the man behind the voice. He was a gentle man with a big heart and a dirty mind.
One of the highlights of my journalism career was Gottfried obliging my request to sing me “Happy Birthday.” He gave me the full Gilbert voice and burst into boisterous laughter after I thanked him. It is a memory I’ll cherish.
Here's the complete transcript of my 2017 interview with Gottfried:
On your podcast, you interview classic actors. Who has been your favorite guest?
Wow. That’s a tough one. So many come on. Sometimes I’m not expecting much from them and they really deliver. I love getting the older ones. I had on Sonny Fox, who was the host of this kiddie show years ago called “Wonderama,” and he came out with stories about how he was a prisoner of war during World War II. Just recently, it hasn’t aired yet, I interviewed Carl Reiner and he was terrific. Bruce Dern was a great interview. I mean, so many of them.
If you could interview absolutely anyone living or dead, who would you choose?
Oh God, it is funny because so many of the people who I think “Oh, we’ve got to interview him,” we’ll call them and then the next day they die. I’ve kind become like the Grim Reaper. I was originally going to call this show “The Before It’s Too Late Show.” I feel funny saying who because I feel like if I name the person then I am going to jinx myself.
Well then, who do you wish you could’ve talked to that isn’t alive anymore?
Oh God, so many people. And people even before my time in old movies, like I would’ve liked to have talked to Lon Chaney Jr. The closest I came was I interviewed this woman Janet Ann Gallow who when she was a kid she was a child actress who was in “Ghost of Frankenstein” with Lon Chaney Jr. She told stories about how Chaney and Bela Lugosi, both of them in their monster makeup, would play hide and go seek with her. But so many legendary people like Humphrey Bogart or even more recent ones that were around like Charles Durning I think would’ve made a great interview. Norman Fell would’ve been fun.
I noticed you have an interest in Tony Curtis, even noticed you referenced him in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” What is it about him that intrigues you?
Always a Tony Curtis fan. He would’ve made a great interview. He was one of those people who just didn’t seem like he was a pretentious guy. He just seemed like he enjoyed being famous. So many stars they are embarrassed to be famous and they just want to be considered actors. Tony Curtis looked like someone happy to be a movie star.
Your one season on “Saturday Night Live” was the first when Lorne Michaels and the original cast was gone. I feel like it came under unfairly harsh scrutiny. Do you feel if you had been on the show at a later time you would’ve been able to succeed more?
Oh absolutely. I feel like you don’t want to be the replacement, you want to be the replacement of the replacement. Because when you are the replacement, you get compared to the original and you can never live up to that. Then after you fail, they bring in someone else who is coming in on the white horse and saving the day. I kind of felt that way when Howard Stern went off to rescue radio. I thought if I ran that station, I would’ve just gotten anybody off the street to be his replacement cause they’d fail and then the next person who came in it was perfectly OK. I remember before we even aired an episode, we were being attacked in the papers, all these different articles. I do think the season that we were on sucked.
I did find one sketch that I really actually liked you in quite a bit. You were giving a confession to a cop and then he became a director and started giving you notes. I thought that was a pretty well-written sketch and I thought you were really good in it.
Oh, thank you. Because when I think back on any of “Saturday Night Live” I cringe at the idea of watching myself. I think that one was with Ray Sharkey, if I’m not mistaken.
It stood out.
Yeah. I would hate to watch any of the sketches.
When you were on “Saturday Night Live” you hadn’t developed your comic persona yet, how did you go about creating that?
Well, that’s the funny thing, there was never anything conscious about it. It was just one day, I woke up after my delivery being that way for a while saying “Oh, I guess that’s my delivery.” Because I never actually sat down and thought it out or anything like that. It just kind of happened through performing so much. Now it has become as legitimate a personality as my own stage personality.
Do you remember the first time you got a laugh and thought, “Hey, I want to do this for a living?”
Oh, jeez. OK, I remember there were a couple of times where I’d just make people laugh before I was in show business. Like I remember, I was sitting on a couch with my mother, my father and my grandmother. It was this long couch and my sister was going to take a picture and I was a little kid and we were sitting there a long time while she was trying to get us all in the shot and I said “When’s this roller coaster going to start?” My parents and grandmother started cracking up and I remember that being one of those moments. And then I started, because I watched so much TV, to imitate different actors and comedians and everything. That’s kind of what led me into it.
Oh, my earliest recollection was it could’ve been kindergarten or first grade but the teacher was talking, and there was some kid who wasn’t paying attention, so she had a newspaper with her and she places the newspaper on his head, and I called out, “These are the headlines!” and that got a laugh. And my comedy hasn’t advanced since those days.
What were your best and worst times on stage?
It depends. There have been times that, God, I couldn’t wait to get off. There are so many that they all blend together after a while. I feel like performing and dealing with an audience is like the difference sometimes between a good and a bad date. Like a good date, you could be talking for five hours and it feels like just five minutes went by. A bad date, you’re doing five minutes and you feel like five hours have gone by.
When you took the role of Iago, did you ever imagine how much longevity the film would have with sequels, a TV series and video games?
Not really. I mean, I understood Disney was a big name. I remember at the time running into somebody and we were talking and they said “So, what are you doing lately?” and I said “I don’t know, I’m working on some stupid cartoon.” Boy, when it came out, it just exploded. It is one of those quality productions, one of the few I feel like that I’ve been in.
What’s funny, to show even more of an afterlife, there was this article in the (New York) Times that has been made into a documentary about this autistic boy who would watch Disney films all day long but he couldn’t communicate with his own parents. One day, the father went into his room and saw a puppet of my character, Iago the parrot, and he put it on his hand and started imitating my voice and the son responded to that. They had a full conversation with him imitating me and the son responding. It just shows what an amazing afterlife “Aladdin” has had. The documentary is called “Life Animated.”
I have heard of that. I haven’t had a chance to see it, but I watched the trailer and just that practically made me cry.
(Laughs) That’s usually what my comedy does.
Did you enjoy getting to play Iago beyond one film because he kind of has an interesting arc where he’s a henchman and he sort of becomes a reluctant hero?
Yeah, it is funny, I think by the second one, he’s sort of like helping out, he switches over to the side of good. I mean, I like the fact that there’s something kind of untrustworthy about him even when he was good.
Every now and then, there will be some new computer game or something that they’ll call me for just one sentence or something. I remember like the greatest job I ever had was when they were doing some kind of “Aladdin” thing and they just needed the parrot to laugh, so I came in to the sound place and did “Ha, ha, ha, ha” and they said, “OK, that’s great.” I put my jacket on and left.
You were on “Celebrity Apprentice,” so you were able to see Trump’s leadership skills, or lack of, up close and personal, so what was your impression of him?
It was funny, when he fired me, I remember the term “Gilbert, you’re fired” I’ve heard a bunch of times in my career. I didn’t really know him all that well. I would speak to him briefly here and there after it was all shot. It would be like a publicity thing. Off camera, he was perfectly nice. As far as leadership skills, the guy in charge of those shows just pops up one time a week to say “OK, you’ve been doing this thing wrong, you’ve been doing this right.” So, there was no way of really knowing.
You participated in the Roast of Trump from a few years ago. What would be your bring down the house joke now?
I don’t even know. I feel like if I said what my bring the house down was that next time I went up on stage it wouldn’t bring the house down.
But with Trump, because it kind of feels like we are in uncharted territory, do you think comedians have any responsibility to keep pointing out how absurd things have gotten.
It is always good when there’s comedy. I think it keeps things in order in a way, in a very slight way. For instance, when Hitler was in power, the Three Stooges made two films with Moe as Hitler, and when those pop up on TV I think, “You know what? That’s really a good thing.” It took him down a couple of notches.
Or like Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator.”
Yeah, absolutely.
You were a regular staple on “Hollywood Squares.” If they were to bring it back again, what newer star do you think would be a good fit for that show?
That’s a tough one. Because it is funny, I remember growing up, I used to watch “Hollywood Squares” and I always enjoyed it and it always made me laugh and I remember thinking “Oh, this must be when someone is at the rock bottom of their career doing a show like this.” Then of course, I guess God was listening and I got asked to do it. And I really had a great time on that show. But yeah, that would be a tough one to figure out who would do it.
I feel like we are due again because it seems like every 10 or 20 years it cycles back.
Yes, I always thought “Hollywood Squares” is one of those shows that like every 20 years makes a comeback. I feel like each time there’s a comeback with that or any of the other game shows, the producers think “Gee, I have a great idea, let’s fill it with internationally known movie superstars.” And then they quickly realize they are not going to get “Leonardo DiCaprio to block.”
I watched your “Wife Swap” episode which showcased how frugal you are. If I had $20, how would you recommend that I use it?
I’d tell you to give it to me, I’ll get right back to you.
Well, I guess that’s all I really have. I do know that on your podcast you enjoy singing. It is my birthday next week, so I was wondering if you would sing “Happy Birthday” to me.
OK. What’s your first name again?
Alec.
OK. (Singing) Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday dear Alec, happy birthday to you.
Thank you for that.
(Boisterous laughter)
Thanks for talking to me. And I hope you have a great day.
Oh thank you, you, too.
