Comedian Norm Macdonald passed away on Sept. 14 at the age of 61. The cause of death? You guessed it: Frank Stallone.
That Frank Stallone non-sequitur was a recurring punchline during Macdonald’s tenure as anchor of the “Weekend Update” desk on “Saturday Night Live” from 1993 to 1997. During “Update,” Macdonald was “SNL.”
He created longrunning bits and recurring jokes that rewarded returning week to week. In one such bit, he would deliver a piece of news, then take out a compact tape recorder and leave a "note to self" relevant to what he just discussed. His dry, deadpan delivery was an ideal fit for “Update,” and had an influence on subsequent anchors, including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Colin Jost.
Macdonald actually died of acute leukemia, which he had been diagnosed with nine years earlier, but he only told a few close friends and family. It was clear Macdonald didn’t want the typical language used when discussing cancer associated with his final days.
In a routine from his 2011 comedy special "Me Doing Stand-Up," Macdonald lampooned the phrase “battle with cancer.”
“In the old days, they’d go, ‘Hey, that old man died.’ Now, they go, ‘Hey, he lost his battle.’ That’s no way to end your life,” Macdonald said. “What a loser that guy was. The last thing he did was lose. He was waging a brave battle, but at the end, I guess he got kind of cowardly.”
Macdonald went on, “I’m not a doctor, but I'm pretty sure that if you die, the cancer also dies at exactly the same time. So that, to me, that's not a loss — that's a draw.”
There’s something almost poetic about that statement, but it also gets to the core of a lot of Macdonald’s humor. Earlier this year, he told Marc Maron on the “WTF Podcast'' that he didn’t care for innuendo.
“I don’t know psychological sh--, but it must be some level of disassociating yourself slightly from what you actually mean,” Macdonald.
During his time on “Weekend Update,'' he was fearless with his direct approach to comedy. He was notorious for his relentless barrage of O.J. Simpson jokes during the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman murder case and trail in 1994 and 1995.
He pulled no punches with jokes like: “In his book, O.J. Simpson says he would’ve taken a bullet or stood in front of a train for Nicole. Man, I gotta tell ya, that’s some bad luck when the one guy who would’ve died for you kills you.” Following the not-guilty verdict in the trial, Macdonald quipped: “Well, it is finally official: Murder is legal in the state of California.”
In early 1998, Don Ohlmeyer, president of NBC's West Coast division, had Macdonald fired from “Weekend Update” because he didn’t think he was funny. Macdonald finished out the year on “Saturday Night Live” appearing in sketches — something he hated and didn’t think he was good at.
Despite his misgivings about being in sketches, he appeared in them through his time on
“SNL,” and was often a highlight, particularly when doing impressions of the likes of Bob Dole, Quentin Tarantino, Burt Reynolds on “Celebrity Jeopardy,” Larry King and a crazy accurate take on Dave Letterman.
Macdonald was frequently called a comedian’s comedian, meaning he was a comic that made other comedians laugh. Because of this, he was a regular guest of Letterman and Conan O’Brien. In these segments, the talk show hosts would inevitably end up in hysterics.
These talk show appearances are full of comedy chestnuts. Macdonald had a style that was uniquely his own. He would tell long anecdotes that would end in a cornball dad joke. By the time you got to the punchline, you forgot the setup. The often minutes-long journey to get to the punchline would elevate a tired joke to the level of comedy gold. For prime examples of this search for the moth joke and the turtle joke. These were both appearances on O’Brien and are priceless.
Macdonald loved to play with expectations which is no more evident than his set on “Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget” in 2008. Saget, who directed Macdonald in the 1998 film “Dirty Work,” is a good friend of Macdonald, and so Macdonald had no desire to say hurtful things to a person he loved. But Saget encouraged him to do it, and the producers of the program told him to just be shocking.
But instead of telling a string of crude, vulgar and offensive jokes that had become the expected fare of the Comedy Central roasts, Macdonald told a series of clean, dated jokes from the 1950s. By going against expectations, he became the most shocking and talked about aspect of the show.
Macdonald is hardly the most successful person to come out of “SNL.” He only starred in two films — “Dirty Work” and “Screwed” — but did make memorable appearances in films like “Billy Madison” and “Dr. Dolittle.” “Dirty Work,” which he co-wrote, is about a couple of lazy louts who start a revenge for hire business. It is dumb, low-brow and often hilarious.
Like a lot of standup comedians, he had an eponymous sitcom in the 1990s. “The Norm Show” ran for three years and was a product of its time, but better than a lot of sitcoms from the era. Some episodes of it can be found on YouTube but it isn’t available on any streaming services. The complete series is on DVD but, in the wake of his death, the price went from around $40 to $300 to $500. I should’ve snatched it up when I had the chance.
Macdonald was one of the unsung greats. Seek out some of the above mentioned content. He also has a one-season talk show on Netflix, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” which was based on his podcast “Norm Macdonald Live.” Watch/listen to these episodes. They are unpolished gems, just like Norm himself.
