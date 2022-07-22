garlic#1.jpg

With garlic the trick lies in waiting long enough for the bulbs to mature properly, while needing to harvest before the heads begin to split. A heavy rain can cause splitting in short order, and high humidity creates conditions that make pulling and drying the crop a challenge.  (COURTESY PHOTO)

Serious heat is the theme here in the third week of July, though daily temperatures in the 90s bely the fact that summer is impossibly short here in the mountains of New Hampshire.

With August on the horizon, I am acutely aware of the passage of time. While evenings still stretch towards nine o’clock, daylight fades more quickly than it did just a month ago. The day length, in fact, has been reduced by 30 minutes since June’s Solstice.  

