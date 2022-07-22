Serious heat is the theme here in the third week of July, though daily temperatures in the 90s bely the fact that summer is impossibly short here in the mountains of New Hampshire.
With August on the horizon, I am acutely aware of the passage of time. While evenings still stretch towards nine o’clock, daylight fades more quickly than it did just a month ago. The day length, in fact, has been reduced by 30 minutes since June’s Solstice.
In the meantime, the garden is hitting full stride, and as we head into the second half of summer, every day is too short for the task list. Hours are devoted daily to berry picking, there’s jam to make and insect damage to mitigate.
And then there’s the garlic, and the perennial question of whether it is mature.
Emails and texts fly among local growers, pondering the state of the crop, which 20 years ago would not be ready for harvest until early August. But the warming climate and shifting growing zones is evident in the fact that it is ready to be pulled now.
The trick lies in waiting long enough for the bulbs to mature properly, while needing to harvest before the heads begin to split. A heavy rain can cause splitting in short order, and high humidity creates conditions that make pulling and drying the crop a challenge.
With that in mind, mine was on the way to the barn by mid-week.
With the crop pulled, space has opened up for succession plantings. Though it may seem ironic to be sowing more vegetables at a time when harvesting and handling what you already have take much of your available waking hours, those vines and bushes will be past their prime in a month. Crops seeded now will be ready in late August and early September, just as spring plantings give up for good.
This process of succession planting is a strategy that makes the most of our brief growing season. The focus is to remove plants that are no longer producing, and replace them with vigorous successors. This ensures the most effective use of your garden space, be it half an acre or 100 square feet.
Some vegetables, like tomatoes and peppers, do take up the space all summer, but others mature much faster. Once they’ve passed their peak, plan on having another crop ready to go in.
The idea of second and third plantings actually comes into play right from the beginning as you make initial sowings, and lay out the garden at the outset of the season.
How many times has a fellow grower posed that age-old question, “got the garden in yet,” and many folks do plant their entire plot from the get go. But while sowing systematically over the course of the growing season takes a little more planning, it sure cuts down on the sense of feast or famine. So rather than planting 100 feet of beans in May, consider 20 feet every two or three weeks until mid-July. It’s a great way to avoid a glut of vegetables, extending the harvest in a more manageable fashion.
Before you replant, remember that crop rotation is a cornerstone of a healthy garden, and will minimize soil-borne diseases and insect damage.
Also take the time to dig in organic matter or fertilizer of some description to replenish nutrients, and get successive plantings off to a quick start.
And keep in mind that summer planting, particularly in dry conditions, is not as simple as sowing a spring garden.
Plant deeper than usual, water the seedbed well, and mulch to retain moisture.
Once up and growing, regular watering is mandatory. This will hasten seedlings’ early growth, and it is essential that they grow rapidly during the warm days of August — so the crop is mature enough to stand up to the cool temperatures and shortening day length that will arrive with September.
Regular irrigation is one consideration, but another is keeping the summer insect population at bay. Grasshoppers, slugs, Japanese and flea beetles all love tender seedlings, and a layer of Reemay or similar row covers will exclude them while the crop gets established.
Vegetables of all sorts are suited to successions, from beans, cucumbers and summer squash to carrots and herbs like basil, cilantro and dill. I try to have broccoli and cabbage seedlings started to set out now for a second wave of fall harvest, and snow peas and kale are good choices, too. And then there are the greens, lettuce key among them.
Selecting resilient, short season varieties is a path to success with second and third plantings. Looseleaf lettuces, like Green Ice, Buttercrunch, Black Seeded Simpson and the many fine Oakleafs are wonderful for late summer plantings, since they take 40-50 days to mature, can weather extreme heat and are also very frost resistant. Mesclun mixes are great, too — fast growing and ready for cutting in four short weeks.
Intense sun and high humidity are tough to take, but current conditions mean that seeds germinate at a remarkable rate. Given proper care and lots of water through the heat of August, succession plantings will yield a welcome harvest of new vegetables even after summer has departed.
Ann Bennett gardens on a hillside in Jackson.
